A new third edition of this essential research text for Australian and New Zealand nursing and midwifery students.

This third edition of Navigating the Maze of Research: Enhancing Nursing and Midwifery Practice is the ideal tool for nursing and midwifery students in Australia and New Zealand.

Learning to access, evaluate and apply research findings in everyday clinical practice can be difficult. This excellent introductory text presents concepts in an accessible and engaging manner; demonstrating how to use research and, importantly, which research to use.

Authors Sally Borbasi and Debra Jackson have also introduced a wealth of new content while continuing to provide the book’s inimitable balance of theory and activities.

All chapters have been significantly revised and updated to reflect current nursing and midwifery research theory and practice, and midwifery students will welcome the increased focus on midwifery specific research.

Additional new content in this edition of Navigating the Maze of Research includes an increased focus on developing an evidence-based culture in the nursing workplace; a new chapter on applying the research process; a more explicit discussion of nursing ethics; case studies linking practice to research; and increased detail on sampling techniques and reliability and validity.

Students can also access additional online resources via Elsevier’s Evolve platform, including an eBook, PowerPoint slides, test banks, activities and web links.

