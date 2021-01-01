Natural Bioactive Compounds
1st Edition
Technological Advancements
Description
Bioactive compounds are those substances that show biological activity on living tissues and triggers a response in them. Typical bioactive plant compounds are produced as secondary metabolites that are not necessary for the routine functioning of the organisms, but play an important role in the competition, defense, attraction and signaling. Active compounds in natural products such as flavonoids, phenolic acids, coumarins, alkaloids and organic acids, are able to prevent and treat some diseases because of their antioxidant, antineoplastic, anticancer, anti-inflammatory effects. However, plants are not the sole source of bioactive substances. These substances are found in wide range of living organisms and microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, cyanobacteria, bryophytes, lichens, higher plants and in some groups of animals.
Natural Bioactive Compounds deals with the latest advancements made in the field of screening, characterization and novel applications of natural bioactive compounds from diverse group of organisms ranging from bacteria, viruses, cyanobacteria, algae, fungi, broyophytes, higher plants, sponges, corals and fishes. Written by some of the most reputed scientists in the field, this book introduces the reader to strategies and methods in the search for bioactive natural products.
This book is an essential read for researchers and students interested in bioactive natural products, their biological and pharmacological properties, their possible use as chemopreventive or chemotherapeutic agents, and other future potential applications.
Key Features
- Explores natural sources of bioactive compounds such cyanobacteria, bacteria, viruses, fungi and higher plants
- Discusses the potential applications of biological products, such as their use in medicine (antibiotics, cancer research, immunology), as food additives and supplements, as well as technological substances
- Analyses the contribution of emerging or developing technologies for the study of bioactive natural compounds (characterization and purification)
Readership
Researchers and students interested in bioactive natural products
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Bioactive compounds from bacteria and viruses
3. Advances in phycobiliproteins research: Innovations and commercialization
4. Cyanobacterial photoprotective compounds: Characterization and utilization in human welfare
5. Bionanotechnology of cyanobacterial bioactive compounds
6. Bioactive molecules from microalgae and constraints in commercialization
7. Strategies of overproduction of lipids and fine chemicals from commercially important microalgae
8. Biotechnological Exploitation of Macroalgae
9. Algal compounds to fight human diseases such as Alzheimer’s dementia and cancer
10. Bioactive compounds and their future therapeutic applications
11. Novel Biotechnological Substances from Bryophytes
12. Biotechnological Substances in Lichens
13. Bioactive Compounds in Fungi
14. Novel Biotechnological Substances in Higher Plants
15. New perspectives of the Artemisia annua bioactive compounds as an affordable cure in treatment of malaria and cancer
16. Pesticidal efficacy of plant bioactive compounds: An overview
17. Marine Sponges: Source of Novel Biotechnological Substances
18. Biotechnological Compounds from Corals
19. Bioactive Compounds from Fish
20. Advances in extraction technologies-Isolation and purification of bioactive compounds from biological materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128206553
About the Editors
Rajeshwar Sinha
Prof. Dr. Rajeshwar P. Sinha, DAAD Fellowship Awardee and Fellow, Society for Applied Biotechnology, India, is a professor of molecular biology, Centre of Advanced Study in Botany, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, India, where he received his PhD in Biotechnology. He is working on UV radiation effects on aquatic ecosystems (DNA damage and repair, phycobiliproteins, mycosporine-like amino acids, and scytonemin). He is a life member and editorial board member of various national/international scientific societies and journals, respectively. He has published more than 300 research papers/reviews/book chapters and edited/authored seven books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Molecular Biology, Centre of Advanced Study in Botany, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, India
h.c. Donat-P. Häder
Before his retirement, Prof. em. Dr. Dr. h.c. D-P. Häder has been a director of the Botanical Institute and held the chair of Ecophysiology of Plants at the Friedrich-Alexander University, Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, and was the director of the Botanical Garden. He is the author of more than 720 scientific publications, has produced 29 books, and holds 7 national and international patents. He is or has been editor of several international journals and is currently section editor of Environmental Toxicology in Frontiers in Environmental Sciences. His research interests are ecophysiology and ecotoxicology of aquatic ecosystems and is appointed member of the Environmental Effects Panel of the United Nations on the effects of ozone depletion and climate change.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Botanical Institute and Chair of Ecophysiology of Plants, Friedrich-Alexander University, Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany
