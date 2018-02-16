Nature Based Strategies for Urban and Building Sustainability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128121504, 9780128123249

Nature Based Strategies for Urban and Building Sustainability

1st Edition

Editors: Gabriel Perez Katia Perini
eBook ISBN: 9780128123249
Paperback ISBN: 9780128121504
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th February 2018
Page Count: 390
Description

Nature Based Strategies for Urban and Building Sustainability reviews the current state-of-the-art on the topic. In the introduction, the editors review the fundamental concepts of nature elements in the built environment, along with the strategies that are necessary for their inclusion in buildings and cities. Part One describes strategies for the urban environment, discussing urban ecosystems and ecosystem services, while Part Two covers strategies and technologies, including vertical greening systems, green roofs and green streets. Part Three covers the quantitative benefits, results, and issues and challenges, including energy performances and outdoor comfort, air quality improvement, acoustic performance, water management and biodiversity.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the different strategies available to integrate nature in the built environment
  • Presents the current state of technology concerning systems and methodologies on how to incorporate nature in buildings and cities
  • Features the latest research results on operation and ecosystem services
  • Covers both established and new designs, including those still in the experimental stage

Readership

Academics and industry practitioners within the construction industry

Table of Contents

Introduction: scale matters and relevance

Section 1: Nature based strategies for urban environment

1.1 Urban ecosystem

1.2 Ecosystem services in urban environments

1.3 Incentive policy for nature-based strategies

Section 2: Nature based strategies and technologies

2.1 Vertical greening systems: Classifications, plant species, substrates

2.2 Vertical greening systems: Irrigation and maintenance

2.3 Green roofs: Classifications, plant species, substrates

2.4 Green roofs: Irrigation and maintenance

2.5 Green streets: Classifications, plant species, substrates, irrigation and maintenance

Section 3: Nature based strategies: benefits and challenges

3.1 Vertical greening systems to enhance the thermal performance of buildings and outdoor comfort

3.2 Green roofs to enhance the thermal performance of buildings and outdoor comfort

3.3 Green streets to enhance outdoor comfort

3.4 Vertical greening systems for pollutants reduction

3.5 Green roofs for pollutants reduction

3.6 Green streets for pollutants reduction

3.7. Vertical greening systems for acoustic insulation and noise reduction

3.8. Green roofs for acoustic insulation and noise reduction

3.9. Green streets for noise reduction

3.10. Vertical greening systems to improve water management

3.11. Green roofs to improve water management

3.12. Green streets to improve water management

3.13 Vertical greening systems as habitat for biodiversity

3.14. Green roofs as habitat for biodiversity

3.15. Green streets as habitat for biodiversity

Section 4: Nature based strategies: social, Economic and environmental sustainability

4.1. Vertical greening systems social and aesthetic aspects

4.2. Green roofs social and aesthetic aspects

4.3. Green streets social and aesthetic aspects 

4.4. Economic benefits and costs of vertical greening systems

4.5. Economic benefits and costs of green roofs

4.6. Economic benefits and costs of Green streets

4.7. Life cycle assessment of vertical greening systems

4.8. Life cycle assessment of green roofs

Summary: suggestions for further research and marker development

　　

No. of pages:
390
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128123249
Paperback ISBN:
9780128121504

About the Editor

Gabriel Perez

Dr. Gabriel Pérez is an associate professor and researcher at the Department of Computer Science and Industrial Engineering (http://www.diei.udl.cat/) within the Polytechnic School of the University of Lleida in Catalonia (http://www.eps.udl.cat). He is part of the GREA Innovació concurrent research group (www.grea.udl.cat/) within the Polytechnic Institute of Research and Innovation in Sustainability INSPIRES research Centre (http://www.inspires.udl.cat/). He received his PhD from Polytechnic University of Catalonia (2010), in the PhD program “Research in energy and environment for architecture”, as well degrees from Agronomist engineer University of Lleida (1995) and, Agricultural engineer Polytechnic University of Catalonia (1993). He has lectured at the University of Lleida (Escola Politècnica Superior de la Universitat de Lleida) for 17 years, providing core information for Master's students working in the areas of Applied Sciences for Engineering as well as in the Building Information Modelling (BIM) He is currently the Deputy Director of Student, Promotion and Quality within the Polytechnic School of the University of Lleida in Catalonia in the mechanical engineering and technical architecture programs. His main areas of research that he has been developed during last seven years refer to the use of greenery integrated to buildings, essentially the roofs and green facades, as a tool to provide ecosystem services both at building and urban scales. He is also involved in research related to sustainable construction and environmental impact in the building sector. He has currently 25 scientific indexed publications, with 658 citations and an index h of 12.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science, Polytechnic School, University of Lleida, Lleida, Spain

Katia Perini

Katia Perini is adjunct professor and postdoctoral researcher at the Architecture and Design Department , Polytechnic School of the University of Genoa (Italy). She is part of the Ecosystemics Research Group (http://www.ecosystemics.eu/), which coordinates field studies and academic research on sustainable architecture, urban design, and low-impact building materials. Katia graduated with honours at the Faculty of Architecture of Genoa in March 2008. In 2012, Katia defended with success her PhD dissertation, “The Integration of Vegetation in Architecture. Innovative Methods and Tools”, at the University of Genoa. Katia collaborated with the Delft University of Technology as guest researcher. In 2013, Katia Perini was selected as a Fulbright grantee and completed a research project at the Urban Design Lab of Columbia University, regarding the sustainability of urban areas, focusing on New York City as case study. In 2016, Katia Perini conducted a two-month research period, with a research project entitled: “Climate landscape. A new approach to urban design and landscape architecture” at the Technische Universität München (TUM), Chair of Building Technology and Climate Responsive Design as visiting scholar thanks to a DAAD personal award. Katia Perini research interests include all the effects of vegetation (green infrastructure and green envelopes) in the field of environmental and economic sustainability in (of) urban areas and building/urban design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Sciences for Architecture, Polytechnic School, University of Genoa, Genoa, Italy

