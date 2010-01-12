Natural Standard Herb & Supplement Guide
1st Edition
An Evidence-Based Reference
Covering 400 herbs and supplements, Natural Standard Herb & Supplement Guide: An Evidence-Based Reference provides the high-quality, up-to-date, unbiased information you need to advise your patients. No other book can match its expertise and attention to evidence! Each monograph is concise and easy to read, and includes uses, dosage information, safety considerations, and interactions with drugs and other herbs and supplements. At-a-glance research summaries and an alphabetical organization allow for quick lookup in busy settings!
- Monographs for the 400 most commonly used and prescribed herbs and supplements — such as arnica, ginseng, lavender, glucosamine, and blue cohosh — provide the information you need for effective clinical decision-making.
- A unique, evidence-based A-F grading scale evaluates the efficacy of each herb and supplement.
- Unique! Rating scales show at a glance the quality of available evidence.
- Updates are peer-reviewed, and include new scientific evidence, dosage recommendations, and more.
- Dosing information includes dosages for adults and children, and methods for administering.
- Coverage of allergies, side effects/warnings, and pregnancy/breast-feeding promotes safety by indicating when specific herbs and supplements should not be used, or when caution is required.
- A review of evidence includes detailed explanations of clinical trials cited and conclusions drawn, especially as they relate to specific diseases and conditions.
- Evidence tables summarize clinical trial data and provide a quick reference for clinical decision-making.
- Unique! Cross-referencing by condition and scientific evidence grade provides a convenient decision support tool, making it easy to find the herbs and supplements that may be used for the treatment of particular conditions.
Introduction/How to Use This Book
Herb and Supplement Monographs
5-htp
Abuta
Acacia
Acai
Acerola
Acetyllcarnitine
Acidophilus
Ackee
Aconite
Adrenal extract
African wild potato
Agaric
Agave
Agrimony
Alfalfa
Algin
Alizarin
Alkanna
Allspice
Aloe
Alphalipoic acid
Alpinia
Amaranth
American hellebore
American pawpaw
Amylase inhibitors
Andrographis
Anise
Angostura
Anhydrous crystalline maltose
Antineoplastons
Apple cider vinegar
Apricot
Arabinogalactan
Arabinoxylan
Arginine
Arnica
Arrowroot
Artichoke
Asarum
Asclepiastuberosa
Ashwagandha
Asparagus
Astaxanthin
Astragalus
Avocado
B6
Babassu
Bacopa
Baelfruit
Baikal skullcap
Bamboo
Banaba
Barberry
Barley
Bayleaf
Bear's garlic
Bee pollen
Bella donna
Bellis perennis
Berberine
Beta carotene
Beta glucan
Betaine anhydrous
Betel nut
Betony
Bilberry
Biotin
Birch
Bitter almond
Bitter melon
Bitter orange
Blackberry
Black cohosh
Black currant
Black haw
Black hellebore
Black horehound
Black mulberry
Black pepper
Black seed
Black tea
Black walnut
Bladder wrack
Blessed thistle
Bloodroot
Blue cohosh
Blue flag
Boldo
Boneset
Borage seed oil
Boron
Boswellia
Bovine colostrum
Boxwood
Bromelain
Buchu
Buckshorn plantain
Bulbous buttercup
Bupleurum
Burdock
Butterbur
Cajeput oil
Calamus
Calcium
Calendula
California poppy
Capers
Caprylic acid
Cardamom
Carob
Carrageenan
Carrot
Cascara
Cat's claw
Cedar
Celery
Chamomile
Chaparral
Chaste berry
Chia
Chickweed
Chicory
Chitosan
Chlorophyll
Choline
Chondroitin
Chromium
Chrysanthemum
Cinnamon
Clay
Cleavers
Clove
Codonopsis
Coenzyme Q-10
Coleus
Colloidal silver
Comfrey
Copper
Coral
Cordyceps
Coriolus mushroom
Cornflower
Cornpoppy
Corydalis
Couchgrass
Cowhage
Cow parsnip
Cowslip
Cramp bark
Cranberry
Creatine
Damiana
Dandelion
Danshen
Date palm
Datura
Desert parsley
Devil's claw
Devil's club
DHEA
Dimethylsulfoxide
Dogwood
Dong quai
Eastern hemlock
Echinacea
Elder
Elecampane
Emu oil
English ivy
Ephedra
Essiac
Eucalyptus
Eyebright
Fennel
Fenugreek
Feverfew
Fig
Fish oil
Flaxseed
Folate
Fo-ti
Gamma linolenic acid
Gamma oryzanol
Garcinia
Garlic
Germanium
Ginger
Ginkgo
Ginseng
Glucosamine
Glyconutrients
Goldenrod
Goldenseal
Gotukola
Grapefruit
Grapeseed
Green-lipped mussel
Green tea
Ground ivy
Guarana
Guayule
Guggul
Gumweed
Gymnema
Hawthorn
Heartsease
Hibiscus
Holy basil
Honey
Honeysuckle
Hoodia
Hops
Horny goat weed
Horse chestnut
Horse radish
Horsetail
Hoxsey
Hydrangea
Hydrazinesulfate
Hyssop
Ignatia
Iodine
Iron
Jackfruit
Jasmine
Jequerity
Jewelweed
Jiaogulan
Jimson weed
Jointed flatsedge
Jojoba
Juniper
Katuka
Kava
Khat
Khella
Kinetin
Kiwi
Krebiozen
Kudzu
Labrador tea
Ladies mantle
Lady's slipper
Lathyrus
Lavender
Lemonbalm
Lemongrass
Licorice
Lime
Lingonberry
Liver extract
Liverwort
Lotus
Lousewort
Lovage
Lutein
Lycopene
Maca
Maitake
Malic acid
Mangosteen
Marshmallow
Mastic
Meadowsweet
Melatonin
Mesoglycan
Methylsulfonylmethane
Milk thistle
Mistletoe
Modified citrus pectin
Mugwort
Muira puama
Mullein
Myrcia
Neem
Niacin
Noni
Nuxvomica
Octacosanol
Oleander
Olive leaf
Onion
Opuntia streptacantha
Oregano
Pagoda tree
Pantethine
Parsnip
Passionflower
PC-SPES
Pennyroyal
Peony
Peppermint
Perilla
Perillyl alcohol
Peyote
Phosphorus
Podophyllum
Pokeweed
Policosanol
Polypodiumleucotomos
Pomegranate
Populus
Primrose
Probiotics
Propolis
PSK
Psyllium
Pycnogenol
Pygeum
Quassia
Quercetin
Quinoa
Raspberry
Red clover
Red yeast
Rehmannia
Reishi mushroom
Reservatrol
Rhodiola
Rhubarb
Riboflavin
Rooibos
Rosemary
Rutin
Safflower
Sage
Salvia divinorum
Same
Sandalwood
Sanicle
Sassafras
Saw palmetto
Sboulardi
Scotch broom
Seabuckthorn
Selenium
Shark cartilage
Shea butter
Shiitake
Skunk cabbage
Slippery elm
Sorrel
Soy
Spirulina
Spleen extract
Squill
Star anise
Stevia
Stinging nettle
St. John's wort
Strawberry
Sweet almond
Sweet annie
Sweet basil
Sweet woodruff
Tamanu
Tamarind
Tangerine
Taurine
Tee tree oil
Thiamin
Thyme
Thymus extract
Tree tobacco
Tribulus
Tumeric
Tylophora
Usnea
Uva ursi
Valerian
Vetiver
Vitamin A
Vitamin B 5
Vitamin B12
Vitamin C
Vitamin D
Vitamin E
Vitamin K
Vitamin O
Wasabi
Watercress
Water hemlock
Wheat grass
White horehound
White oak
White water lily
Wild arrach
Wild cherry
Wild indigo
Wild yam
Willow bark
Witch hazel
Yarrow
Yellow dock
Yerba santa
Yew
Yohimbe
Yucca
Zinc
Appendix A: Therapeutic Class Tables
Appendix B: Scientific Evidence Grade Tables
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 12th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291453
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323072953