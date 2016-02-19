NDE Handbook
1st Edition
Non-Destructive Examination Methods for Condition Monitoring
Description
NDE Handbook: Non-Destructive Examination Methods for Condition Monitoring deals with monitoring of equipment, structures, and pipes in mechanical engineering, in the processing industry, in construction, and in electrotechnical fields. The book explains acoustic cross correlation involving leak detection in buried main water pipes or heating pipes by using special instruments to detect the flow noise generated at the point of fracture. The acoustic emission method, based on collection of vibrations or sound waves from the suspected material, can detect changes occurring in the material. Magnetic methods and eddy currents can measure the thickness of the coating on specific materials; dye penetrants can expose cracks or cleavages in surface materials; and emission spectroscopy can identify or sort the chemical composition of steel. The book also describes an endoscope used to visualize the interior of objects and the electrical resistance probe that can measure the loss of material based on changes in the electrical resistance. Other NDE methods that are used by investigators include stress pattern analysis by thermal emission, pulsed video thermography, Moire contour mapping, holographic interferometry, computerized tomography, and positron annihilation. The book will prove valuable for engineers, physicists, technicians, operators involved in material research, risk prevention, or accident control, and for general readers interested in materials quality and specifications.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Cross Reference Table
Authors
1. Acoustic Cross Correlation
2. Acoustic Emission
3. Coating Thickness
4. Dye Penetrant Examination
5. Eddy Current Testing
6. Emission Spectroscopy
7. Endoscopy
8. ER Probe
9. Ferrography
10. Hardness Testing
11. Hydrogen Cell
12. Isotope Techniques
13. Laser Distance Measurements
14. Leak Testing
15. LPR Probe
16. Magnetic Plugs
17. Magnetic Particle Examination
18. Mechanical Calibration
19. NDE Method Combination
20. NDE Methods under Development
21. Noise Measurements
22. Optical Pattern Recognition
23. P Scan
24. Pinhole Detection
25. Pressure Testing
26. Radiography
27. Replica Technique
28. Spectrometric Oil Analysis Program (SOAP)
29. Strain Gauge Technology
30. Stroboscopy
31. Test Coupons
32. Thermography
33. Ultrasonic Leak Detection
34. Ultrasonics
35. Vibration Monitoring
36. Visual Inspection
37. X-ray Crawlers
38. X-ray Diffraction
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 14th November 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192345