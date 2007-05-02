Natural Gas Conversion VIII - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444530783, 9780080497839

Natural Gas Conversion VIII, Volume 167

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 8th Natural Gas Conversion Symposium, May 27-31, 2007, Natal, Brazil

Editors: Fabio Noronha Martin Schmal Eduardo Falabella Sousa-Aguiar
eBook ISBN: 9780080497839
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444530783
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd May 2007
Page Count: 554
Table of Contents

Production of Synthesis Gas
FT Synthesis of Hydrocarbons
DME Synthesis
H2 Production to Fuel Cells
Production of Alternative Fuels from Natural Gas
Natural Gas to Chemicals
Production and Conversion of Light Paraffins
Catalytic Combustion
Conversion of Methane to Oxygenates, Olefins and Aromatics
Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities
Industrial Process and Economics
Energy Production from Natural Gas

Description

This volume contains peer-reviewed manuscripts describing the scientific and technological advances presented at the 8th Natural gas Conversion Symposium held in Natal-Brazil, May 27-31, 2007. This symposium continues the tradition of excellence and the status as the premier technical meeting in this area established by previous meetings. The manuscripts have been divided into eight different topics, Industrial Processes, Economics, Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities;, Production of Hydrogen from Methane, Methanol, and Other Sources; Production of Synthesis; Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis of Hydrocarbons; From Synthesis Gas to; Catalytic Combustion; From Natural Gas to Chemicals; Light Hydrocarbons; and Production and Conversion.
These are the most interesting subjects in the utilization of natural gas with recent scientific innovation and technological advances. The book is of interest to all students and researchers active in utilization of natural gas.

Key Features

  • Research comes from the most important industries and research centres in the field
  • Features new studies from all around the world
  • Important for consulting and updating research and development data

Readership

For research centres and the petroleum, gas and GTL production industries. A great resource for consultants and researchers wanting to update their research and development data in this field

Details

No. of pages:
554
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080497839
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444530783

About the Editors

Fabio Noronha Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto Nacional de Tecnologia (INT), Laboratorio de Catalise, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Martin Schmal Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Centro de Tecnologia, Cidade Universitaria, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Eduardo Falabella Sousa-Aguiar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cenpes/Petrobras, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

