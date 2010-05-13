Neale's Disorders of the Foot
8th Edition
Description
Neale’s Disorders of the Foot remains the essential resource for students and practitioners of podiatry. All the common conditions encountered in day-to-day podiatric practice are reviewed and their diagnoses and management described along with areas of related therapeutics. Students will find in this one volume everything they need to know about foot disorders and their treatment in order to pass their examinations, while practitioners will continue to appreciate the book’s accessibility and relevance to their daily practice.
The new eighth edition is more indispensable than ever before with all contributions revised and brought up to date, colour photographs throughout, an all-new clear and accessible full colour design, and its own website including a full image library, video clips of key techniques and interactive self-assessment questions.
Whether you need quick reference or more detailed information, the new and improved Neale’s Disorders of the Foot is ready to serve the needs of a new generation of podiatry students and practitioners.
Key Features
- All essential material on common foot disorders and their management is covered, which is required by those studying for their first degree in podiatry
- Quick and easy access to information is offered through a detailed contents list, comprehensive index, and clear layout with good use of headings
- Quick and easy learning features make this an ideal text for self-directed study and revision
- Up-to-date information covers the conditions most commonly encountered in day-to-day practice
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Examination and diagnosis in clinical management
Chapter 2: The skin and nails in podiatry
Chapter 3: Dermatological conditions of the foot and leg
Chapter 4: Adult foot disorders
Chapter 5: Circulatory disorders
Chapter 6: Neurological disorders in the lower extremity
Chapter 7: Podiatry in the management of leprosy and tropical diseases
Chapter 8: Musculoskeletal disorders
Chapter 9: Metabolic disorders
Chapter 10: Management of high-risk patients
Chapter 11: Podiatric management of the elderly
Chapter 12: Paediatric podiatry and genetics
Chapter 13: Sports medicine and injuries
Chapter 14: Basic biomechanics of gait
Chapter 15: Structure and function of the foot
Chapter 16: Clinical therapeutics
Chapter 17: Orthoses
Chapter 18: Footwear
Chapter 19: Pain control
Chapter 20: Local anaesthesia
Chapter 21: Nail surgery
Chapter 22: Diagnostic imaging
Chapter 23: Podiatric surgery
Chapter 24: Principles of infection control
Chapter 25: Medical emergencies in podiatry
Chapter 26: Evolution and its influence on human foot function
Chapter 27: Health promotion and patient education
Chapter 28: Clinical governance
Chapter 29: Health and safety in podiatric practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 13th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044281
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060823
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702030291
About the Author
Paul Frowen
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Head of Wales Centre for Podiatric Studies, Principal Lecturer, Podiatry, University of Wales Institute, Cardiff, UK
Maureen O'Donnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Podiatrist; Formerly Programme Leader, Senior Lecturer, Division of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK
J. Gordon Burrow
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Podiatrist and Chartered Safety and Health Practitioner, UK; Consultant Expert Witness, UK; External Examiner, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh, UK
About the Editor
Donald Lorimer
Affiliations and Expertise
Podiatrist, Former Head of School,Durham School of Podiatric Medicine; Past Chairman of Council The Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists; Former Co-ordinator Joint Quality Assurance Committee of the Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists/Health Professions Council; Health Professions Council Partner, UK