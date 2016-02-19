Natural, Metal, Fiber, and Macromolecular Carcinogens
1st Edition
Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms
Description
Chemical Induction of Cancer: Structural Bases and Biological Mechanisms, Volume IIIC: Natural, Metal, Fiber, and Macromolecular Carcinogens covers structure-carcinogenicity relationships of carcinogenic mycotoxins, carcinogenic substances generated by plants, carcinogenic metals and metalloids, and foreign-body carcinogens.
The book discusses the metabolism and mechanism of carcinogenic action, physicochemical properties, other biological activities (principally mutagenicity and teratogenicity), modification of carcinogenic activity, formation and environmental significance. The text also describes the carcinogenic water-soluble high polymers and explores the intriguing problems of the carcinogenic effect of osmotic imbalance in tissue microenvironment, as well as of spontaneous malignant transformation occurring in cell cultures in vitro. Studies on tumor induction and carcinogenesis modification by nonviral nucleic acids, by nucleases, proteases, histones, and by antigenic stimulation as well as by antibodies are also considered.
The book further tackles tumor-released factors as possible modifiers of carcinogenesis. The text will prove invaluable to chemists and people involved in cancer research.
Table of Contents
General Plan
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part III (Continued) Structure-Activity Relationships of Chemical Carcinogens. Effect of Reactivity, Molecular Geometry, and Metabolism on Carcinogenic Activity
5 . Structure-Activity Relationships
5.3 Naturally Occurring Carcinogens
5.4 Inorganic Carcinogens: Metals, Metalloids, and Other Inorganic Chemicals
5.5 Foreign-Body Carcinogens: Fibers, Silica, and Implants
5.6 Special Topics
5.7 Nonviral Biological Carcinogens and Modifiers of Carcinogenesis
Appendix I: Novel Types of Carcinogens and Updating "News" Items
A. Novel Types of Carcinogens
B. Updating "News" Items
References to Appendix I
Special Reviews Pertaining to Appendix I
Proof-stage Notes to Appendix I
Appendix II: Nitroarenes
Introduction
Occurrence and Formation
Genotoxicity and Mutagenicity in Bacteria
Basis for the Mutagenicity of Nitroarenes in Bacteria
Genotoxicity and Mutagenicity in Mammalian Cells
Metabolism by Mammalian Cells and by Cell-Free Extracts
In Vivo Genotoxicity
Oncogenic Transformation
Carcinogenicity in Animals
Metabolism and Biodisposition in Whole Animals
Nitroarene-Induced Microsomal Monooxygenases
Competition of Nitroarenes with TCDD for Binding Sites
References to Appendix II
Source Book for Appendix II
Appendix III: Mutagens/Carcinogens in Pyrolysates of Amino Acids and Proteins and in Cooked Foods: Heterocyclic Aromatic Amines
Historical Background
Physicochemical Properties
Synthesis
Mutagenicity
Carcinogenicity
Other Biological Properties
Metabolism and Mechanism of Carcinogenesis
Quantification and Human Risk
Future Prospects
References to Appendix III
Source Books and Major Reviews for Appendix III
Appendix IV: Decontamination and Destruction of Chemical Carcinogens
Introduction
Waste Disposal
Handling Considerations
Destruction Procedures
Conclusion
References to Appendix IV
Appendix V: General Principles for the Prediction of Potential Carcinogenic Activity of Chemical Compounds
Introduction
Criteria for Suspecting a Chemical Agent of Having Carcinogenic Activity
Overview of Interactions Determining Tumor Outcome in the Carcinogenic Process
Physical and Chemical Properties Modulating the Carcinogenic Potential of a Chemical Compound
Structural Criteria
Functional Criteria
Possible Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Prediction of Suspected Carcinogens
References to Appendix V
Special Reviews Pertaining to Appendix V
Appendix VI: Evaluation of Scientific Uncertainty: Semantic-Probabilistic View of Narrative Expressions—An Aid to Hazard Assessment
Introduction
Assessing Chemical Hazard
Expressing Chemical Hazard Potential
Assessing the Use of Narrative Probability Expressions
Analysis of the Survey Results
Standardization Scheme
Best Estimate versus Uncertainty: Separating the Assessment into Two Segments
Conclusions
References to Appendix VI
Index
Cumulative Chemicals Index to Volumes IIA-IIIC
