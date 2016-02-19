Natural and Induced Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity
1st Edition
Effector and Regulatory Mechanisms
Natural and Induced Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity: Effector and Regulatory Mechanisms contains the proceedings of the Erwin Riesch Symposium organized on the occasion of the Fifth Centennial of the University of Tübingen in Germany on October 20-23, 1977. The symposium provided a forum for reviewing the progress that has been made in understanding the effector and regulatory mechanisms underlying natural and induced cell-mediated cytotoxicity. Topics covered range from the immunobiology of natural killer cells to the role of macrophages as regulator, accessory, and effector cells in cytotoxicity.
Comprised of 27 chapters, this book begins by analyzing the characteristics of natural cytotoxic cells in mice, followed by a discussion on the generation in vivo of mouse natural cytotoxic cells and the role of cytotoxic T cells in the local defense against solid tumors. Subsequent chapters focus on the natural cytotoxicity of human lymphocytes; opposing effects of interferon on natural killer and target cells; susceptibility of cloned melanoma to natural cytotoxicity; and cell-mediated immunity against avian virus-induced tumor cells. The book also examines alternative routes of entry for cell surface antigens into the immune system before concluding with a chapter that considers interferon induction by Corynebacterium parvum.
This monograph should be of value to students, researchers, and practitioners in the fields of biology and immunology.
Table of Contents
Conferees
Preface
Acknowledgments
Immunobiology of Natural Killer Cells: Mechanisms and Regulation in the Murine System
Characteristics of Natural Cytotoxic Cells in Mice
Generation in Vivo of Mouse Natural Cytotoxic Cells
Are Cytotoxic T Cells Relevant in the Local Defense Against Solid Tumors?
Immunobiology of Natural Killer Cells: Nature of Effector Cells in the Human System
Natural Cytotoxicity of Human Lymphocytes. Immunoglobulin Dependent and Independent Systems
Characterization of Effector Cells in Human Natural Cytotoxicity
Effector Cells of Natural Cytotoxicity Against Human Melanoma Cells
Relation of Effector Mechanisms to Target Cell Origin
Mechanisms, Target Cells, and Regulation of Natural Killer Cell Activity in Man
Models for Mechanisms of Natural Cytotoxicity
Opposing Effects of Interferon on Natural Killer and Target Cells
Specificity of Natural Cytotoxic Cells Determined by Antibody
Manipulations of Natural Cytotoxicity in Tumor Patients via BCG
Susceptibility of Cloned Melanoma to Natural Cytotoxicity
Induced Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity: Targets, Mechanisms, and Concepts
Antigen Recognition by Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes
Generation of TNP-Specific H-2-Restricted Murine Cytotoxic Cells as a Function of TNP-Cell Surface Presentation
Secondary Sendai-Specific T Effector Cells: Requirements for Restimulation, Target Cell Recognition, and Lysis
Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes Induced by H-2 Negative Stimulator Cells
Cell-Mediated Immunity Against Avian Virus-Induced Tumor Cells
Alternative Routes of Entry for Cell Surface Antigens into the Immune System
Induced Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity: Reactivity Against Modified Self in Man
Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity Against TNP-Modified Human Leukocytes
HLA Restriction of Cytotoxicity Against Influenza-Infected Human Cells
Self-Restricted Cytotoxicity Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cells
Macrophages as Regulator, Accessory, and Effector Cells in Cytotoxicity
Regulatory Role of Macrophages in Normal and Neoplastic Hemopoiesis
Serum Hematopoietic Inhibitors and Tumor Necrosis Factor
Role of Adherent Cells in the Induction of Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes: Promotion, Suppression, and Antigen Presentation
Cytotoxicity of Bone Marrow Macrophages for Normal and Malignant Targets
Interferon Induction by Corynebacterium parvum
Conclusions and Overview
Recapitulation and Assessment of the Conference Discussions
