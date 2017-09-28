Natural and Artificial Flavoring Agents and Food Dyes, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Flavor and Coloring Agents: Health Risks and Potential Problems
Arunachalam Muthuraman and Muthusamy Ramesh
2. Drying process of food: Fundamental aspects and mathematical modeling
Lyes Bennamoun and Jie Li
3. Comparative Study of Natural and Artificial Flavoring agents and Dyes
Padmavathi Tallapragada and Rashmi Dikshit
4. Microbial pigments from bacteria, yeasts, fungi, and microalgae for the food and feed industries
Laurent Dufosse
5. Binding of food colorants to functional protein Hemoglobin
Gopinatha Suresh Kumar and Anirban Basu
6. Non-conventional yeast-promoted biotransformation for the production of flavor compounds
Luca Forti, Maria Rita Cramarossa, Sara Filippucci, Giorgia Tasselli, Benedetta Turchetti, Pietro Buzzini
7. Fruits: A source of polyphenols and health benefits
Edith Ponce and Mariel Calderon
8. LC-MS/MS approach for the identification of unknown degradation products of dyes in beverages
Fabio Gosetti, Bianca Bolfi, Eleonora Mazzucco, Marcello Manfredi, Elisa Robotti, Emilio Marengo
9. Case studies in Food Chemistry
Luciana Scotti, Francisco J.B. Mendonça Júnior, Hamilton Mitsugu Ishiki ; Frederico Fávaro Ribeiro; Marcelo Cavalcante Duarte; Gracielle Silva Santana; Tiago Branquinho Oliveira, Margareth de Fátima Formiga Melo Diniz; Lucindo J. Quintans-Júnior , Marcus T. Scotti
10. Turmeric: a review of its chemical composition, quality control, bioactivity, pharmaceutical application
Fan-Cheng Meng, Yan-Qing Zhou, Dai Ren, Ting Li, Jin-Jian Lu, Ruibing Wang, Chunming Wang, Li- Gen Lin, Xiao-Qi Zhang, Wen-Cai Ye, Qing-Wen Zhang
11. A review of the botany, phytochemical and pharmacological properties of Galangal: greater galangal (Alpinia galanga (L.) Willd.) and lesser galangal (Alpinia officinarum Hance)
Yan-Qing Zhou, Hui Liu, Mu-Xue He, Ruibing Wang, Qing-Qian Zeng, Ying Wang, Wen-Cai Ye, Qing- Wen Zhang
12. Coffee beverages and their aroma compounds
Aline T. Toci and Maria Valnice Z. Boldrin
13. Lycopene:A Natural Red pigment
Rahul C. Ranveer
14. Microencapsulation of Color and Flavor in Confectionery Products
Roungdao Klinjanpo and Wunwisa Krasaekoopt
15. Advanced Natural Food Colourant Encapsulation Methods: Anthocyanin Plant Pigment
Ida Idayu Muhamad, Yanti Maslina Mohd Jusoh, Norazlina Mohd Nawi, Azni A.Aziz, Alyani Mohd Padzil, Hong Li Lian
Description
Natural and Artificial Flavoring Agents and Dyes, Volume 7 in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, examines the use of natural vs. artificial food dyes and flavors, highlighting some of the newest production and purification methods. This solid resource explores the most recent trends and benefits of using natural agents over artificial in the production of foods and beverages. Using the newest technologies and evidence-based research methods, the book demonstrates how natural flavoring agents and dyes can be produced by plants, microorganisms and animals to produce higher quality foods that are more economical and safe to the consumer.
Key Features
- Explores the most common natural compounds and how to utilize them with cutting edge technologies
- Includes information on the purification and production processes under various conditions
- Presents the latest research to show benefits of using natural additives
Readership
Food Science researchers, academic staff, undergraduate and postgraduate students, professional organizations, food industry sector, ecological domain, pharmaceutical companies (secondary), food engineering and innovative companies, technological sector
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112694
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128115183
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania