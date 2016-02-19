Natural Aerodynamics

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Inertia Forces

Newton's Laws and the Pressure Gradient

Pressure Gradient

Continuity

Confluence and Convergence

The Importance of Sound

Bernoulli's Theorem

Points of Stagnation

Efficiency of Catch

Dynamic Soaring

Large Air Bubbles in Water

General Form of the Law of Fluid Motion

2 Motion on a Rotating Earth

The Deviating Force

The Relationship Between Pressure and Wind

Motion in the Upper Air

Sutcliffe's Development Theorems

Fronts

3 Vorticity

Distortion and Rotation of a Fluid

The Vorticity Vector and Vortex Lines

Motion in a Teacup

Properties of Vorticity

The Production of Vortex Filaments

Production of Vorticity in the Atmosphere by Gravity

Vortex Rings

Straight Line Vortices

Vortex Pair

Vorticity on a Rotating Earth

Secondary Flow

Instability of a Vortex Sheet

4 Viscosity

Stresses and Strains

Kinetic Theory of Viscosity: Transfer of Momentum

The Reynolds Number

Similarity

Efficiency of Catch

The Boundary Condition in Viscous Flow

The Conduction of Vorticity by Viscosity

Flow at Low Reynolds Numbers

5 Boundary Layers

Flow at Moderate Reynolds Numbers

Diffusion of a Vortex Sheet

The Growth of the Boundary Layer on a Flat Plate

Diffusion Through Boundary Layers

The Basis of Boundary Layer Theory

Separation of the Boundary Layer

The Growth and Diminution of Boundary Layers

Cavitation and Salient Edges

Separation at Bends and Corners

6 Wakes and Turbulence

Flow at Large Reynolds Numbers

The Drag Coefficient

Some Properties of Wakes

The Definition of Turbulence; Decay

The Reynolds Stresses

Isotropic Turbulence

The Problem of Defining the Mean Flow

Turbulence Near Boundaries

Turbulence in a Stably Stratified Fluid

Theodorsen's Horseshoes in Boundary Layer Spaghetti

Forced and Free Convection

Clear Air Turbulence in the Jet Stream

7 Buoyant Convection

Slow Convection

Convection Streets

Penetrative Convection

Thermals in the Atmosphere

Natural Exploitation of Atmospheric Thermals

8 Plumes and Jets

Pure Jets, or Momentum Plumes

Pure Buoyant Plumes

Transition from a Jet to a Buoyant Plume

Jet in a Smooth Crosswind

Buoyant Plume in a Smooth Crosswind

Plumes in Turbulent Crosswinds

Sutton's Theory

Effective Stack Height

Diurnal Variations in Plume Behaviour

The Behaviour of a Plume Near the Orifice

Plumes as Natural Phenomena

9 Air Waves

Explosion Waves

Tidal Waves; The Theory of Resonance

Mountain Waves

Travelling Waves

Waves Produced by Thermals

Noise in Nature

10 Clouds and Fallout

The Energy of Water

Convection in a Stable Environment

The Transformation of Thin Layer Clouds

Fallout

Tides in the Atmosphere

Thunderstorms

11 Philosophy of Method

The Mathematician's Method

Physics: The Method of Dimensional Coefficients

The Geographers method

Dimensional Analysis: Numerical Coefficients

The Method of Small Perturbations

Formulae for Plume Dispersion: The Dangers of Extra-Polation

The Sense in a Question

Problems and Experiments for Discussion

Index