Natural and Induced Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity

1st Edition

Effector and Regulatory Mechanisms

Editors: Gert Riethmüller Peter Wernet Gustavo Cudkowicz
Description

Natural and Induced Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity: Effector and Regulatory Mechanisms contains the proceedings of the Erwin Riesch Symposium organized on the occasion of the Fifth Centennial of the University of Tübingen in Germany on October 20-23, 1977. The symposium provided a forum for reviewing the progress that has been made in understanding the effector and regulatory mechanisms underlying natural and induced cell-mediated cytotoxicity. Topics covered range from the immunobiology of natural killer cells to the role of macrophages as regulator, accessory, and effector cells in cytotoxicity.

Comprised of 27 chapters, this book begins by analyzing the characteristics of natural cytotoxic cells in mice, followed by a discussion on the generation in vivo of mouse natural cytotoxic cells and the role of cytotoxic T cells in the local defense against solid tumors. Subsequent chapters focus on the natural cytotoxicity of human lymphocytes; opposing effects of interferon on natural killer and target cells; susceptibility of cloned melanoma to natural cytotoxicity; and cell-mediated immunity against avian virus-induced tumor cells. The book also examines alternative routes of entry for cell surface antigens into the immune system before concluding with a chapter that considers interferon induction by Corynebacterium parvum.

This monograph should be of value to students, researchers, and practitioners in the fields of biology and immunology.

Table of Contents


Conferees

Preface

Acknowledgments

Immunobiology of Natural Killer Cells: Mechanisms and Regulation in the Murine System

Characteristics of Natural Cytotoxic Cells in Mice

Generation in Vivo of Mouse Natural Cytotoxic Cells

Are Cytotoxic T Cells Relevant in the Local Defense Against Solid Tumors?

Immunobiology of Natural Killer Cells: Nature of Effector Cells in the Human System

Natural Cytotoxicity of Human Lymphocytes. Immunoglobulin Dependent and Independent Systems

Characterization of Effector Cells in Human Natural Cytotoxicity

Effector Cells of Natural Cytotoxicity Against Human Melanoma Cells

Relation of Effector Mechanisms to Target Cell Origin

Mechanisms, Target Cells, and Regulation of Natural Killer Cell Activity in Man

Models for Mechanisms of Natural Cytotoxicity

Opposing Effects of Interferon on Natural Killer and Target Cells

Specificity of Natural Cytotoxic Cells Determined by Antibody

Manipulations of Natural Cytotoxicity in Tumor Patients via BCG

Susceptibility of Cloned Melanoma to Natural Cytotoxicity

Induced Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity: Targets, Mechanisms, and Concepts

Antigen Recognition by Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes

Generation of TNP-Specific H-2-Restricted Murine Cytotoxic Cells as a Function of TNP-Cell Surface Presentation

Secondary Sendai-Specific T Effector Cells: Requirements for Restimulation, Target Cell Recognition, and Lysis

Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes Induced by H-2 Negative Stimulator Cells

Cell-Mediated Immunity Against Avian Virus-Induced Tumor Cells

Alternative Routes of Entry for Cell Surface Antigens into the Immune System

Induced Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity: Reactivity Against Modified Self in Man

Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity Against TNP-Modified Human Leukocytes

HLA Restriction of Cytotoxicity Against Influenza-Infected Human Cells

Self-Restricted Cytotoxicity Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cells

Macrophages as Regulator, Accessory, and Effector Cells in Cytotoxicity

Regulatory Role of Macrophages in Normal and Neoplastic Hemopoiesis

Serum Hematopoietic Inhibitors and Tumor Necrosis Factor

Role of Adherent Cells in the Induction of Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes: Promotion, Suppression, and Antigen Presentation

Cytotoxicity of Bone Marrow Macrophages for Normal and Malignant Targets

Interferon Induction by Corynebacterium parvum

Conclusions and Overview

Recapitulation and Assessment of the Conference Discussions

