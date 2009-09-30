Natural Hazards and Human-Exacerbated Disasters in Latin America, Volume 13

Editorial Foreword;

1.Climate and geomorphologic related disasters in Latin America (NO. Garcia);

2. Geomorphology as a Tool for Analysis of Seismogenic Sources in Latin America and the Caribbean (C.H. Costa, F.A. Audemard M., L. Audin and C. Benavente);

3. The changing coastlines of South America (F.I. Isla and E.J. Schnack);

4. Disasters in Mexico and Central America: a little bit more than a Century of Natural Hazards (I. Alcántara-Ayala);

5. Venezuela: The Construction of Vulnerability and its Relation to the High Seismic Risk (J. Laffaille,

C. Ferrer and K. Laffaille);

6. Natural hazards and human induced disasters triggered by intense and episodic tropical rains in the Venezuelan mountains (M. Bezada);

7. Convulsive events, a widespread hazard in the Colombian Andes (M. Hermelin and Natalia Hoyos);

8. Geomorphology of natural and human induced disasters in Ecuador (F. Sarmiento);

9. Natural hazards in Peru: Causation and vulnerability (K. Young and Blanca León);

10. Geomorphology of natural hazards and human-induced disasters in Bolivia (E.M. Latrubesse,

P.A. Baker and J. Argollo);

11. Soil erosion in Brazil from coffee to the present-day soy bean production (S. Simoes de Castro and J. Pereira de Queiroz Neto);

12. Landslides and Disasters in Southeastern and Southern Brazil (A.L. Coelho Netto and A. de Souza Avelar);

13. Floods in Urban areas of Brazil (J.C. Stevaux, E.M. Latrubesse, M.L. de P. Hermann and S. Aquino);

14. Seismic and Volcanic Hazards in Argentina (L.P. Perucca and S.M. Moreiras);

15. Landslide Processes in Argentina (S.M. Moreiras and A.Coronato);

16. Floods in Argentina (E.M. Latrubesse and D. Brea);

17. Desertification in Patagonia (E. Mazzonia and M. Vazqueza);

18. Geology and Geomorphology of Natural Hazards and Human-Induced disasters in Chile (A. Cecioni and

V. Pineda);

19. Impact of global climate change on glaciers and permafrost of South America, with emphasis on Patagonia, Tierra del Fuego and the Antarctic Peninsula (J. Rabassa);

20. Possible Future Changes in Geomorphological Hazards in Latin America (A. Goudie);

21. A Latin American Perspective on Geomorphologic Hazards and Related Disasters (E.M. Latrubesse);

