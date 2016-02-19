Nature Pleads Not Guilty
1st Edition
The 1972 Case History
Drought and Man: The 1972 Case History, Volume 1: Nature Pleads Not Guilty is a two-part volume that mainly focuses on the social and climatic dimensions of drought. The first part of this book presents facts that are accurate and fake, as well as misleading casual links, about the 1972 Soviet case history. This part also discusses social crises such as malnutrition, famines, and drought, including responses to these problems. The second part considers climate and climatic variability, including some thoughts on these topics. This book will be invaluable to historians, sociologists, and academicians interested in studying the social and climatic dimensions of drought.
Table of Contents
Genera Introduction
Part One. The Social Dimensions of Drought
Introduction
Chapter 1 Facts, Pseudo-facts and Misleading Causal Links in the 1972 Case History
Annex I1 1972-3 Soviet Grain Imports and the Weather
Chapter 2 An Alternative View on the 1972 "Food Crisis"
Annex 2: An Integrated Approach towards World Recession and Inflation in the Present Decade. Translated from Spanish
Chapter 3 Malnutrition, Famines and the Drought
Chapter 4 The Population-Resources Balance
Chapter 5 Responses to Drought-induced National Disasters
Annex 3: International and Multilateral Food Aid: A Critical Appraisal
Chapter 6 A Structural Approach for Diagnosing the Impact of Climatic Anomalies
Chapter 7 The Roots of Catastrophe (Regional and National Case Studies)
Chapter 8 Conclusions and Recommendations
Part Two. The Climatic Dimension of Drought
Introductory Remarks
Chapter 9 Climate, Climatic Variability, and 1972
Chapter 10 Some Thoughts on Contemporary Global Climatic Variability
Index
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189659