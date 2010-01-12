Natural Standard Herb & Supplement Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323072953, 9780323291453

Natural Standard Herb & Supplement Guide

1st Edition

An Evidence-Based Reference

eBook ISBN: 9780323291453
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323072953
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th January 2010
Page Count: 896
Description

Covering 400 herbs and supplements, Natural Standard Herb & Supplement Guide: An Evidence-Based Reference provides the high-quality, up-to-date, unbiased information you need to advise your patients. No other book can match its expertise and attention to evidence! Each monograph is concise and easy to read, and includes uses, dosage information, safety considerations, and interactions with drugs and other herbs and supplements. At-a-glance research summaries and an alphabetical organization allow for quick lookup in busy settings!

Key Features

  • Monographs for the 400 most commonly used and prescribed herbs and supplements — such as arnica, ginseng, lavender, glucosamine, and blue cohosh — provide the information you need for effective clinical decision-making.

  • A unique, evidence-based A-F grading scale evaluates the efficacy of each herb and supplement.

  • Unique! Rating scales show at a glance the quality of available evidence.

  • Updates are peer-reviewed, and include new scientific evidence, dosage recommendations, and more.

  • Dosing information includes dosages for adults and children, and methods for administering.

  • Coverage of allergies, side effects/warnings, and pregnancy/breast-feeding promotes safety by indicating when specific herbs and supplements should not be used, or when caution is required.

  • A review of evidence includes detailed explanations of clinical trials cited and conclusions drawn, especially as they relate to specific diseases and conditions.

  • Evidence tables summarize clinical trial data and provide a quick reference for clinical decision-making.

  • Unique! Cross-referencing by condition and scientific evidence grade provides a convenient decision support tool, making it easy to find the herbs and supplements that may be used for the treatment of particular conditions.

Table of Contents

Introduction/How to Use This Book

Herb and Supplement Monographs

5-htp

Abuta

Acacia

Acai

Acerola

Acetyllcarnitine

Acidophilus

Ackee

Aconite

Adrenal extract

African wild potato

Agaric

Agave

Agrimony

Alfalfa

Algin

Alizarin

Alkanna

Allspice

Aloe

Alphalipoic acid

Alpinia

Amaranth

American hellebore

American pawpaw

Amylase inhibitors

Andrographis

Anise

Angostura

Anhydrous crystalline maltose

Antineoplastons

Apple cider vinegar

Apricot

Arabinogalactan

Arabinoxylan

Arginine

Arnica

Arrowroot

Artichoke

Asarum

Asclepiastuberosa

Ashwagandha

Asparagus

Astaxanthin

Astragalus

Avocado

B6

Babassu

Bacopa

Baelfruit

Baikal skullcap

Bamboo

Banaba

Barberry

Barley

Bayleaf

Bear's garlic

Bee pollen

Bella donna

Bellis perennis

Berberine

Beta carotene

Beta glucan

Betaine anhydrous

Betel nut

Betony

Bilberry

Biotin

Birch

Bitter almond

Bitter melon

Bitter orange

Blackberry

Black cohosh

Black currant

Black haw

Black hellebore

Black horehound

Black mulberry

Black pepper

Black seed

Black tea

Black walnut

Bladder wrack

Blessed thistle

Bloodroot

Blue cohosh

Blue flag

Boldo

Boneset

Borage seed oil

Boron

Boswellia

Bovine colostrum

Boxwood

Bromelain

Buchu

Buckshorn plantain

Bulbous buttercup

Bupleurum

Burdock

Butterbur

Cajeput oil

Calamus

Calcium

Calendula

California poppy

Capers

Caprylic acid

Cardamom

Carob

Carrageenan

Carrot

Cascara

Cat's claw

Cedar

Celery

Chamomile

Chaparral

Chaste berry

Chia

Chickweed

Chicory

Chitosan

Chlorophyll

Choline

Chondroitin

Chromium

Chrysanthemum

Cinnamon

Clay

Cleavers

Clove

Codonopsis

Coenzyme Q-10

Coleus

Colloidal silver

Comfrey

Copper

Coral

Cordyceps

Coriolus mushroom

Cornflower

Cornpoppy

Corydalis

Couchgrass

Cowhage

Cow parsnip

Cowslip

Cramp bark

Cranberry

Creatine

Damiana

Dandelion

Danshen

Date palm

Datura

Desert parsley

Devil's claw

Devil's club

DHEA
Dimethylsulfoxide

Dogwood

Dong quai

Eastern hemlock

Echinacea

Elder

Elecampane

Emu oil

English ivy

Ephedra

Essiac

Eucalyptus

Eyebright

Fennel

Fenugreek

Feverfew

Fig

Fish oil

Flaxseed

Folate

Fo-ti

Gamma linolenic acid

Gamma oryzanol

Garcinia

Garlic

Germanium

Ginger

Ginkgo

Ginseng

Glucosamine

Glyconutrients

Goldenrod

Goldenseal

Gotukola

Grapefruit

Grapeseed

Green-lipped mussel

Green tea

Ground ivy

Guarana

Guayule

Guggul

Gumweed

Gymnema

Hawthorn

Heartsease

Hibiscus

Holy basil

Honey

Honeysuckle

Hoodia

Hops

Horny goat weed

Horse chestnut

Horse radish

Horsetail

Hoxsey

Hydrangea

Hydrazinesulfate

Hyssop

Ignatia

Iodine

Iron

Jackfruit

Jasmine

Jequerity

Jewelweed

Jiaogulan

Jimson weed

Jointed flatsedge

Jojoba

Juniper

Katuka

Kava

Khat

Khella

Kinetin

Kiwi

Krebiozen

Kudzu

Labrador tea

Ladies mantle

Lady's slipper

Lathyrus

Lavender

Lemonbalm

Lemongrass

Licorice

Lime

Lingonberry

Liver extract

Liverwort

Lotus

Lousewort

Lovage

Lutein

Lycopene

Maca

Maitake

Malic acid

Mangosteen

Marshmallow

Mastic

Meadowsweet

Melatonin

Mesoglycan

Methylsulfonylmethane

Milk thistle

Mistletoe

Modified citrus pectin

Mugwort

Muira puama

Mullein

Myrcia

Neem

Niacin

Noni

Nuxvomica

Octacosanol

Oleander

Olive leaf

Onion

Opuntia streptacantha

Oregano

Pagoda tree

Pantethine

Parsnip

Passionflower

PC-SPES

Pennyroyal

Peony

Peppermint

Perilla

Perillyl alcohol

Peyote

Phosphorus

Podophyllum

Pokeweed

Policosanol

Polypodiumleucotomos

Pomegranate

Populus

Primrose

Probiotics

Propolis

PSK

Psyllium

Pycnogenol

Pygeum

Quassia

Quercetin

Quinoa

Raspberry

Red clover

Red yeast

Rehmannia

Reishi mushroom

Reservatrol

Rhodiola

Rhubarb

Riboflavin

Rooibos

Rosemary

Rutin

Safflower

Sage

Salvia divinorum

Same

Sandalwood

Sanicle

Sassafras

Saw palmetto

Sboulardi

Scotch broom

Seabuckthorn

Selenium

Shark cartilage

Shea butter

Shiitake

Skunk cabbage

Slippery elm

Sorrel

Soy

Spirulina

Spleen extract

Squill

Star anise

Stevia

Stinging nettle

St. John's wort

Strawberry

Sweet almond

Sweet annie

Sweet basil

Sweet woodruff

Tamanu

Tamarind

Tangerine

Taurine

Tee tree oil

Thiamin

Thyme

Thymus extract

Tree tobacco

Tribulus

Tumeric

Tylophora

Usnea

Uva ursi

Valerian

Vetiver

Vitamin A

Vitamin B 5

Vitamin B12

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

Vitamin O

Wasabi

Watercress

Water hemlock

Wheat grass

White horehound

White oak

White water lily

Wild arrach

Wild cherry

Wild indigo

Wild yam

Willow bark

Witch hazel

Yarrow

Yellow dock

Yerba santa

Yew

Yohimbe

Yucca

Zinc

Appendix A: Therapeutic Class Tables

Appendix B: Scientific Evidence Grade Tables

