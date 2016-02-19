Natural Therapy
1st Edition
A Manual of Physiotherapeutics and Climatology
Description
Natural Therapy: A Manual of Physiotherapeutics and Climatology discusses natural ways of healing and treating certain diseases and disorders. The authors discuss the use of water in bath-treatments as used by John Smedley, Winternitz, or through methods known as "Kaltwasser Kuranstalten," or "Kneipp cure." The book explains the general principles of hydrotherapy or the systematic application of water at different temperatures in varying ways to the body surface. Water can have a therapeutic effect due to its temperature, volume, mechanical means, and chemical forms. The authors also discuss taking baths including general precautions (after physical exertion), techniques (arm, foot bath), use of drip sheet, and douches. Water in Nauheim baths are either naturally or artificial charged, in varying degrees, with carbonic acid gas, and mixed with small amounts of chloride and sulphate of soda. The bath is good for the circulatory system. The authors discuss other natural methods of treatment such as steam bath, massages, hydro-electric baths, and special diet cures. This book can be helpful for care givers, health workers, physical therapists, practioners of alternative or holistic medicine, and general readers who have an interest in natural treatment and healing.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Section I.—The Use of Water in the Treatment of Disease
I. The History of Bathing
II. Hydrotherapy
III. On the Taking of Baths
IV. The Technique of Compresses, Packs, Poultices, Etc.
V. The Nauheim Baths
VI. Peat, Fango, and Other Medicated Baths
Section II.—Heat and Light in the Treatment of Disease
VII. Thermotherapy
VIII. Hot-Air, Steam, and Turkish Baths
IX. Phototherapy
Section III.—Massage, Etc., in the Treatment of Disease
X. Massotherapy
XI. The Rest Cure
Section IV.—Electricity in the Treatment of Disease
XII. Galvanism and Faradism
XIII. Sinusoidal Currents Hydro-Electric Baths Static Electricity
XIV. High-Frequency Currents
Section V.—Diet in the Treatment of Disease
XV. General Principles and Composition of Food
XVI. Diet in Health and in the Individual
XVII. Diet in Disease
XVIII. Special Diet Cures
Section VI.—The Modern "Cure"
XIX. Hydropathic and "Cure" Establishments
Xx. Foreign Mineral Waters
Section VII.—Medical Climatology and the Principles of Climatic Treatment
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 1st January 1913
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194097