National Kidney Foundation Primer on Kidney Diseases - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781455746170, 9780323186506

National Kidney Foundation Primer on Kidney Diseases

6th Edition

Authors: Scott Gilbert Daniel Weiner
eBook ISBN: 9780323186506
Paperback ISBN: 9781455746170
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th August 2013
Page Count: 664
Description

The National Kidney Foundation Primer on Kidney Diseases is your ideal companion in clinical nephrology! From anatomy, histology, and physiology, through the diagnosis and management of kidney disease, fluid and electrolyte disorders, hypertension, dialysis, and kidney transplantation, this trusted manual from Elsevier and the National Kidney Foundation provides an accessible, efficient overview of kidney diseases that’s perfect for residency, fellowship, clinical practice, and board review.

Key Features

  • Incorporate the latest NKF Kidney/ Outcome Quality Initiative guidelines on chronic kidney disease staging and management.
  • Review the basics with a current and practical review of the anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management of kidney disease, fluid and electrolyte disorders, hypertension, dialysis, and renal transplantation.

Table of Contents

          Section 1: Structure and Function of the Kidneys and Their Clinical Assessment

  1. Overview of Kidney Function and Structure

  2. Kidney Development

  3. Assessment of Glomerular Filtration Rate in Acute and Chronic Settings

  4. Urinalysis and Urine Microscopy

  5. Hematuria and Proteinuria

  6. Kidney Imaging

    7. Section 2: Acid-Base, Fluid, and Electrolyte Disorders

  7. Hyponatremia and Hypoosmolar Disorders

  8. Hypernatremia

  9. Edema and the Clinical Use of Diuretics

  10. Disorders of Potassium Metabolism

  11. Disorders of Mineral Metabolism: Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium

  12. Approach to Acid-Base Disorders

  13. Metabolic Acidosis

  14. Metabolic Alkalosis

  15. Respiratory Acidosis and Alkalosis

    16. Section 3: Glomerular Diseases

  16. Glomerular Clinicopathologic Syndromes

  17. Minimal Change Disease

  18. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

  19. Membranous Nephropathy

  20. Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy and Related Disorders

  21. Goodpasture Syndrome and Other Antiglomerular Basement Membrane Diseases

    22. Section 4: The Kidney in Systemic Disease

  22. Postinfectious Glomerulonephritis

  23. Kidney Involvement in Systemic Vasculitis

  24. Kidney Manifestations of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

  25. Pathogenesis, Pathophysiology and Treatment of Diabetic Nephropathy

  26. Dysproteinemias and Amyloidosis

  27. Thrombotic Microangiopathies

  28. Viral Nephropathies: Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis C Virus, and Hepatitis B Virus

  29. Acute Cardiorenal Syndrome

  30. Hepatorenal Syndrome and Other Liver-Related Kidney Diseases

  31. The Kidney in Cancers

    32. Section 5: Acute Kidney Injury

  32. Pathophysiology of Acute Kidney Injury

  33. Clinical Approach to the Diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury

  34. Acute Tubular Injury and Acute Tubular Necrosis

  35. Acute Interstitial Nephritis

  36. Management of Acute Kidney Injury

    37. Section 6: Drugs and the Kidney

  37. Kidney Disease Caused by Therapeutic Agents

  38. Principles of Drug Therapy in Patients with Reduced Kidney Function

    39. Section 7: Hereditary Kidney Disorders

  39. Genetically Based Renal Transport Disorders

  40. Sickle Cell Nephropathy

  41. Polycystic and Other Cystic Kidney Diseases

  42. Nephronophthisis and Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease

  43. Alport Syndrome and Related Disorders

  44. Fabry Disease

    45. Section 8: Tubulointerstitial Nephropathies and Disorders of the Urinary Tract

  45. Chronic Tubulointerstitial Disease

  46. Obstructive Uropathy

  47. Nephrolithiasis

  48. Urinary Tract Infection & Pyelonephritis

    49. Section 9: The Kidney in Special Circumstances

  49. The Kidney in Infants and Children

  50. The Kidney in Pregnancy

  51. Kidney Disease in the Elderly

    52. Section 10: Chronic Kidney Disease and Its Therapy

  52. Pathophysiology of Chronic Kidney Disease

  53. Staging and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease

  54. Nutrition and Kidney Disease

  55. Bone Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease

  56. Cardiac Function and Cardiovascular Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease

  57. Anemia and Other Hematologic Complications of Chronic Kidney Disease

    58. Section 11: Kidney Replacement Therapies: Dialysis and Transplantation

  58. Hemodialysis

  59. Peritoneal Dialysis

  60. Outcomes of Kidney Replacement Therapies

  61. Selection of Prospective Kidney Transplant Recipients and Donors

  62. Posttransplantation Monitoring and Outcomes

  63. Immunosuppression in Transplantation

  64. Infectious Complications of Kidney Transplantation

    65. Section 12: Hypertension

  65. Pathogenesis of Hypertension

  66. Evaluation and Management of Hypertension

  67. Secondary Hypertension

Details

No. of pages:
664
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Scott Gilbert

Associate Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Daniel Weiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts

