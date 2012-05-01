Natural Gas Engineering Handbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781933762418, 9780127999951

Natural Gas Engineering Handbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Boyan Guo Ali Ghalambor
eBook ISBN: 9780127999951
Hardcover ISBN: 9781933762418
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103395
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st May 2012
Page Count: 472
Description

The demand for energy consumption is increasing rapidly. To avoid the impending energy crunch, more producers are switching from oil to natural gas. While natural gas engineering is well documented through many sources, the computer applications that provide a crucial role in engineering design and analysis are not well published, and emerging technologies, such as shale gas drilling, are generating more advanced applications for engineers to utilize on the job. To keep producers updated, Boyun Guo and Ali Ghalambor have enhanced their best-selling manual, Natural Gas Engineering Handbook, to continue to provide upcoming and practicing engineers the full scope of natural gas engineering with a computer-assisted approach.

Key Features

  • A focus on real-world essentials rather than theory
  • Illustrative examples throughout the text
  • Working spreadsheet programs for all the engineering calculations on a free and easy to use companion site
  • Exercise problems at the end of every chapter, including newly added questions utilizing the spreadsheet programs
  • Expanded sections covering today’s technologies, such as multi-fractured horizontal wells and shale gas wells

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 What Is Natural Gas?

1.2 Utilization of Natural Gas

1.3 Natural Gas Industry

1.4 Natural Gas Reserves

1.5 Types of Natural Gas Resources

1.6 Future of the Natural Gas Industry

1.8 Problems

Chapter 2: Properties of Natural Gas

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Specific Gravity

2.3 Pseudocritical Properties

2.4 Viscosity

2.5 Compressibility Factor

2.6 Gas Density

2.7 Formation Volume Factor and Expansion Factor

2.8 Compressibility of Natural Gas

2.9 Real Gas Pseudopressure

2.10 Real Gas Normalized Pressure

2.12 Problems

Chapter 3: Gas Reservoir Deliverability

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Analytical Methods

3.3 Empirical Methods

3.4 Construction of Inflow Performance Relationship Curve

3.5 Horizontal Wells

3.6 Multi-Fractured Horizontal Wells

3.7 Shale Gas Wells

3.8 Well Deliverability Testing

3.10 Problems

Chapter 4: Wellbore Performance

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Single-Phase Gas Well

4.3 Mist Flow in Gas Wells

4.5 Problems

Chapter 5: Choke Performance

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sonic and Subsonic Flow

5.3 Dry Gas Flow through Chokes

5.4 Wet Gas Flow through Chokes

5.6 Problems

Chapter 6: Well Deliverability

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nodal Analysis

6.3 Production Forecast

6.5 Problems

Chapter 7: Separation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Separation of Gas and Liquids

7.3 Stage Separation

7.4 Flash Calculation

7.5 Low-Temperature Separation

7.7 Problems

Chapter 8: Dehydration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dehydration of Natural Gas

8.3 Removal of Acid Gases

8.5 Problems

Chapter 9: Compression and Cooling

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Types of Compressors

9.3 Selection of Reciprocating Compressors

9.4 Selection of Centrifugal Compressors

9.5 Selection of Rotary Blowers

9.7 Problems

Chapter 10: Volumetric Measurement

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Measurement with Orifice Meters

10.3 Other Methods of Measurement

10.4 Natural Gas Liquid Measurement

10.6 Problems

Chapter 11: Transportation

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pipeline Design

11.3 Transportation of LNG

11.5 Problems

Chapter 12: Special Problems

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Liquid Loading on Gas Wells

12.3 Hydrate Control

12.4 Pipeline Cleaning

12.6 Problems

Appendix A: Pseudopressures of Sweet Natural Gases

Appendix B: Normalized Pressures of Sweet Natural Gases

Appendix C: Orifice Meter Tables for Natural Gas

Appendix D: The Minimum Gas Production Rate for Water Removal in Gas Wells

Appendix E: The Minimum Gas Production Rate for Condensate Removal in Gas Wells

Appendix F: Mathematical Model for Obtaining Correction Factor Fg

About the Author

Boyan Guo

Ali Ghalambor

