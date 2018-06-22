Natural Fiber Reinforced Vinyl Ester and Vinyl Polymer Composites: Characterization, Properties and Applications discusses recent advances on the development, characterization and application of natural fiber vinyl ester and vinyl polymers composites. Various types of vinyl ester and vinyl based polymers, such as poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC), low and high density polyethylene (LDPE and HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) and polyvinyl acetate (PVAc) are discussed. Chapters focus on different composite fabrication processes, such as compression moulding, hand lay-up, and pultrusion processes. Key themes covered include the properties and characterization of vinyl ester and vinyl polymers composites reinforced by natural fibers.

The effect of fiber treatment and coupling agents on mechanical and physical properties of these materials is also evaluated. In addition to a determination of physical and mechanical properties, studies on thermal, degradation, swelling behavior, and the morphological properties of natural fiber reinforced vinyl ester and vinyl polymer composites is also presented.