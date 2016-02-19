Natural Toxins

Table of Contents



Plenary Lectures

Venom Glands, Venom Synthesis, Venom Secretion and Evolution

Pharmacology of Venoms

Pathophysiology of Envenomation

Studies on snakebites in the Asian areas

Crotalid Venom Shock: Mechanism and Treatment

Renal Diseases in Snakebite

Ultrastructural Changes in the Lungs, Kidneys and Erythrocytes after Naja Nigricollis Basic Phospholipase Administration

Signs, Symptoms and Treatment of Severe Scorpion Poisoning in Children

Histopathology and Physiological Action of Venom from the Brown Recluse Spider, Loxosceles reclusa

Epidemic of Stings by the Jellyfish Pelagia Noctiluca in the Adriatic

Venom Toxins and the Immune System

Study on Immunological Relationships among Venoms of the Asiatic Agkistrodon

Antigenicity-Determining Residues of Erabutoxin b

Antisera Against Weever and Scorpionfish Venoms: A Preliminary Report

Substances Affecting Blood Coagulation abd Fibrinolysis

Snake Venom Proteases Affecting Blood Coagulation and Fibrinolysis

Bacterial Activators of Prothrombin

Classification of Phospholipases A2 Based upon their Anticoagulant Activity and Penetration Ability into Phospholipid Monolayers

Interference of Endotoxin with Blood Coagulation

Bacterial Infection and Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

Cytolytic Toxins

Cytotoxins of Some Marine Invertebrates

Cytolytic Toxins of Basidiomycetes

Melittin: Structure and Activity

Liposomes as Models for the Study of Cytolytic Toxins

Activation of Self-Destruction as a Mechanism of Action for Cytolytic Toxins

Mechanisms of Action of Cytolytic Toxins on Human Fibroblasts

Phospholipases and Cell Membranes

Hemolytic Effects of Snake Venoms

The Actions of Bacterial Phospholipases C on Plasma Membrane

Differential Phospholipid Hydrolysis by Phospholipase C in Sarcolemma of Muscles with Calcium or Sodium Generated Action Potentials

Cooperative Action of Purified Bactericidal/Permeability Increasing Protein and Phospholipase A2 from Rabbit Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes

Enterotoxins

Escherichia Coli Heat Labile Enterotoxin: DNA-Directed in Vitro Synthesis and Structure

Pathogenesis of Vibrio Parahaemolyticus

Purification of Aeromonas Hydrophila Enterotoxin and its Mode of Action in Experimental Model

Lipid A and Endotoxin

Differences in Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Prostaglandin-Release and Phagocytic Activity of Peritoneal Macrophages from LPS-Hyperreactive and Tolerant Mice

LPS Regulation of the Immune Response: Cellular and Molecular Basis of Adjuvanticity and the Role of Suppressor T Cells on Host Responses

The Role of Lipid A and Lipid A-Associated Protein in Cell Degranulation Mechanisms

Platelet-Endotoxin Interactions in Normal and Resistant Animals

Cell Growth and Candidacidal Activity of Mouse Peritoneal Macrophages in Response to Glucocorticoid, Choleragen and Lipopolysaccharide

The Effect of Endotoxic Substances on Granulopoiesis

Studies on Lipid A Immunity in Animals and Infected Children

Tumor Regression Caused by Endotoxins Combined with Trehalose Dimycolate

Bacterial Lipopolysaccharides Induce Changes in Lipoprotein and Acute Phase Proteins in C3H/HeJ 'Non-Responder' Mice

Interaction of Lipopolysaccharides with Plasma High-Density Lipoprotein in Rats

Effects of Bacterial Endotoxin on Cerebrospinal Proteins in Guinea Pigs

Structure and Toxicity of Lipid A from Vibrio cholerae

Escherichia Coli Endotoxin and Enterotoxin Implication on Pharmacokinetics of Drugs

Edema and Purpura-Producing Toxins

Studies on Toxicity and Immunogenicity of Staphylococcal Exfoliatins A and B

Thermal Analysis and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance as Probes for the Study of Edema Induced in Rat Skin by Some Bacterial Toxins

Novel Bacterial Toxins

Clostridium Difficile and Pseudomembranous Colitis in Humans

Studies on the Clostridial Toxin Associated with Antibiotic-Induced Pseudomembranous Colitis

Interaction of Clostridium Difficile Toxin with Human Fibroblasts in vitro

The Effect of Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Exotoxin A on Antibody-Forming Mouse Spleen Cells

Toxins with Intracellular Targets

Investigations into the Relationships Between Structure and Function of Diphtheria Toxin Fragment B

Ricin Inhibition of Fungi Mitochondrial and Chloroplastic Protein Synthesis

Inhibition of Hepatoma Tissue Culture Cell Growth and of Cellular Protein, DNA and RNA Synthesis by Ricin and Two of its Tryptic Peptides

Action of Ricin on Steroid-Mediated Induction of Tyrosine Aminotransferase in Hepatoma Tissue Culture Cells

Effect of Cholera Toxin on Ricin Activity

Receptor-Mediated Binding and Internalization of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A and Diphtheria Exotoxin by Mammalian Cells

Shigella Shigae Cytotoxin. Isolation, Characterization and Interaction with Cells

Structure and Function of Polypeptide Neurotoxins

Chemical Structure, Biological and Pharmacological Activities of Apamin and their Relations

Structure-Function Relationships in Cerebratulus Toxin B-IV

Conformation of Pardaxin, the Purified Polypeptide from the Toxic Secretion of the Flatfish Pardachirus Marmoratus Studied by Laser Raman Spectroscopy and Circular Dichroism

Structure-Function Relationships in Postsynaptic Snake Neurotoxins

Three-Dimensional Structure of α-Cobratoxin

The Structure of the Reactive Site in Elapidae Neurotoxins

Spin and Fluorescence Labelled Neurotoxin II. Conformational Studies and Interaction of the Toxin with the Acetylcholine Receptor

Muscarinic Acetylcholine Receptor

Venom Toxins Affecting Neurotransmitter Release

Pharmacology of Presynaptic Neurotoxins from Snake Venoms

Interaction of 3-Bungarotoxin with Synapses in the Mammalian Central Nervous System

Biological Activities of Crotoxin and Amino Acid Sequence of Crotoxin B

Muscle Necrosis Induced by Some Presynaptically Active Neurotoxins

Black Widow Spider Toxin: Effect on Catecholamines Release and Cation Permeability in a Neurosecretory Cell Line (PC12)

Botulinum and Tetanus Toxins

Botulism: Clinical and Electrical Observations

Botulinum A and Tetanus Toxin: Effects on Neurotransmission to Striated and Smooth Muscles

Studies on the Prophylaxis and Treatment of Botulism

Effect of Tetanus Toxin on the Excitatory Transmission of the Motoneurone and other Synapses in the Motor System

New Trends in the Study of the Pathogenesis of Tetanus Symptoms in the Motor System

Novel Toxins and Toxic Effects

Structure-Activity Studies on Bee Venom Polypeptides

Isolation, Purification and some Properties of Suberitine, the Toxic Protein from the Marine Sponge, Suberites Domuncula

Toxins Selective to Insects Derived from Scorpion Venoms

Toxic Effects of Cycasin, the Glycoside of Cycad Plant, upon Several Biological Species

Enzymatic Hydrolysis of Amygdalin by Fecal Samples and some Foods

Mycotoxins

Toxicological Evaluation of Trichothecene Mycotoxins

Ochratoxins: Occurrence, Biological Effects and Causal Role in Diseases

Metabolism and Mode of Action of Aflatoxin in Relation to the Etiology of Liver Diseases in Man and Farm Animals

Effects of Mycotoxins on Immunity and Resistance of Animals

Additional Paper

Neurotoxins as Tools for Biochemical Characterization of Ion Channels

Author Index

Keyword Index