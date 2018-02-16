Nature Based Strategies for Urban and Building Sustainability

Dr. Gabriel Pérez is an associate professor and researcher at the Department of Computer Science and Industrial Engineering (http://www.diei.udl.cat/) within the Polytechnic School of the University of Lleida in Catalonia (http://www.eps.udl.cat). He is part of the GREA Innovació concurrent research group (www.grea.udl.cat/) within the Polytechnic Institute of Research and Innovation in Sustainability INSPIRES research Centre (http://www.inspires.udl.cat/). He received his PhD from Polytechnic University of Catalonia (2010), in the PhD program “Research in energy and environment for architecture”, as well degrees from Agronomist engineer University of Lleida (1995) and, Agricultural engineer Polytechnic University of Catalonia (1993). He has lectured at the University of Lleida (Escola Politècnica Superior de la Universitat de Lleida) for 17 years, providing core information for Master's students working in the areas of Applied Sciences for Engineering as well as in the Building Information Modelling (BIM) He is currently the Deputy Director of Student, Promotion and Quality within the Polytechnic School of the University of Lleida in Catalonia in the mechanical engineering and technical architecture programs. His main areas of research that he has been developed during last seven years refer to the use of greenery integrated to buildings, essentially the roofs and green facades, as a tool to provide ecosystem services both at building and urban scales. He is also involved in research related to sustainable construction and environmental impact in the building sector. He has currently 25 scientific indexed publications, with 658 citations and an index h of 12.