Neale's Disorders of the Foot - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702030291, 9780702044281

Neale's Disorders of the Foot

8th Edition

Editors: Donald Lorimer
Authors: Paul Frowen Maureen O'Donnell J. Gordon Burrow
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702030291
eBook ISBN: 9780702044281
eBook ISBN: 9780702060823
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 13th May 2010
Page Count: 648
Description

Neale’s Disorders of the Foot remains the essential resource for students and practitioners of podiatry. All the common conditions encountered in day-to-day podiatric practice are reviewed and their diagnoses and management described along with areas of related therapeutics. Students will find in this one volume everything they need to know about foot disorders and their treatment in order to pass their examinations, while practitioners will continue to appreciate the book’s accessibility and relevance to their daily practice.

The new eighth edition is more indispensable than ever before with all contributions revised and brought up to date, colour photographs throughout, an all-new clear and accessible full colour design, and its own website including a full image library, video clips of key techniques and interactive self-assessment questions.

Whether you need quick reference or more detailed information, the new and improved Neale’s Disorders of the Foot is ready to serve the needs of a new generation of podiatry students and practitioners.

Key Features

  • All essential material on common foot disorders and their management is covered, which is required by those studying for their first degree in podiatry
  • Quick and easy access to information is offered through a detailed contents list, comprehensive index, and clear layout with good use of headings
  • Quick and easy learning features make this an ideal text for self-directed study and revision
  • Up-to-date information covers the conditions most commonly encountered in day-to-day practice

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Examination and diagnosis in clinical management

Chapter 2: The skin and nails in podiatry

Chapter 3: Dermatological conditions of the foot and leg

Chapter 4: Adult foot disorders

Chapter 5: Circulatory disorders

Chapter 6: Neurological disorders in the lower extremity

Chapter 7: Podiatry in the management of leprosy and tropical diseases

Chapter 8: Musculoskeletal disorders

Chapter 9: Metabolic disorders

Chapter 10: Management of high-risk patients

Chapter 11: Podiatric management of the elderly

Chapter 12: Paediatric podiatry and genetics

Chapter 13: Sports medicine and injuries

Chapter 14: Basic biomechanics of gait

Chapter 15: Structure and function of the foot

Chapter 16: Clinical therapeutics

Chapter 17: Orthoses

Chapter 18: Footwear

Chapter 19: Pain control

Chapter 20: Local anaesthesia

Chapter 21: Nail surgery

Chapter 22: Diagnostic imaging

Chapter 23: Podiatric surgery

Chapter 24: Principles of infection control

Chapter 25: Medical emergencies in podiatry

Chapter 26: Evolution and its influence on human foot function

Chapter 27: Health promotion and patient education

Chapter 28: Clinical governance

Chapter 29: Health and safety in podiatric practice

About the Editor

Donald Lorimer

Affiliations and Expertise

Podiatrist, Former Head of School,Durham School of Podiatric Medicine; Past Chairman of Council The Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists; Former Co-ordinator Joint Quality Assurance Committee of the Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists/Health Professions Council; Health Professions Council Partner, UK

About the Author

Paul Frowen

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Head of Wales Centre for Podiatric Studies, Principal Lecturer, Podiatry, University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK

Maureen O'Donnell

Affiliations and Expertise

Podiatrist; Formerly Programme Leader, Senior Lecturer, Division of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK

J. Gordon Burrow

Affiliations and Expertise

Forensic Podiatrist and Chartered Safety and Health Practitioner, UK; Consultant Expert Witness, UK; External Examiner, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh, UK

