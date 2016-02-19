Drought and Man: The 1972 Case History, Volume 1: Nature Pleads Not Guilty is a two-part volume that mainly focuses on the social and climatic dimensions of drought. The first part of this book presents facts that are accurate and fake, as well as misleading casual links, about the 1972 Soviet case history. This part also discusses social crises such as malnutrition, famines, and drought, including responses to these problems. The second part considers climate and climatic variability, including some thoughts on these topics. This book will be invaluable to historians, sociologists, and academicians interested in studying the social and climatic dimensions of drought.