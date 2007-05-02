Natural Gas Conversion VIII, Volume 167
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 8th Natural Gas Conversion Symposium, May 27-31, 2007, Natal, Brazil
Table of Contents
Production of Synthesis Gas
FT Synthesis of Hydrocarbons
DME Synthesis
H2 Production to Fuel Cells
Production of Alternative Fuels from Natural Gas
Natural Gas to Chemicals
Production and Conversion of Light Paraffins
Catalytic Combustion
Conversion of Methane to Oxygenates, Olefins and Aromatics
Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities
Industrial Process and Economics
Energy Production from Natural Gas
Description
This volume contains peer-reviewed manuscripts describing the scientific and technological advances presented at the 8th Natural gas Conversion Symposium held in Natal-Brazil, May 27-31, 2007. This symposium continues the tradition of excellence and the status as the premier technical meeting in this area established by previous meetings. The manuscripts have been divided into eight different topics, Industrial Processes, Economics, Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities;, Production of Hydrogen from Methane, Methanol, and Other Sources; Production of Synthesis; Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis of Hydrocarbons; From Synthesis Gas to; Catalytic Combustion; From Natural Gas to Chemicals; Light Hydrocarbons; and Production and Conversion.
These are the most interesting subjects in the utilization of natural gas with recent scientific innovation and technological advances. The book is of interest to all students and researchers active in utilization of natural gas.
Key Features
- Research comes from the most important industries and research centres in the field
- Features new studies from all around the world
- Important for consulting and updating research and development data
Readership
For research centres and the petroleum, gas and GTL production industries. A great resource for consultants and researchers wanting to update their research and development data in this field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 2nd May 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497839
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530783
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Fabio Noronha Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto Nacional de Tecnologia (INT), Laboratorio de Catalise, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Martin Schmal Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Centro de Tecnologia, Cidade Universitaria, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Eduardo Falabella Sousa-Aguiar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cenpes/Petrobras, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil