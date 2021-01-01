Bioactive compounds are those substances that show biological activity on living tissues and triggers a response in them. Typical bioactive plant compounds are produced as secondary metabolites that are not necessary for the routine functioning of the organisms, but play an important role in the competition, defense, attraction and signaling. Active compounds in natural products such as flavonoids, phenolic acids, coumarins, alkaloids and organic acids, are able to prevent and treat some diseases because of their antioxidant, antineoplastic, anticancer, anti-inflammatory effects. However, plants are not the sole source of bioactive substances. These substances are found in wide range of living organisms and microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, cyanobacteria, bryophytes, lichens, higher plants and in some groups of animals.

Natural Bioactive Compounds deals with the latest advancements made in the field of screening, characterization and novel applications of natural bioactive compounds from diverse group of organisms ranging from bacteria, viruses, cyanobacteria, algae, fungi, broyophytes, higher plants, sponges, corals and fishes. Written by some of the most reputed scientists in the field, this book introduces the reader to strategies and methods in the search for bioactive natural products.

This book is an essential read for researchers and students interested in bioactive natural products, their biological and pharmacological properties, their possible use as chemopreventive or chemotherapeutic agents, and other future potential applications.