Nature-Inspired Computing Paradigms in Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128237496

Nature-Inspired Computing Paradigms in Systems

1st Edition

Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, Safety and Cost (RAMS+C) and Prognostics and Health Management (PHM)

Editors: Mohamed Mellal Michael Pecht
Paperback ISBN: 9780128237496
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Optimization
1. RAMS+C (reliability, availability, maintainability, safety and cost)
2. Optimal design
3. Diagnostic
4. Resilience and vulnerability
5. Prognostics and Health Management (PHM)
6. Risk assessment and mitigation
7. Faults
8. Obsolescence
9. Lifetime and lifecycle prediction

Methods of interest include, but are not limited to
10. Genetic algorithms
11. Particle swarm optimization
12. Differential evolution
13. Cuckoo algorithms
14. Artificial bee colony
15. Ant colony optimization
16. Artificial neural networks
17. Brain
18. Inspired computing
19. Hybrid techniques

Description

Nature-Inspired Computing Paradigms in Systems: Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, Safety and Cost (RAMS+C) and Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) covers several areas which include: bio-inspired techniques and optimization approaches for healthcare management.

The book addresses the issue of integration and the aforementioned problems combining bio-inspired techniques in health care computing. It brings together these emerging areas under the umbrella of bio and nature inspired computational intelligence.

The primary audience of this book includes experts and developers who want to deepen their understanding of bio-inspired computing for design and deployment of bio-medical engineering applications in basic theory, algorithms and applications. The book is also intended to be used as a textbook for masters and doctoral students who want to enhance their knowledge and understanding the role of Bio-inspired Techniques in Health care Management.

Key Features

  • Provides the latest review
  • Covers various nature-inspired techniques applied to RAMS+C and PHM problems
  • Includes techniques applied to new applications

Readership

Researchers and PhD students in Computer Science and Engineering working in RAMS+C, PHM and optimization. Industrial professionals and practitioners with interests in RAMS+C, PHM and optimization

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st July 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128237496

About the Editors

Mohamed Mellal

Mohamed Arezki Mellal. He is an Associate Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Technology, M'Hamed Bougara University, Algeria and a Visiting Scholar at the Center for Advanced Life Cycle Engineering, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA. Likewise, he was a Visiting Scholar at Osaka Electro-Communication University, Japan; Korea Aerospace University, South Korea; and University of Essex, UK. He is a member of the Algerian National Laboratory for Maintenance Education in conjunction with the European Union (Erasmus+). He has also been a committee member for over seventy international conferences. He serves as a regular reviewer for 18 SCI-indexed journals and an editorial board member in seven peer-reviewed international journals. His research interests include developing new bio-inspired optimization methods for solving engineering problems of system dependability, manufacturing and energy efficiency.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Technology, M'Hamed Bougara University, Algeria

Michael Pecht

Michael M. Pecht. He is the founder and director of CALCE (Center for Advanced Life Cycle Engineering) at the University of Maryland, which is funded by over 150 of the world’s leading electronics companies at more than US$6M/year. He is a Professional Engineer, an IEEE Fellow, an ASME Fellow, an SAE Fellow, and an IMAPS Fellow. He is currently serving as editor-in-chief of Circuit World. He served as editor-in-chief of IEEE Access for 6 years, as editor-in-chief of IEEE Transactions on Reliability for 9 years, and as editor-in-chief of Microelectronics Reliability for 16 years. He has also served on three U.S. National Academy of Science studies, two U.S. Congressional investigations in automotive safety, and as an expert to the U.S. FDA. He is also a Chair Professor. He consults for 22 major international electronics companies, providing expertise in strategic planning, design, test, prognostics, IP and risk assessment of electronic products and systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

CALCE (Center for Advanced Life Cycle Engineering), University of Maryland, USA

