Natural and Synthetic Biomedical Polymers

Dr. Laurencin is the Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, and Professor of Chemical, Materials, and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Connecticut. In addition, Dr. Laurencin is a University Professor at the University of Connecticut (the 7th in the institution’s history). He is the Director of both the Institute for Regenerative Engineering, and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Center at the University of Connecticut Health Center. Dr. Laurencin serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Connecticut Institute for Clinical and Translational Science at UCONN.

Dr. Laurencin earned his undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton, his medical degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Harvard Medical School, and his Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering/Biotechnology from M.I.T.

A board certified orthopaedic surgeon and shoulder/ knee specialist, he won the Nicolas Andry Award from the Association of Bone and Joint Surgeons. His discoveries in research have been highlighted by Scientific American Magazine, and more recently by National Geographic Magazine in its “100 Scientific Discoveries that Changed the World” edition.

Dr. Laurencin is an outstanding mentor and he has received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring in ceremonies at the White House. Dr. Laurencin has received the Elizabeth Hurlock Beckman Award for mentoring, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Mentor Award.

Dr. Laurencin previously served as the UConn Health Center’s Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Medicine. Prior to that, Dr. Laurencin was the Lillian T. Pratt Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Virginia, and Orthopaedic Surgeon-in-Chief for the University of Virginia Health System.

Dr. Laurencin is an elected member of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, and an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering. He is also an elected member of the National Academy of Inventors.