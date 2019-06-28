Navigating the Maze of Research - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780729542999, 9780729587211

Navigating the Maze of Research

5th Edition

Enhancing Nursing and Midwifery Practice

Authors: Sally Borbasi Debra Jackson Leah East
eBook ISBN: 9780729587211
eBook ISBN: 9780729587228
eBook ISBN: 9780729597142
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542999
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2019
Page Count: 326
Description

STUDENT QUOTE

"I had always thought that publishing an article was the end of research, but now I realise how pivotal knowledge translation is to improving healthcare."

Now in its fifth edition, Navigating the Maze of Research provides up-to-date, introductory thinking behind research and research processes with clear examples of application to clinical practice.

The text effectively explains research by breaking down processes into three separate and easy-to-understand sections. The fifth edition contextualises the research process by embedding case studies and quotes throughout, and includes student challenges for practice and revision.

Table of Contents

Section 1 – Laying the foundations: finding it fast and reading it well
1. Introduction to nursing and midwifery research
2. Using library resources, What, when and how?
3. Conducting and writing a literature review
4. The research and  social media relationship

Section 2 – Building on foundations: talking the talk
5. Navigating nursing and midwifery research ethics
6. Quantitative Research
7. Qualitative research
8. Mixed methods research
9. Indigenous insights into nursing and midwifery research

Section 3 – Consolidating: walking the walk
10. Reading and appraising research
11. Knowledge translation of research findings: challenges and strategies
12. Bringing it all together: an application of the research process

About the Author

Sally Borbasi

Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery Griffith University, Logan Campus, Australia

Debra Jackson

Faculty of Health, University of Technology (UTS), Sydney, Australia

Leah East

Associate Professor in Nursing (Primary Health Care) Joint appointment with Hunter New England Health Armidale NSW, Australia

