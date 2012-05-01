Natural Gas Engineering Handbook
2nd Edition
The demand for energy consumption is increasing rapidly. To avoid the impending energy crunch, more producers are switching from oil to natural gas. While natural gas engineering is well documented through many sources, the computer applications that provide a crucial role in engineering design and analysis are not well published, and emerging technologies, such as shale gas drilling, are generating more advanced applications for engineers to utilize on the job. To keep producers updated, Boyun Guo and Ali Ghalambor have enhanced their best-selling manual, Natural Gas Engineering Handbook, to continue to provide upcoming and practicing engineers the full scope of natural gas engineering with a computer-assisted approach.
- A focus on real-world essentials rather than theory
- Illustrative examples throughout the text
- Working spreadsheet programs for all the engineering calculations on a free and easy to use companion site
- Exercise problems at the end of every chapter, including newly added questions utilizing the spreadsheet programs
- Expanded sections covering today’s technologies, such as multi-fractured horizontal wells and shale gas wells
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1 What Is Natural Gas?
1.2 Utilization of Natural Gas
1.3 Natural Gas Industry
1.4 Natural Gas Reserves
1.5 Types of Natural Gas Resources
1.6 Future of the Natural Gas Industry
1.8 Problems
Chapter 2: Properties of Natural Gas
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Specific Gravity
2.3 Pseudocritical Properties
2.4 Viscosity
2.5 Compressibility Factor
2.6 Gas Density
2.7 Formation Volume Factor and Expansion Factor
2.8 Compressibility of Natural Gas
2.9 Real Gas Pseudopressure
2.10 Real Gas Normalized Pressure
2.12 Problems
Chapter 3: Gas Reservoir Deliverability
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Analytical Methods
3.3 Empirical Methods
3.4 Construction of Inflow Performance Relationship Curve
3.5 Horizontal Wells
3.6 Multi-Fractured Horizontal Wells
3.7 Shale Gas Wells
3.8 Well Deliverability Testing
3.10 Problems
Chapter 4: Wellbore Performance
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Single-Phase Gas Well
4.3 Mist Flow in Gas Wells
4.5 Problems
Chapter 5: Choke Performance
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sonic and Subsonic Flow
5.3 Dry Gas Flow through Chokes
5.4 Wet Gas Flow through Chokes
5.6 Problems
Chapter 6: Well Deliverability
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Nodal Analysis
6.3 Production Forecast
6.5 Problems
Chapter 7: Separation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Separation of Gas and Liquids
7.3 Stage Separation
7.4 Flash Calculation
7.5 Low-Temperature Separation
7.7 Problems
Chapter 8: Dehydration
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dehydration of Natural Gas
8.3 Removal of Acid Gases
8.5 Problems
Chapter 9: Compression and Cooling
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Types of Compressors
9.3 Selection of Reciprocating Compressors
9.4 Selection of Centrifugal Compressors
9.5 Selection of Rotary Blowers
9.7 Problems
Chapter 10: Volumetric Measurement
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Measurement with Orifice Meters
10.3 Other Methods of Measurement
10.4 Natural Gas Liquid Measurement
10.6 Problems
Chapter 11: Transportation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Pipeline Design
11.3 Transportation of LNG
11.5 Problems
Chapter 12: Special Problems
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Liquid Loading on Gas Wells
12.3 Hydrate Control
12.4 Pipeline Cleaning
12.6 Problems
Appendix A: Pseudopressures of Sweet Natural Gases
Appendix B: Normalized Pressures of Sweet Natural Gases
Appendix C: Orifice Meter Tables for Natural Gas
Appendix D: The Minimum Gas Production Rate for Water Removal in Gas Wells
Appendix E: The Minimum Gas Production Rate for Condensate Removal in Gas Wells
Appendix F: Mathematical Model for Obtaining Correction Factor Fg
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Publishing Company 2012
- Published:
- 1st May 2012
- Imprint:
- Gulf Publishing Company
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999951
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781933762418
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103395