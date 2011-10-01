Navigating the Maze of Research
3rd Edition
Enhancing Nursing and Midwifery Practice 3e
Description
A new third edition of this essential research text for Australian and New Zealand nursing and midwifery students.
This third edition of Navigating the Maze of Research: Enhancing Nursing and Midwifery Practice is the ideal tool for nursing and midwifery students in Australia and New Zealand.
Learning to access, evaluate and apply research findings in everyday clinical practice can be difficult. This excellent introductory text presents concepts in an accessible and engaging manner; demonstrating how to use research and, importantly, which research to use.
Authors Sally Borbasi and Debra Jackson have also introduced a wealth of new content while continuing to provide the book’s inimitable balance of theory and activities.
All chapters have been significantly revised and updated to reflect current nursing and midwifery research theory and practice, and midwifery students will welcome the increased focus on midwifery specific research.
Additional new content in this edition of Navigating the Maze of Research includes an increased focus on developing an evidence-based culture in the nursing workplace; a new chapter on applying the research process; a more explicit discussion of nursing ethics; case studies linking practice to research; and increased detail on sampling techniques and reliability and validity.
Students can also access additional online resources via Elsevier’s Evolve platform, including an eBook, PowerPoint slides, test banks, activities and web links.
Key Features
- Content is presented in an accessible and engaging manner.
- Consistent format that makes the text easy to navigate
- Chapter features include:
- Abstract
- Key terms
- Hints
- Student Challenges
- Tips for International Students
- Other boxed information
- Evolve icons indicated throughout the text
- Resources kit
- References
- Evolve eBook and online resources including Power point slides, test banks,
activities and weblinks
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: WHAT IS NURSING KNOWLEDGE?
1: Introduction to nursing knowledge, Kim Usher and Mary FitzGerald
2: Getting the most out of the library, Bill Koch & Les Fitzgerald
3: Surfing the internet, Moya Conrick
4: Reading Faster, Reading Smarter: Managing Information Wisely, Margaret McAllister
SECTION TWO: HOW IS RESEARCH DONE AND HOW DO I KNOW IT’S DONE WELL
5: Quantitative Research: summing it up , Sally Borbasi, Cecily Hengstberger Sims & Debra Jackson
6: Qualitative Research: the whole picture, Debra Jackson & Sally Borbasi
7: Mixed Methods , Sharon Andrew & Elizabeth Halcomb
8. Reading research: critical approaches to effective understanding – quantative and qualitative, Kim Walker
SECTION THREE: HOW DO I APPLY RESEARCH TO MY PRACTICE SETTING?
9. Use it or lose it – putting research into action, David Evans, Bill Koch and Les Fitzgerald
10. Nursing Research and Knowledge: What does the future hold?, Anne Gardner
Glossary
Index
List of Student Challenges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2012
- Published:
- 1st October 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729540902
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582896
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729580908
About the Author
Sally Borbasi
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery Griffith University, Logan Campus, Australia
Debra Jackson
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Health, University of Technology (UTS), Sydney, Australia
Leah East
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Nursing (Primary Health Care) Joint appointment with Hunter New England Health Armidale NSW, Australia