National Kidney Foundation Primer on Kidney Diseases
6th Edition
Description
The National Kidney Foundation Primer on Kidney Diseases is your ideal companion in clinical nephrology! From anatomy, histology, and physiology, through the diagnosis and management of kidney disease, fluid and electrolyte disorders, hypertension, dialysis, and kidney transplantation, this trusted manual from Elsevier and the National Kidney Foundation provides an accessible, efficient overview of kidney diseases that’s perfect for residency, fellowship, clinical practice, and board review.
Key Features
- Incorporate the latest NKF Kidney/ Outcome Quality Initiative guidelines on chronic kidney disease staging and management.
- Review the basics with a current and practical review of the anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management of kidney disease, fluid and electrolyte disorders, hypertension, dialysis, and renal transplantation.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Structure and Function of the Kidneys and Their Clinical Assessment
- Overview of Kidney Function and Structure
- Kidney Development
- Assessment of Glomerular Filtration Rate in Acute and Chronic Settings
- Urinalysis and Urine Microscopy
- Hematuria and Proteinuria
- Kidney Imaging
- Hyponatremia and Hypoosmolar Disorders
- Hypernatremia
- Edema and the Clinical Use of Diuretics
- Disorders of Potassium Metabolism
- Disorders of Mineral Metabolism: Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium
- Approach to Acid-Base Disorders
- Metabolic Acidosis
- Metabolic Alkalosis
- Respiratory Acidosis and Alkalosis
- Glomerular Clinicopathologic Syndromes
- Minimal Change Disease
- Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis
- Membranous Nephropathy
- Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy and Related Disorders
- Goodpasture Syndrome and Other Antiglomerular Basement Membrane Diseases
- Postinfectious Glomerulonephritis
- Kidney Involvement in Systemic Vasculitis
- Kidney Manifestations of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- Pathogenesis, Pathophysiology and Treatment of Diabetic Nephropathy
- Dysproteinemias and Amyloidosis
- Thrombotic Microangiopathies
- Viral Nephropathies: Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis C Virus, and Hepatitis B Virus
- Acute Cardiorenal Syndrome
- Hepatorenal Syndrome and Other Liver-Related Kidney Diseases
- The Kidney in Cancers
- Pathophysiology of Acute Kidney Injury
- Clinical Approach to the Diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury
- Acute Tubular Injury and Acute Tubular Necrosis
- Acute Interstitial Nephritis
- Management of Acute Kidney Injury
- Kidney Disease Caused by Therapeutic Agents
- Principles of Drug Therapy in Patients with Reduced Kidney Function
- Genetically Based Renal Transport Disorders
- Sickle Cell Nephropathy
- Polycystic and Other Cystic Kidney Diseases
- Nephronophthisis and Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease
- Alport Syndrome and Related Disorders
- Fabry Disease
- Chronic Tubulointerstitial Disease
- Obstructive Uropathy
- Nephrolithiasis
- Urinary Tract Infection & Pyelonephritis
- The Kidney in Infants and Children
- The Kidney in Pregnancy
- Kidney Disease in the Elderly
- Pathophysiology of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Staging and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Nutrition and Kidney Disease
- Bone Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease
- Cardiac Function and Cardiovascular Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease
- Anemia and Other Hematologic Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Hemodialysis
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- Outcomes of Kidney Replacement Therapies
- Selection of Prospective Kidney Transplant Recipients and Donors
- Posttransplantation Monitoring and Outcomes
- Immunosuppression in Transplantation
- Infectious Complications of Kidney Transplantation
- Pathogenesis of Hypertension
- Evaluation and Management of Hypertension
- Secondary Hypertension
Section 2: Acid-Base, Fluid, and Electrolyte Disorders
Section 3: Glomerular Diseases
Section 4: The Kidney in Systemic Disease
Section 5: Acute Kidney Injury
Section 6: Drugs and the Kidney
Section 7: Hereditary Kidney Disorders
Section 8: Tubulointerstitial Nephropathies and Disorders of the Urinary Tract
Section 9: The Kidney in Special Circumstances
Section 10: Chronic Kidney Disease and Its Therapy
Section 11: Kidney Replacement Therapies: Dialysis and Transplantation
Section 12: Hypertension
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 16th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186506
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455746170
About the Author
Scott Gilbert
Associate Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts
Daniel Weiner
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts