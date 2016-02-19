Natural Resistance Systems Against Foreign Cells, Tumors, and Microbes
1st Edition
Description
Natural Resistance Systems Against Foreign Cells, Tumors, and Microbes presents the proceedings of an international conference held at Timber Cove Inn Jenner, California on October 18-22, 1976. It deals with the resistance to microorganisms and tumors, the dual problems of basic immunology, and the clinical aspects of immune reconstitution. It focuses on the identification and characterization of host defense systems, endowed with specificity, yet non-induced, non-adaptive, and non-thymus dependent. Divided into 12 chapters, the book initially discusses natural resistance to foreign hematopoietic and leukemic grafts. It goes on, examining the critical issues in clinical bone marrow transplantation and graft-versus-host (GVH) disease as a consequence of bone marrow grafting. Chapters 5 to 8 discuss the role of macrophage, Hh genes, major histocompatibility complex, and natural killer cell systems in natural resistance to normal and malignant cells. The final chapters cover the mechanism of cell’s natural resistance to intracellular bacteria, genetic resistance to leukomogenesis, and manipulations to control the allograft response and GVH disease. This book is an invaluable resource for those interested in basic immunology, immune reconstitution, natural resistance phenomena, and GHV disease.
Table of Contents
Conferees
Preface
Acknowledgments
Natural Resistance to Foreign Hemopoietic and Leukemia Grafts
Thymic Functions and Resistance to Foreign Hemopoietic Grafts
Critical Issues in Clinical Bone Marrow Transplantation
Graft-versus-Host Disease as a Consequence of Bone Marrow Grafting
Macrophage Heterogeneity: Role in Hemopoiesis and Cytotoxicity for Normal and Neoplastic Targets
In Vitro Models of Hh-Mediated Resistance and MHC Incompatibility
MCH-Restricted Cellular Immunity: Altered Self and Minor Alloantigens
NK Cell Systems as Effectors of Resistance to Normal and Malignant Hemopoietic Cells
Distinctive Mechanisms in Naturally Occurring Genetic Resistance to Leukemogenesis
Mechanism of Natural Resistance to Intracellular Bacteria. Manipulations Weakening Host Resistance
Manipulations to Control the Allograft Response and GVH Disease
Conference Overview and Assessment
Abbreviations
Author Index
Subject Index
