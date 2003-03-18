Navigating the Materials World
1st Edition
A Guide to Understanding Materials Behavior
Description
This book will enable students to navigate through materials science and engineering courses with increased motivation, reflection and depth. It contains a series of guides that will help students learn about materials while enhancing their thinking and learning skills.
The first chapter serves as an introduction to the general concepts and terminology of materials science. The remaining chapters focus on specific materials—polymers, metals, ceramics, biomaterials, composites, natural materials, and electronic and magnetic materials. Throughout the text, expert contributors highlight key concepts and ideas and how they relate to other areas of science.
Navigating the Material is based on current educational theory in higher education, which puts the student at the center of learning and encourages learning with understanding.
Key Features
· Introduces general concepts and provides a thorough review of specific types of materials · Based on current educational theory that helps students not only learn important facts, but also helps them understand core concepts and improve their thinking and learning skills · Adopts a style that is appealing to faculty and students and is enhanced with a large number of illustrations
Readership
Undergraduate and recent graduate students in materials science, as well as professors and curriculum development specialists in these areas.
Table of Contents
Introduction(Welcome to the Materials World) - Caroline Baillie, Linda Vanasupa, and John Bowden
Selecting your Material & Life Cycle (Visiting the Travel Agency) - Caroline Baillie and Chris Rose
Characterization of Materials (The Tool Shop) - Peter Goodhew and Adam Mannis
Metals (Entering the Metal Zone) - Katherine Chen and Susan Ambrose
Ceramics (A Tour of Ceramic Land) - Linda Vanasupa and Susan Ambrose
Composites (Interfacing with Composites) - Caroline Baillie and Ton Peijs
Polymers (The Land of Polymers) - Caroline Baillie and Ton Peijs
Natural Materials (Back to Nature) - Adrian Lowe
Semiconductors (An Electronic Trip Through Semiconductors) - Emily Allen and Susan Ambrose
Failure of Materials (Accident and Emergency) - Andy Bushby
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 18th March 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469799
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120735518
About the Editor
Caroline Baillie
Caroline is a Senior Lecturer in Engineering and the Deputy Director of the UK Centre for Materials Education (UKCME). Her research interests in materials science have developed from a background in composite interfaces to a focus on natural sustainable composites and biomimicry. Her work in education focuses on the relationship between knowledge development and creativity in research and in student learning. During her first lectureship in materials within the Dept. of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, University of Sydney, she had the opportunity of taking a Masters in Higher Education, which helped to fuel her developing interest in student learning. She then returned to the UK to take up a joint appointment at Imperial College, within the Dept. of Materials and also as a Lecturer in Education Development to set up the foundations of the Imperial College Centre for Education Development. Since 2000 she has been on study leave from Imperial College, to set up and act as Deputy Director for the UKCME, one of the UK Higher Education Funding Council’s centres dedicated to improve the effectiveness of tertiary level education within 24 discipline areas. This involves running national workshops and teaching development grant schemes as well as personal consultation work with academic staff of over forty Departments. Caroline also directs a large consortium programme to study the ‘tutorial’ system within materials subject areas. She has over 100 publications in materials science and education and is the author of four books on teaching and learning. She is currently working on an Edited Kluwer publication ‘Natural fibre composites’, an Edited Special Edition of ‘Composites Science and Technology’ and a Campus/St. Martins’ press publication on knowledge building . Her work promoting public awareness of materials science has led to her recent involvement in a BBC series ‘Building the Impossible’
Affiliations and Expertise
UK Center for Materials Education, University of Liverpool, UK
Linda Vanasupa
Linda Vanasupa is a Professor in the Materials Engineering Department at the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, Calfornia. Since she joined the Cal Poly faculty in 1991, she has won several University awards for teaching and applied research as well as the Dow Outstanding New Faculty Award from the American Society for Engineering Education. Her primary interest in education has been to create laboratory experiences that closely match the “real world,” promoting the use of statistics, teamwork, communication, and ethics within engineering. She has authored 12 articles on various classroom techniques. Her research interests are in the area of thin film deposition and characterization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Engineering Department, California Polytechnic State University , San Luis Obispo, Calfornia.