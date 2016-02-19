Natural Toxins
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 6th International Symposium on Animal, Plant and Microbial Toxins, Uppsala, August 1979
Description
Natural Toxins presents the proceedings of the 6th International Symposium on Animal, Plant and Microbial Toxins, held in Uppsala, Sweden on August 1979. This book presents the methods for detection, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases that natural toxins cause.
Organized into 17 parts encompassing 84 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the embryonic development, structure, and function of the compound oral glands of venomous and non-venomous snakes in comparison with other exocrine glands. This text then examines the occupational hazards of snakebites in both agriculture and fishing in the Asian areas. Other chapters consider the toxicity and immunological relationships among venoms of several Agkistrodon species. This book discusses as well the characterization of cytotoxins and their mechanisms of action upon model lipid and cell membrane systems. The final chapter deals with neurotoxins as tools for the characterization of molecular components involved in nerve impulse propagation.
This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, toxicologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Plenary Lectures
Venom Glands, Venom Synthesis, Venom Secretion and Evolution
Pharmacology of Venoms
Pathophysiology of Envenomation
Studies on snakebites in the Asian areas
Crotalid Venom Shock: Mechanism and Treatment
Renal Diseases in Snakebite
Ultrastructural Changes in the Lungs, Kidneys and Erythrocytes after Naja Nigricollis Basic Phospholipase Administration
Signs, Symptoms and Treatment of Severe Scorpion Poisoning in Children
Histopathology and Physiological Action of Venom from the Brown Recluse Spider, Loxosceles reclusa
Epidemic of Stings by the Jellyfish Pelagia Noctiluca in the Adriatic
Venom Toxins and the Immune System
Study on Immunological Relationships among Venoms of the Asiatic Agkistrodon
Antigenicity-Determining Residues of Erabutoxin b
Antisera Against Weever and Scorpionfish Venoms: A Preliminary Report
Substances Affecting Blood Coagulation abd Fibrinolysis
Snake Venom Proteases Affecting Blood Coagulation and Fibrinolysis
Bacterial Activators of Prothrombin
Classification of Phospholipases A2 Based upon their Anticoagulant Activity and Penetration Ability into Phospholipid Monolayers
Interference of Endotoxin with Blood Coagulation
Bacterial Infection and Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation
Cytolytic Toxins
Cytotoxins of Some Marine Invertebrates
Cytolytic Toxins of Basidiomycetes
Melittin: Structure and Activity
Liposomes as Models for the Study of Cytolytic Toxins
Activation of Self-Destruction as a Mechanism of Action for Cytolytic Toxins
Mechanisms of Action of Cytolytic Toxins on Human Fibroblasts
Phospholipases and Cell Membranes
Hemolytic Effects of Snake Venoms
The Actions of Bacterial Phospholipases C on Plasma Membrane
Differential Phospholipid Hydrolysis by Phospholipase C in Sarcolemma of Muscles with Calcium or Sodium Generated Action Potentials
Cooperative Action of Purified Bactericidal/Permeability Increasing Protein and Phospholipase A2 from Rabbit Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes
Enterotoxins
Escherichia Coli Heat Labile Enterotoxin: DNA-Directed in Vitro Synthesis and Structure
Pathogenesis of Vibrio Parahaemolyticus
Purification of Aeromonas Hydrophila Enterotoxin and its Mode of Action in Experimental Model
Lipid A and Endotoxin
Differences in Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Prostaglandin-Release and Phagocytic Activity of Peritoneal Macrophages from LPS-Hyperreactive and Tolerant Mice
LPS Regulation of the Immune Response: Cellular and Molecular Basis of Adjuvanticity and the Role of Suppressor T Cells on Host Responses
The Role of Lipid A and Lipid A-Associated Protein in Cell Degranulation Mechanisms
Platelet-Endotoxin Interactions in Normal and Resistant Animals
Cell Growth and Candidacidal Activity of Mouse Peritoneal Macrophages in Response to Glucocorticoid, Choleragen and Lipopolysaccharide
The Effect of Endotoxic Substances on Granulopoiesis
Studies on Lipid A Immunity in Animals and Infected Children
Tumor Regression Caused by Endotoxins Combined with Trehalose Dimycolate
Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides Induce Changes in Lipoprotein and Acute Phase Proteins in C3H/HeJ 'Non-Responder' Mice
Interaction of Lipopolysaccharides with Plasma High-Density Lipoprotein in Rats
Effects of Bacterial Endotoxin on Cerebrospinal Proteins in Guinea Pigs
Structure and Toxicity of Lipid A from Vibrio cholerae
Escherichia Coli Endotoxin and Enterotoxin Implication on Pharmacokinetics of Drugs
Edema and Purpura-Producing Toxins
Studies on Toxicity and Immunogenicity of Staphylococcal Exfoliatins A and B
Thermal Analysis and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance as Probes for the Study of Edema Induced in Rat Skin by Some Bacterial Toxins
Novel Bacterial Toxins
Clostridium Difficile and Pseudomembranous Colitis in Humans
Studies on the Clostridial Toxin Associated with Antibiotic-Induced Pseudomembranous Colitis
Interaction of Clostridium Difficile Toxin with Human Fibroblasts in vitro
The Effect of Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Exotoxin A on Antibody-Forming Mouse Spleen Cells
Toxins with Intracellular Targets
Investigations into the Relationships Between Structure and Function of Diphtheria Toxin Fragment B
Ricin Inhibition of Fungi Mitochondrial and Chloroplastic Protein Synthesis
Inhibition of Hepatoma Tissue Culture Cell Growth and of Cellular Protein, DNA and RNA Synthesis by Ricin and Two of its Tryptic Peptides
Action of Ricin on Steroid-Mediated Induction of Tyrosine Aminotransferase in Hepatoma Tissue Culture Cells
Effect of Cholera Toxin on Ricin Activity
Receptor-Mediated Binding and Internalization of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A and Diphtheria Exotoxin by Mammalian Cells
Shigella Shigae Cytotoxin. Isolation, Characterization and Interaction with Cells
Structure and Function of Polypeptide Neurotoxins
Chemical Structure, Biological and Pharmacological Activities of Apamin and their Relations
Structure-Function Relationships in Cerebratulus Toxin B-IV
Conformation of Pardaxin, the Purified Polypeptide from the Toxic Secretion of the Flatfish Pardachirus Marmoratus Studied by Laser Raman Spectroscopy and Circular Dichroism
Structure-Function Relationships in Postsynaptic Snake Neurotoxins
Three-Dimensional Structure of α-Cobratoxin
The Structure of the Reactive Site in Elapidae Neurotoxins
Spin and Fluorescence Labelled Neurotoxin II. Conformational Studies and Interaction of the Toxin with the Acetylcholine Receptor
Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor
Venom Toxins Affecting Neurotransmitter Release
Pharmacology of Presynaptic Neurotoxins from Snake Venoms
Interaction of 3-Bungarotoxin with Synapses in the Mammalian Central Nervous System
Biological Activities of Crotoxin and Amino Acid Sequence of Crotoxin B
Muscle Necrosis Induced by Some Presynaptically Active Neurotoxins
Black Widow Spider Toxin: Effect on Catecholamines Release and Cation Permeability in a Neurosecretory Cell Line (PC12)
Botulinum and Tetanus Toxins
Botulism: Clinical and Electrical Observations
Botulinum A and Tetanus Toxin: Effects on Neurotransmission to Striated and Smooth Muscles
Studies on the Prophylaxis and Treatment of Botulism
Effect of Tetanus Toxin on the Excitatory Transmission of the Motoneurone and other Synapses in the Motor System
New Trends in the Study of the Pathogenesis of Tetanus Symptoms in the Motor System
Novel Toxins and Toxic Effects
Structure-Activity Studies on Bee Venom Polypeptides
Isolation, Purification and some Properties of Suberitine, the Toxic Protein from the Marine Sponge, Suberites Domuncula
Toxins Selective to Insects Derived from Scorpion Venoms
Toxic Effects of Cycasin, the Glycoside of Cycad Plant, upon Several Biological Species
Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Amygdalin by Fecal Samples and some Foods
Mycotoxins
Toxicological Evaluation of Trichothecene Mycotoxins
Ochratoxins: Occurrence, Biological Effects and Causal Role in Diseases
Metabolism and Mode of Action of Aflatoxin in Relation to the Etiology of Liver Diseases in Man and Farm Animals
Effects of Mycotoxins on Immunity and Resistance of Animals
Additional Paper
Neurotoxins as Tools for Biochemical Characterization of Ion Channels
Author Index
Keyword Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 732
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146560