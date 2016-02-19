NDE Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408043922, 9781483192345

NDE Handbook

1st Edition

Non-Destructive Examination Methods for Condition Monitoring

Editors: Knud G. Bøving
eBook ISBN: 9781483192345
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th November 1989
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

NDE Handbook: Non-Destructive Examination Methods for Condition Monitoring deals with monitoring of equipment, structures, and pipes in mechanical engineering, in the processing industry, in construction, and in electrotechnical fields. The book explains acoustic cross correlation involving leak detection in buried main water pipes or heating pipes by using special instruments to detect the flow noise generated at the point of fracture. The acoustic emission method, based on collection of vibrations or sound waves from the suspected material, can detect changes occurring in the material. Magnetic methods and eddy currents can measure the thickness of the coating on specific materials; dye penetrants can expose cracks or cleavages in surface materials; and emission spectroscopy can identify or sort the chemical composition of steel. The book also describes an endoscope used to visualize the interior of objects and the electrical resistance probe that can measure the loss of material based on changes in the electrical resistance. Other NDE methods that are used by investigators include stress pattern analysis by thermal emission, pulsed video thermography, Moire contour mapping, holographic interferometry, computerized tomography, and positron annihilation. The book will prove valuable for engineers, physicists, technicians, operators involved in material research, risk prevention, or accident control, and for general readers interested in materials quality and specifications.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Cross Reference Table

Authors

1. Acoustic Cross Correlation

2. Acoustic Emission

3. Coating Thickness

4. Dye Penetrant Examination

5. Eddy Current Testing

6. Emission Spectroscopy

7. Endoscopy

8. ER Probe

9. Ferrography

10. Hardness Testing

11. Hydrogen Cell

12. Isotope Techniques

13. Laser Distance Measurements

14. Leak Testing

15. LPR Probe

16. Magnetic Plugs

17. Magnetic Particle Examination

18. Mechanical Calibration

19. NDE Method Combination

20. NDE Methods under Development

21. Noise Measurements

22. Optical Pattern Recognition

23. P Scan

24. Pinhole Detection

25. Pressure Testing

26. Radiography

27. Replica Technique

28. Spectrometric Oil Analysis Program (SOAP)

29. Strain Gauge Technology

30. Stroboscopy

31. Test Coupons

32. Thermography

33. Ultrasonic Leak Detection

34. Ultrasonics

35. Vibration Monitoring

36. Visual Inspection

37. X-ray Crawlers

38. X-ray Diffraction

Index

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192345

About the Editor

Knud G. Bøving

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.