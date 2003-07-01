Natural Antimicrobials for the Minimal Processing of Foods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855736696, 9781855737037

Natural Antimicrobials for the Minimal Processing of Foods

1st Edition

Editors: S Roller
eBook ISBN: 9781855737037
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855736696
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st July 2003
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
280.00
238.00
215.00
182.75
170.00
144.50
284.54
241.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
275.00
233.75
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Nisin in multifactorial food preservation; Nisin in the decontamination of animal products; Bacteriocins other than nisin: The pediocin-like cystibiotics of lactic acid bacteria; Natamycin: An effective fungicide for food and beverages; Organic acids; Antimicrobials from animals; Chitosan: New food preservative of laboratory curiosity? Antimicrobials from herbs and spices; Natural antimicrobials in postharvest storage of fresh fruits and vegetables; Plant antimicrobials combined with conventional preservatives for fruit products; Edible coatings containing natural antimicrobials for processed foods; Natural antimicrobials in combination with gamma irradiation; Natural antifungal agents for bakery products; Regulations: New food additives, ingredients and processes.

Description

Consumers demand food products with fewer synthetic additives but with increased safety, quality and shelf-life. These demands have led to renewed interest in the use of natural antimicrobials to preserve foods. However, despite the wide range of potential antimicrobials, relatively few are suitable for use in practice in particular food products. Edited by a leading expert in the field, and with a distinguished international team of contributors, Natural antimicrobials for the minimal processing of foods discusses their practical application in food preservation, often in conjunction with other preservation techniques.

After an introductory chapter, the book first discusses the use of bacteriocins such as nisin in preserving animal and other food products, often in conjunction with other preservation techniques such as high hydrostatic pressure and pulsed electric fields. Subsequent chapters discuss the current and future uses of natamycin, organic acids, antimicrobials from animals and chitosan as preservatives. Three chapters are devoted to antimicrobials from plants and their use in a wide range of applications, including the preservation of fresh and minimally-processed fruits and vegetables. A final group of chapters discuss the use of natural antimicrobials in edible coatings, applications of natural antifungal agents, the combination of natural antimicrobials with irradiation, and the regulatory context.

With its practical emphasis and authoritative coverage, Natural antimicrobials for the minimal processing of foods is a standard work for the food industry in developing new preservation systems that extend the shelf-life of foods without compromising safety or sensory quality.

Key Features

  • Discusses the practical application of antimicrobials in food preservation, often in conjunction with other preservation techniques
  • Discusses the uses of natamycin, organic acids, antimicrobials from animals and chitosan as preservatives
  • A standard work for the food industry in developing new preservation systems that extend the shelf-life of foods without compromising safety or sensory quality

Readership

Those in the food industry in charge of developing new preservation systems that extend the shelf-life of foods without compromising safety or sensory quality

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855737037
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855736696

Reviews

The text will be a valuable resource for quality professionals., Food Australia
…presents both detailed and theoretical information as well as appied examples, making it a valuable reference tool for food industry professionals., Carbohydrate Polymers
…references at the end of each chapter are comprehensive. The book will serve well as a reference guide., Food Australia

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

S Roller Editor

Professor Sibel Roller is Head of Human Sciences at Thames Valley University. She is a leading expert in the field of natural antimicrobials, and has edited a number of books, including Genetic Modification in the Food Industry and Handbook of Fat Replacers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Thames Valley University, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.