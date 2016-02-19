Natural Resources, Uncertainty, and General Equilibrium Systems
1st Edition
Essays in Memory of Rafael Lusky
Description
Natural Resources, Uncertainty, and General Equilibrium Systems: Essays in Memory of Rafael Lusky compiles a collection of works by economists who had been friends and colleagues of Rafael Lusky, a teacher in the University of Florida and contributor to theoretical resource economics. This book is divided into four sections— natural resources, uncertainty, general equilibrium systems, and policy and applications. In these sections, this text specifically discusses the resource depletion with technological uncertainty and the Rawlsian fairness principle; monopoly, uncertainty, and exploration; and price discrimination under uncertainty. The insurance theoretic aspects of workers' compensation; adverse selection and optimum insurance policies; and difficulty with Keynesian models of aggregate demand are also elaborated. This compilation likewise deliberates the exchange model of bilateral trade; optimal taxes on foreign lending; and extended linear permanent expenditure system (ELPES). This publication is a useful reference for economists and students concerned with theoretical resource economics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Natural Resources
Resource Depletion with Technological Uncertainty and the Rawlsian Fairness Principle
1. Introduction
2. The Structure of the Model and Other Preliminaries
3. The Just Rate of Resource Depletion
4. Concluding Remark
References
Monopoly, Uncertainty, and Exploration
1. Introduction
2. Social Optimality in a Two-Period Model
3. Social Optimality: An Alternative Formulation
4. Monopoly
5. The Case of Certainty
6. The Case of Certainty (Alternative Formulation)
7. The Impact of Uncertainty
8. Uncertainty Continued
9. General Remarks
Uncertainty
Leverage, Bankruptcy, and the Cost of Capital
1. Introduction
2. Stochastic Dominance Analysis
3. Analysis with a Linear Utility Function
4. Concluding Remarks
References
Price Discrimination under Uncertainty
1. Introduction
2. The Nonstochastic Case
3. The Objective of the Firm under Uncertainty
4. First-Order Conditions
5. Some Results for an Exponential Utility Function
6. Implications for Legal Analysis
7. Conclusion
References
Insurance Theoretic Aspects of Workers Compensation
1. Introduction
2. Accidents and Full Efficiency
3. Ideal Insurance
4. Less-than-Ideal Insurance
5. The Present Workers' Compensation Program
6. Voluntary Insurance
7. Wage Bargains and Worker Misperceptions
8. Choice of Technology
9. Variation among Workers
10. On-the-Job Safety
11. Concluding Remarks
References
Multiperiod Stochastic Dominance with One-Period Parameters, Liquidity Preference, and Equilibrium in the Log-Normal Case
1. Introduction
2. Assumptions and Notations
3. Comparison of the Normal and the Log-Normal Efficiency Frontiers
4. Equilibrium and Log-Normal Efficiency Analysis with One-Period Parameters
5. Concluding Remarks
References
Adverse Selection and Optimum Insurance Policies
1. Introduction
2. The General Problem
3. The Optimum Linear Policy with a Ceiling
4. Comparison with the Socially Optimal Policy
5. A Nonlinear Example
References
General Equilibrium Systems: Stability, Optimality, and Distribution
A Difficulty With Keynesian Models Of Aggregate Demand
1. Statement of the Problem
2. The Conventional Keynesian Model
3. An Alternative Model of Output Adjustment Decisions
4. A Model of Output Level Decisions
5. Dynamic Properties of the Preferred Model
6. Recapitulation
References
Continuously Dated Commodities and Nontatonnement with Production and Consumption
1. Introduction: The Problem of Dated Commodities
2. The Hahn Process and Money
3. Topological Issues
4. Behavior of Households
5. Behavior of Firms
6. Closure Equations and Walras' Law
7. The Present Action Postulate
8. The Hahn Process and Trading Rules
9. Price Adjustment
10. Decline of Target Profits
11. Decline of Target Utilities
12. Properties of Equilibrium
13. Boundedness
14. Compactness and Quasi-Stability
15. Global Stability
References
An Exchange Model of Bilateral Trade
1. Introduction
2. A General Model of Bilateralism
3. Conclusion
References
When it is Ethically Optimal to Allocate Money Income in Stipulated Fractional Shares
1. Introduction and Summary
2. Social Welfare Functions
3. Constancy of Relative Risk Aversion
4. Optimality Conditions
5. Symmetry Situations and Generalizations
6. Qualifications
References
Policy and Applications
Optimal Taxes on Foreign Lending
1. Introduction
2. The Optimum Tax: Simple Case
3. The Many-Good, Many-Period Case
4. Optimum Taxes on Exchange: General Case
5. Related Approaches
6. Summary
References
Monopoly, Regulation, Waiting Lines, and Investment in Service Capacity
1. Introduction
2. The Model
3. Comparison between Monopoly and the Social Optimal Case
4. Regulation of Monopoly
Reference
Identification and Estimation Problems in Limited Dependent Variable Models
1. Introduction
2. The Simple Probit Model
3. The Tobit Model
4. Simple Extensions of the Tobit Model
5. Stochastic Threshold Models
6. Simultaneous Equations Models
7. Conclusions
References
An Extended Linear Permanent Expenditure System (ELPES)
1. Introduction
2. Permanent-Income Approaches
3. Formulation of the ELPES
4. Estimation of Parameters
5. Standard Errors
6. Concluding Remarks
References
