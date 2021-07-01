Nature-Inspired Computing Paradigms in Systems: Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, Safety and Cost (RAMS+C) and Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) covers several areas which include: bio-inspired techniques and optimization approaches for healthcare management.

The book addresses the issue of integration and the aforementioned problems combining bio-inspired techniques in health care computing. It brings together these emerging areas under the umbrella of bio and nature inspired computational intelligence.

The primary audience of this book includes experts and developers who want to deepen their understanding of bio-inspired computing for design and deployment of bio-medical engineering applications in basic theory, algorithms and applications. The book is also intended to be used as a textbook for masters and doctoral students who want to enhance their knowledge and understanding the role of Bio-inspired Techniques in Health care Management.

