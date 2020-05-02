Naturally Occurring Chemicals Against Alzheimer’s Disease
1st Edition
Description
Naturally Occurring Chemicals Against Alzheimer’s Disease offers a detailed discussion on the roles, molecular mechanisms, structural activity relationships, toxicology, and clinical data on phytochemicals in relation to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in a single source. Alzheimer’s disease is a complex degenerative brain disease and the most common cause of dementia. More research is needed on drugs which are not only effective but also safer to use for longer period. As such, research on phytochemicals and plant based extracts has increased with advances in understanding molecular mechanisms and development of new formulations with better bioavailability and efficacy. This new resource examines the available phytochemicals and plants that are potentially effective and also determines the role and molecular targets of these phytochemicals in combating AD. Naturally Occurring Chemicals Against Alzheimer’s Disease is helpful to researchers who are working on herbal drugs on AD, phytochemistry, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, neuroscience, and advancement in formulations.
Key Features
- Provides information on phytochemistry, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, and advancement in formulations specific to Alzheimer’s Disease in a single source
- Explores natural compounds, which can be more affordable to the majority of Alzheimer’s Disease patients, who will increasingly be in developing countries
- Covers a wide array of specific chemical compounds
Readership
Researchers and students in pharmacology, phytochemistry, and nutrition sciences, as well as clinicians and dietitians and those studying the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Trends of phytochemicals used against Alzheimer’s disease
3. Ethnobotanical studies
4. Phytochemicals against Alzheimer’s
5. Plants and their extracts
6. Challenges and Future prospective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192122
About the Editor
Seyed Nabavi
Seyed Fazel Nabavi is a biotechnologist and Senior Scientist of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Science and a member of Iran’s National Elites Foundation. His research focused on the health-promotion effects of natural products. He is author/co-author of 170 publications in international journals, 45 communications at national and international congress and 4 chapters in book series. He is a referee of several international journals. He is also in the top 1% top scientists in the world in the fields of Agricultural Sciences and Pharmacology & Toxicology according to Essential Science Indicator from Thompson Reuters ISI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Iran
Ahmad Dehpour
Ahmad Reza Dehpour is a pharmacologist and biomedical scientist. He studied pharmacy at Tehran University and received a PhD degree in Pharmacology from Tehran Medical School. He was editor in chief of the journal "Acta Medica Iranica", published by the Tehran University of Medical Sciences and general secretary of the Iranian society of physiology and pharmacology. He is also a member of Editorial Board in "Liver International" the Official Journal of the International Association for the Study of the Liver. He is currently full professor at Tehran Medical School. Dehpour published more than 250 original research papers in international journals
Affiliations and Expertise
Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran
Tarun Belwal
Dr. Belwal works on various aspects of plant conservation and its sustainable utilization from propagation to optimization of secondary metabolite production and extraction through advanced technologies. His research interest lies in medicinal plant conservation and its sustainable use and also works on development of hydroponic technologies for quality medicinal plant cultivation and product development.
Affiliations and Expertise
GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development, India
Samira Shirooie
Samira Shirooie researches in Pharmacology, Toxicology and Pharmaceutics Medicine Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology Immunology and Microbiology. She is an early career researcher who has only published since 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Iran
Nady Braidy
Dr. Braidy researches Neurodegenerative Disorders Related to Ageing and Ageing and Older People. He has published numerous book chapters on natural products’ effects on aging and a book on Pomegranates: Old age remedy for today's diseases (2015, Nova Science Publishers). He teaches Chemical And Drugs; Diseases And Disorders; Life Sciences and Psychiatric Disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New South Wales, Australia
Seyed Mohammad Nabavi
Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Iran. Seyed Mohammad Nabavi is biotechnologist and Senior Scientist of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Science and member of Iran’s national elites foundation. His research focused on the health-promotion effects of natural products. He is author/co-author of 200 publications in international journal, 51 communications at national and international congress and eight chapters in book series. He is referee of several international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Iran