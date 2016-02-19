Natural Aerodynamics
Natural Aerodynamics focuses on the mathematics of any problem in air motion.
This book discusses the general form of the law of fluid motion, relationship between pressure and wind, production of vortex filaments, and conduction of vorticity by viscosity. The flow at moderate Reynolds numbers, turbulence in a stably stratified fluid, natural exploitation of atmospheric thermals, and plumes in turbulent crosswinds are also elaborated. This text likewise considers the waves produced by thermals, transformation of thin layer clouds, method of small perturbations, and dangers of extra-polation.
This publication is suitable for mathematicians and experimentalists in natural aerodynamical research, but is also valuable to aviators, engineers, geographers, and meteorologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Inertia Forces
Newton's Laws and the Pressure Gradient
Pressure Gradient
Continuity
Confluence and Convergence
The Importance of Sound
Bernoulli's Theorem
Points of Stagnation
Efficiency of Catch
Dynamic Soaring
Large Air Bubbles in Water
General Form of the Law of Fluid Motion
2 Motion on a Rotating Earth
The Deviating Force
The Relationship Between Pressure and Wind
Motion in the Upper Air
Sutcliffe's Development Theorems
Fronts
3 Vorticity
Distortion and Rotation of a Fluid
The Vorticity Vector and Vortex Lines
Motion in a Teacup
Properties of Vorticity
The Production of Vortex Filaments
Production of Vorticity in the Atmosphere by Gravity
Vortex Rings
Straight Line Vortices
Vortex Pair
Vorticity on a Rotating Earth
Secondary Flow
Instability of a Vortex Sheet
4 Viscosity
Stresses and Strains
Kinetic Theory of Viscosity: Transfer of Momentum
The Reynolds Number
Similarity
Efficiency of Catch
The Boundary Condition in Viscous Flow
The Conduction of Vorticity by Viscosity
Flow at Low Reynolds Numbers
5 Boundary Layers
Flow at Moderate Reynolds Numbers
Diffusion of a Vortex Sheet
The Growth of the Boundary Layer on a Flat Plate
Diffusion Through Boundary Layers
The Basis of Boundary Layer Theory
Separation of the Boundary Layer
The Growth and Diminution of Boundary Layers
Cavitation and Salient Edges
Separation at Bends and Corners
6 Wakes and Turbulence
Flow at Large Reynolds Numbers
The Drag Coefficient
Some Properties of Wakes
The Definition of Turbulence; Decay
The Reynolds Stresses
Isotropic Turbulence
The Problem of Defining the Mean Flow
Turbulence Near Boundaries
Turbulence in a Stably Stratified Fluid
Theodorsen's Horseshoes in Boundary Layer Spaghetti
Forced and Free Convection
Clear Air Turbulence in the Jet Stream
7 Buoyant Convection
Slow Convection
Convection Streets
Penetrative Convection
Thermals in the Atmosphere
Natural Exploitation of Atmospheric Thermals
8 Plumes and Jets
Pure Jets, or Momentum Plumes
Pure Buoyant Plumes
Transition from a Jet to a Buoyant Plume
Jet in a Smooth Crosswind
Buoyant Plume in a Smooth Crosswind
Plumes in Turbulent Crosswinds
Sutton's Theory
Effective Stack Height
Diurnal Variations in Plume Behaviour
The Behaviour of a Plume Near the Orifice
Plumes as Natural Phenomena
9 Air Waves
Explosion Waves
Tidal Waves; The Theory of Resonance
Mountain Waves
Travelling Waves
Waves Produced by Thermals
Noise in Nature
10 Clouds and Fallout
The Energy of Water
Convection in a Stable Environment
The Transformation of Thin Layer Clouds
Fallout
Tides in the Atmosphere
Thunderstorms
11 Philosophy of Method
The Mathematician's Method
Physics: The Method of Dimensional Coefficients
The Geographers method
Dimensional Analysis: Numerical Coefficients
The Method of Small Perturbations
Formulae for Plume Dispersion: The Dangers of Extra-Polation
The Sense in a Question
Problems and Experiments for Discussion
Index
