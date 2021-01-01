COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Natural Bioactive Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128206553

Natural Bioactive Compounds

1st Edition

Technological Advancements

Editors: Rajeshwar Sinha h.c. Donat-P. Häder
Paperback ISBN: 9780128206553
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 400
Description

Bioactive compounds are those substances that show biological activity on living tissues and triggers a response in them. Typical bioactive plant compounds are produced as secondary metabolites that are not necessary for the routine functioning of the organisms, but play an important role in the competition, defense, attraction and signaling. Active compounds in natural products such as flavonoids, phenolic acids, coumarins, alkaloids and organic acids, are able to prevent and treat some diseases because of their antioxidant, antineoplastic, anticancer, anti-inflammatory effects. However, plants are not the sole source of bioactive substances. These substances are found in wide range of living organisms and microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, cyanobacteria, bryophytes, lichens, higher plants and in some groups of animals.

Natural Bioactive Compounds deals with the latest advancements made in the field of screening, characterization and novel applications of natural bioactive compounds from diverse group of organisms ranging from bacteria, viruses, cyanobacteria, algae, fungi, broyophytes, higher plants, sponges, corals and fishes. Written by some of the most reputed scientists in the field, this book introduces the reader to strategies and methods in the search for bioactive natural products.

This book is an essential read for researchers and students interested in bioactive natural products, their biological and pharmacological properties, their possible use as chemopreventive or chemotherapeutic agents, and other future potential applications.

Key Features

  • Explores natural sources of bioactive compounds such cyanobacteria, bacteria, viruses, fungi and higher plants
  • Discusses the potential applications of biological products, such as their use in medicine (antibiotics, cancer research, immunology), as food additives and supplements, as well as technological substances
  • Analyses the contribution of emerging or developing technologies for the study of bioactive natural compounds (characterization and purification)

Readership

Researchers and students interested in bioactive natural products

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Bioactive compounds from bacteria and viruses
    3. Advances in phycobiliproteins research: Innovations and commercialization
    4. Cyanobacterial photoprotective compounds: Characterization and utilization in human welfare
    5. Bionanotechnology of cyanobacterial bioactive compounds
    6. Bioactive molecules from microalgae and constraints in commercialization
    7. Strategies of overproduction of lipids and fine chemicals from commercially important microalgae
    8. Biotechnological Exploitation of Macroalgae
    9. Algal compounds to fight human diseases such as Alzheimer’s dementia and cancer
    10. Bioactive compounds and their future therapeutic applications
    11. Novel Biotechnological Substances from Bryophytes
    12. Biotechnological Substances in Lichens
    13. Bioactive Compounds in Fungi
    14. Novel Biotechnological Substances in Higher Plants
    15. New perspectives of the Artemisia annua bioactive compounds as an affordable cure in treatment of malaria and cancer
    16. Pesticidal efficacy of plant bioactive compounds: An overview
    17. Marine Sponges: Source of Novel Biotechnological Substances
    18. Biotechnological Compounds from Corals
    19. Bioactive Compounds from Fish
    20. Advances in extraction technologies-Isolation and purification of bioactive compounds from biological materials

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128206553

About the Editors

Rajeshwar Sinha

Prof. Dr. Rajeshwar P. Sinha, DAAD Fellowship Awardee and Fellow, Society for Applied Biotechnology, India, is a professor of molecular biology, Centre of Advanced Study in Botany, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, India, where he received his PhD in Biotechnology. He is working on UV radiation effects on aquatic ecosystems (DNA damage and repair, phycobiliproteins, mycosporine-like amino acids, and scytonemin). He is a life member and editorial board member of various national/international scientific societies and journals, respectively. He has published more than 300 research papers/reviews/book chapters and edited/authored seven books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Molecular Biology, Centre of Advanced Study in Botany, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, India

h.c. Donat-P. Häder

Before his retirement, Prof. em. Dr. Dr. h.c. D-P. Häder has been a director of the Botanical Institute and held the chair of Ecophysiology of Plants at the Friedrich-Alexander University, Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, and was the director of the Botanical Garden. He is the author of more than 720 scientific publications, has produced 29 books, and holds 7 national and international patents. He is or has been editor of several international journals and is currently section editor of Environmental Toxicology in Frontiers in Environmental Sciences. His research interests are ecophysiology and ecotoxicology of aquatic ecosystems and is appointed member of the Environmental Effects Panel of the United Nations on the effects of ozone depletion and climate change.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Botanical Institute and Chair of Ecophysiology of Plants, Friedrich-Alexander University, Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany

