Natural Gas
1st Edition
A Basic Handbook
Description
Natural gas represents nearly one-quarter of the world’s energy resources. More than half of American homes rely on it as their main heating fuel. It serves as the raw material necessary in everyday paints, plastics, medicines and explosives. It produces the cleanest of all fossil fuels. It is natural gas—and everybody should acquire a basic understanding of it. This valuable easy-to-use reference supplies all the basics that every person should know about the natural gas industry. Introductory engineers, managers and analysts will benefit from this informative, practical handbook. Natural gas remains a vital component of all energy sources, and with an increasing demand for information on this useful energy source, Natural Gas: A Basic Handbook is an essential tool for anyone involved in the energy industry.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Preface
Part I Origin and Properties
1 History and Uses
1.1 Introduction
1.2 History
1.3 Composition and Properties
1.4 Reservoirs
1.5 Conventional Gas
1.6 Unconventional Gas
1.7 Reserves
1.8 Uses
1.9 Natural Gas Regulation
1.10 Natural Gas and the Environment
1.11 References
2 Origin and Production
2.1 Origin
2.2 Exploration
2.3 Reservoirs and Production
2.4 Production
2.5 References
3 Composition and Properties
3.1 Composition
3.2 Properties
3.3 References
Part II Gas Processing
4 Recovery, Storage, and Transportation
4.1 Recovery
4.2 Storage
4.3 Transportation
4.4 References
5 History of Gas Processing
5.1 Coal Gas
5.2 Natural Gas
5.3 References
6 Process Classification
6.1 Water Removal
6.2 Liquids Removal
6.3 Nitrogen Removal
6.4 Acid Gas Removal
6.5 Fractionation
6.6 Hydrogen Sulfide Conversion
6.7 References
7 Processes
7.1 Olamine Processes
7.2 Physical Solvent Processes
7.3 Metal Oxide Processes
7.4 Methanol-Based Processes
7.5 Carbonate Washing and Water-Washing Processes
7.6 Sulfur Recovery Processes
7.7 Process Selection
7.8 References
8 Emissions Control and Environmental Aspects
8.1 Greenhouse Gas Emissions
8.2 Air Pollutants and Greenhouse Gases
8.3 Emissions during Production and Delivery
8.4 Gas Processing
8.5 Combustion
8.6 Industrial Emissions
8.7 Smog and Acid Rain
8.8 References
Conversion Factors
Glossary
Index
About the Author
James Speight
James G. Speight is a senior fuel consultant as well as an Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah, USA. He is recognized internationally as an expert in the characterization, properties, and processing of conventional and synthetic fuels and as a chemist with more than 35 years of experience in thermal/process chemistry, thermodynamics, refining of petroleum, heavy oil, and tar sand bitumen, and physics of crude with emphasis on distillation, visbreaking, coking units, and oil-rock or oil catalyst interactions. Speight is currently Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Petroleum Science and Technology, Energy Sources-Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, and Energy Sources-Part B: Economics, Planning, and Policy. He is also the author/editor/compiler of more than 25 books and bibliographies related to fossil fuel processing and environmental issues.
Speight was Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of the Western Research Institute, Laramie, WY, USA, from 1984 to 2000. During this period he led a staff of more that 150 scientists, engineers, and technicians in developing new technology for gas processing, petroleum, shale oil, tar sand bitumen, and asphalt. Speight has considerable expertise in evaluating new technologies for patentability and commercial application. As a result of his work, he was awarded the Diploma of Honor, National Petroleum Engineering Society, for outstanding contributions to the petroleum industry in 1995 and the Gold Medal of Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) for outstanding work in the area of petroleum science in 1996. He has also received the Specialist Invitation Program Speakers Award from NEDO (New Energy Development Organization, Government of Japan) in 1987 and again in 1996 for his contributions to coal research. In 2001, he was also awarded the Einstein Medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) in recognition of outstanding contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and Energy Sources and Adjunct Professor, Chemical and Fuels Engineering, University of Utah, USA