Natural Gas Conversion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444887351, 9780080879178

Natural Gas Conversion, Volume 61

1st Edition

Editors: A. Holmen K.-J. Jens S. Kolboe
eBook ISBN: 9780080879178
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th May 1991
Page Count: 569
Table of Contents

I. Methane Conversion (27 papers). II. Fischer-Tropsch Chemistry (19 papers). III. Methanol Conversion (5 papers). IV. Natural Gas Processes (13 papers). Author Index.

Description

These proceedings reflect the extensive fundamental and applied research efforts that are currently being made on the conversion of gas, in particular on the direct conversion of methane. The Symposium in Oslo focused on the following topics: Direct conversion of methane, Fischer-Tropsch chemistry, methanol conversion and natural gas conversion processes. The main aim was to present the state-of-the-art and progress currently being made within each of these areas. The book contains the papers presented and includes plenary lectures, short communications and posters.

The papers will be of interest to scientists and engineers working in the field of gas conversion, transportation fuels, primary petrochemicals and catalysis.

Details

569
English
© Elsevier Science 1991
Elsevier Science
9780080879178

About the Editors

A. Holmen Editor

Norwegian Institute of Technology, University of Trondheim, Trondheim, Norway

K.-J. Jens Editor

Center for Industrial Research, Oslo, Norway

S. Kolboe Editor

University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway

