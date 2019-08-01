Natural Polysaccharides in Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Description
Natural Polysaccharides in Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications provides a fundamental overview of natural polysaccharides, their sources, extraction methodologies, and characterizations. It covers specific natural polysaccharides and their effective application in drug delivery and biomedical use. Additionally, chapters in the book discuss key topics including the sources and extraction methodologies of natural polysaccharides, their role in tissue engineering applications, polysaccharide-based nanoparticles in biomedical applications, and their role in the delivery of anticancer drugs. Written by industry leaders and edited by experts, this book emphasizes recent advances made in the field.
Natural Polysaccharides in Drug Delivery and Biomedical Applications provides academics, researchers, and pharmaceutical health care professionals with a comprehensive book on polysaccharides in pharmaceutical delivery process.
Key Features
- Provides fundamental concepts of natural polysaccharides as it applies to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, and biotechnology industries
- Includes contributions from global leaders and experts from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies in the application of natural polysaccharides in pharmaceutical products and biomedical utilization
- Offers practical examples, illustrations, chemical structures, and research case studies to help explain natural polysaccharides concepts in drug delivery and biomedical applications
Readership
Pharmaceutical scientists including industrial pharmacists, analytical scientists, health care professionals, and regulatory scientists actively involved in pharmaceutical product and process development of natural polysaccharides containing drug delivery; Academics, post graduate and fellows studying usage of natural polymers for biomedical application and drug delivery
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Natural polysaccharides: sources and extraction methodologies
Chapter 2: Pharmaceutical applications of natural polysaccharides
Chapter 3: Sodium alginate in drug delivery and biomedical areas
Chapter 4: Chitosan in drug delivery applications
Chapter 5: Xanthan gum in drug delivery applications
Chapter 6: Gellan gum in drug delivery applications
Chapter 7: Guar gum in drug delivery applications
Chapter 8: Locust bean gum in drug delivery application
Chapter 9: Sterculia gum in drug delivery applications
Chapter 10: Pectin in drug delivery applications
Chapter 11: Cashew gum in drug delivery applications
Chapter 12: Tamarind gum in drug delivery applications
Chapter 13: Hyaluronic acid in drug delivery applications
Chapter 14: Gum odina as pharmaceutical excipient
Chapter 15: Alginate-chitosan combinations in controlled drug delivery
Chapter 16: Synthesis of micro- and nanoparticles of alginate and chitosan for controlled release of drugs
Chapter 17: Polysaccharides nanoparticles as oral drug delivery systems
Chapter 18: Natural polysaccharide-based composites for drug delivery and biomedical applications
Chapter 19: Natural polysaccharides for the delivery of anticancer therapeutics
Chapter 20: Organic nanocomposites for the delivery of bioactive molecules
Chapter 21: Natural polysaccharides for growth factors delivery
Chapter 22: Marine polysaccharides for drug delivery in tissue engineering
Chapter 23: Natural polysaccharides in tissue engineering applications
Chapter 24: Natural polysaccharides in wound dressing applications
Chapter 25: Polysaccharides from leafy vegetables: chemical, nutritional and medicinal properties
Chapter 26: Electrospun natural polysaccharide for biomedical application
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170557
About the Editor
Md Saquib Hasnain
Dr. Md Saquib Hasnain has over 6 years of research experience in the field of drug delivery and pharmaceutical formulation and analyses; especially systematic development and characterization of diverse nanostructured drug delivery systems, controlled release drug delivery systems, bioenhanced drug delivery systems, polymeric composites, nanomaterials and nanocomposites employing Quality by Design approaches. Till date he has authored over 30 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals, around 30 book chapters, 1 Indian patent application and 4 books to his credit. He is also serving as the reviewer of several prestigious journals. He is also serving as the associate editorial board member of Recent Patent on Drug Delivery & Formulation journal. Overall, he has earned highly impressive publishing and cited record in Google Scholar (H-Index: 12). He has also participated and presented his research work at over ten conferences in India, and abroad. He is also the member of scientific societies, i.e., Royal Society of Chemistry, Great Britain, International Association of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry, Switzerland and Swiss Chemical Society, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacy, Shri Venkateshwara University, Gajraula, U.P., India
Amit Kumar Nayak
Dr. Amit Kumar Nayak (M. Pharm, PhD) has over 10 years of research experience in the field of Pharmaceutics, especially in the development and characterization of polymeric composites, formulation characterization using FTIR, DSC, PXRD, SEM, TEM, HPLC, LC-MS, as well as development and evaluations of diverse novel and nanostructured drug delivery systems. He has earned his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from IIFTM University, Moradabad, U.P., India. Currently, Dr .Nayak is working as an Associate Professor at Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India. To date, he has authored over 120 publications in various high impact peer-reviewed journals, 12 book chapters, and 2 books to his credit. Dr. Nayak has serves as a reviewer for many highly regarded international journals and has participated and presented his research work at several conferences in India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Seemanta Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Odisha, India