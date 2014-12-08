Navigating Academia: A Guide for Women and Minority STEM Faculty
1st Edition
Description
Navigating Academia: A Guide for Women and Minority STEM Faculty explores the infrastructure of the academy and provides a systematic account of where and why women and minorities fall behind men in the preparation for and development of their academic careers. This book offers useful strategies for recruiting, retaining, and advancing women and minorities. Chapters include testimonials from faculty and administrators about how they made their ascent within the academy.
Navigating Academia: A Guide for Women and Minority STEM Faculty also discusses how to modify and expand faculty recruiting programs, how to diversify search committees, how to encourage intervention by deans, and how to assess past hiring efforts. This guide is an important resource for women and minorities seeking success in the academy as well as for administrators focused on faculty and professional development.
Key Features
- Outlines barriers and challenges that this population is confronted with and provides several solutions and approaches for combating these issues.
- Includes insightful testimonials from contributors at various stages in their academic careers.
- Identifies critical success paths of a Professional Support Network (PSN) and pinpoints what components of the PSN are needed and how to acquire them.
Readership
Women and underrepresented groups pursuing or involved in an academic career in the STEM fields; Secondary market includes those in the Humanities as well. Additional markets include administrators, academic policymakers, and professional women’s organizations in these areas as well as those involved in professional development training and workshops.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- About the Editors
- Dr. Pauline Mosley
- Dr. S. Keith Hargrove
- About the Contributors
- Mary Oling-Sisay, EdD
- Lenora Armstrong, BS, Med
- Kimberly M. Coleman, PhD, MPH, CHES
- Kera Z. Watkins, PhD
- Raquel Diaz-Sprague, PharmD
- Dixie L. Dennis, PhD, CHES
- Rosemarie Tillman, PhD
- Lavar J. Charleston, PhD
- Jerlando F. L. Jackson, PhD
- Juan E. Gilbert, PhD
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Section A: Issues
- Chapter 1. The Issues and Demographic Data
- References
- Chapter 2. Issues Confronting Athletic Administrators
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 1. The Issues and Demographic Data
- Section B: Institutional and Societal Cultures
- Chapter 3. Institutional and Societal Cultures
- The Organizational Culture Context
- Reconceptualizing Inclusivity
- References
- Chapter 3. Institutional and Societal Cultures
- Section C: Career Pathways
- Chapter 4. A Tale of Two Professors
- References
- Chapter 5. A Career in Science
- Early Formative Years (1947–1963)
- College Life (1964–1971)
- Travel to North America (1972–Present)
- Marriage, First Child (1975–1976)
- Returning from England (1976–1977)
- Experience at Chemical Abstracts (1977–1984)
- Return to Graduate School (1984–1987)
- Establishes Own Company (1988–Present)
- National Conference on Drug Testing (1989)
- Nobel Laureate Speaks at First Conference on Ethics in Science (1991)
- Teaching at the College of Medicine (1991–2008)
- Establishing Medical Student Exchanges (1993)
- Founding Director of La Clinica Latina (2000)
- Directing Women in Science Day Program (1999–Present)
- Ethics Bowl Case Writer, Judge, and Active Member Association for Practical & Professional Ethics (1997–Present)
- Six Lessons Learned
- Chapter 6. Creating My Own Path
- Brief Background
- The Educational Process
- Work in Administration
- References
- Chapter 7. Pathways in Athletic Administration
- Part One: The Academy
- Part Two: Recruiting and Retaining Women and Minority Junior Faculty in the Academy
- Part Three: University Strategies for Advancing Women and Minorities
- Part Four: Rising in the Academy Successfully
- Part Five: Summary and Recommendations
- References
- Chapter 4. A Tale of Two Professors
- Section D: Transitioning
- Chapter 8. From Student to Full Professor
- Becoming Qualified—Getting that Ph.D.
- Choosing a Doctoral Program
- Rigors of the Doctoral Program
- Tenure and Promotion
- References
- Chapter 9. From Faculty to Chair
- Transformations, Roles, and Responsibilities of a Chair
- The First Year Experience
- Industry Advisory Council
- What Have I Learned About Leadership
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 8. From Student to Full Professor
- Section E: Mentoring
- Chapter 10. Mentoring
- Objective
- Background
- Method
- Results
- Personal Notion
- Conclusions
- References
- Further Reading
- Chapter 11. African-American Researchers in Computing Sciences: Expanding the Pool of Participation
- African-Americans in Computing Sciences
- Motivations for Establishing the Program
- The AARCS Program
- Conclusion and Implications
- References
- Chapter 10. Mentoring
- Section F: Professor Support Networks
- Chapter 12. Professor Support Networks
- What is a Professor Support Network?
- Creating a PSN
- Functionality of Support Nodes
- The PSN and the Academy
- References
- Chapter 12. Professor Support Networks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 8th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019955
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128019849
About the Editor
Pauline Mosley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Information Technology,Seidenberg School of CSIS, Pace University, Pleasantville, NY, USA
S. Keith Hargrove
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, College of Engineering, Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN, USA
Reviews
"Mosley and Hargrove have exposed some important truths about higher education in their compelling new book. Their research is thorough, their anecdotes are instructive and their insight is invaluable to anyone who is attempting to understand or improve the success of women and people of color in the college setting. Their understanding of the minority experience is particularly striking." --Lawrence Otis Graham, Esq., author of Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class and Member of the Club: Life in a Racially Polarized World