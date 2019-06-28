Navigating the Maze of Research
5th Edition
Enhancing Nursing and Midwifery Practice
Description
STUDENT QUOTE
"I had always thought that publishing an article was the end of research, but now I realise how pivotal knowledge translation is to improving healthcare."
Now in its fifth edition, Navigating the Maze of Research provides up-to-date, introductory thinking behind research and research processes with clear examples of application to clinical practice.
The text effectively explains research by breaking down processes into three separate and easy-to-understand sections. The fifth edition contextualises the research process by embedding case studies and quotes throughout, and includes student challenges for practice and revision.
Table of Contents
Section 1 – Laying the foundations: finding it fast and reading it well
1. Introduction to nursing and midwifery research
2. Using library resources, What, when and how?
3. Conducting and writing a literature review
4. The research and social media relationship
Section 2 – Building on foundations: talking the talk
5. Navigating nursing and midwifery research ethics
6. Quantitative Research
7. Qualitative research
8. Mixed methods research
9. Indigenous insights into nursing and midwifery research
Section 3 – Consolidating: walking the walk
10. Reading and appraising research
11. Knowledge translation of research findings: challenges and strategies
12. Bringing it all together: an application of the research process
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587211
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587228
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729597142
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542999
About the Author
Sally Borbasi
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery Griffith University, Logan Campus, Australia
Debra Jackson
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Health, University of Technology (UTS), Sydney, Australia
Leah East
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Nursing (Primary Health Care) Joint appointment with Hunter New England Health Armidale NSW, Australia