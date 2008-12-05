Natural Standard Medical Conditions Reference
Healthcare providers are often approached by patients and clients about alternative therapies, whether self-prescribing or wanting to add therapies as an adjunct to the medical treatment they will be receiving. In addition, many healthcare providers plan to incorporate alternative treatments into their practice for a more integrative approach. Whichever the case, it’s important for the healthcare provider to have access to information about alternative and integrative treatments and how they work with standard medical therapies. Answering this need is Natural Standard Medical Conditions Reference: An Integrative Approach, a quick reference book with integrative medicine monographs for more than 100 of the most crucial conditions. This is your best source for comprehensive, evidence-based integrative medicine information, categorized according to evidence and proven efficacy.
- Covers 100+ of the most commonly seen conditions.
- Integrated therapies are rated according to whether the scientific evidence is good, unclear or conflicting, slightly negative, or strongly negative.
- Each monograph ends with a section on prevention, giving tips to help the patient prevent disease/conditions or perhaps avoid recurrence after treatment is finished.
- Conventional medical treatment is thoroughly explained, as well as lifestyle changes that could benefit the patient.
- The lead author is a PharmD from The Natural Standard Research Collaboration, which is well respected in both medical and alternative communities.
- 416
- English
- © Mosby 2009
- 5th December 2008
- Mosby
- 9780323071079
Catherine Ulbricht
"I find the Natural Standard Medical Conditions Reference a valuable evidence-based resource putting a wealth of information on CAM into context. I would recommend it to any (new) healthcare professional, student or interested layperson looking for reliable information on CAM."
Focus on Alternative and Complementary Therapies (FACT ), 2009