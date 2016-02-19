Natural Gas Conversion, Volume 61

These proceedings reflect the extensive fundamental and applied research efforts that are currently being made on the conversion of gas, in particular on the direct conversion of methane. The Symposium in Oslo focused on the following topics: Direct conversion of methane, Fischer-Tropsch chemistry, methanol conversion and natural gas conversion processes. The main aim was to present the state-of-the-art and progress currently being made within each of these areas. The book contains the papers presented and includes plenary lectures, short communications and posters.

The papers will be of interest to scientists and engineers working in the field of gas conversion, transportation fuels, primary petrochemicals and catalysis.