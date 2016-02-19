Natural Gas Conversion, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. Methane Conversion (27 papers). II. Fischer-Tropsch Chemistry (19 papers). III. Methanol Conversion (5 papers). IV. Natural Gas Processes (13 papers). Author Index.
Description
These proceedings reflect the extensive fundamental and applied research efforts that are currently being made on the conversion of gas, in particular on the direct conversion of methane. The Symposium in Oslo focused on the following topics: Direct conversion of methane, Fischer-Tropsch chemistry, methanol conversion and natural gas conversion processes. The main aim was to present the state-of-the-art and progress currently being made within each of these areas. The book contains the papers presented and includes plenary lectures, short communications and posters.
The papers will be of interest to scientists and engineers working in the field of gas conversion, transportation fuels, primary petrochemicals and catalysis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 569
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 27th May 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080879178
About the Editors
A. Holmen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Norwegian Institute of Technology, University of Trondheim, Trondheim, Norway
K.-J. Jens Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Industrial Research, Oslo, Norway
S. Kolboe Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway