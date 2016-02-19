Nature Pleads Not Guilty - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080258232, 9781483189659

Nature Pleads Not Guilty

1st Edition

The 1972 Case History

Authors: Rolando V. Garcia
eBook ISBN: 9781483189659
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 314
Description

Drought and Man: The 1972 Case History, Volume 1: Nature Pleads Not Guilty is a two-part volume that mainly focuses on the social and climatic dimensions of drought. The first part of this book presents facts that are accurate and fake, as well as misleading casual links, about the 1972 Soviet case history. This part also discusses social crises such as malnutrition, famines, and drought, including responses to these problems. The second part considers climate and climatic variability, including some thoughts on these topics. This book will be invaluable to historians, sociologists, and academicians interested in studying the social and climatic dimensions of drought.

Table of Contents


Genera Introduction

Part One. The Social Dimensions of Drought

Introduction

Chapter 1 Facts, Pseudo-facts and Misleading Causal Links in the 1972 Case History

Annex I1 1972-3 Soviet Grain Imports and the Weather

Chapter 2 An Alternative View on the 1972 "Food Crisis"

Annex 2: An Integrated Approach towards World Recession and Inflation in the Present Decade. Translated from Spanish

Chapter 3 Malnutrition, Famines and the Drought

Chapter 4 The Population-Resources Balance

Chapter 5 Responses to Drought-induced National Disasters

Annex 3: International and Multilateral Food Aid: A Critical Appraisal

Chapter 6 A Structural Approach for Diagnosing the Impact of Climatic Anomalies

Chapter 7 The Roots of Catastrophe (Regional and National Case Studies)

Chapter 8 Conclusions and Recommendations

Part Two. The Climatic Dimension of Drought

Introductory Remarks

Chapter 9 Climate, Climatic Variability, and 1972

Chapter 10 Some Thoughts on Contemporary Global Climatic Variability

Index

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189659

About the Author

Rolando V. Garcia

