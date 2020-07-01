National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207529

National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, China, Volume 110

1st Edition

70 years and beyond

Serial Volume Editors: Xiao-Nong Zhou Dirk Engels
Series Volume Editors: Yu Wang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207529
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Contributions to Schistosomiasis Control in China by NIPD-CTDR
2. Contributions and achievements on malaria control and forthcoming elimination in China over the past 70 years by NIPD-CTDR
3. Contribution to the echinococcosis control programme in China by NIPD-CTDR
4. Contributions to the lymphatic filariasis elimination prgramme and post-elimination surveillance in China by NIPD-CTDR
5. Contributions to the control of visceral leishmaniasis in China
6. NIPD’s engagement in control of soil-transmitted helminthiasis
7. From awareness to action: NIPD’s engaging in control of food-borne clonorchiasis
8. Control of eosinopilic meningitis caused by angiostrongylus cantonensis in China
9. Control of taeniasis and cysticercosis in China
10. Epidemiological big data and analytical tools applied in the control programmes on parasitic diseases in China: NIPD’s sustained contributions in 70 Years
11. Establishment and application of surveillance and response systems for parasitic diseases in China
12. Establishment and application of the National Parasitic Resource Center (NPRC) in China
13. 2020 -2030 Roadmap for parasitic disease control in China

Description

November 2020 marks the 70th anniversary for the National Institute of Parasitic Diseases at Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NIPD) & Chinese Center for Tropical Diseases Research (CTDR), based in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. As reported by external evaluation team from World Health Organization that "NIPD-CTDR is an important resources in the control and elimination programmes of parasitic diseases and tropical diseases in China (…) and have become a model for the developing world". Therefore, this volume covers the major achievements gained on the research and control of parasitic diseases in China, e.g. schistosomiasis, malaria, lymphatic filariasis, echinococcosis, visceral leishmaniasis, soil-transmitted helminthiasis, food-borne clonorchiasis, angiostrongyliasis, taeniasis and cysticercosis, etc. in 13 chapters. It also introduces the approaches for the institute development in better use the big data by analytic tools, improving surveillance-response systems at national and regional levels, and promoting the national parasitic resources center to support various research and control activities during last decades. Finally, the chapter on roadmap for parasitic diseases control in China from 2020 to 2030 is presented to echo WHO 2030 roadmap on neglected tropical diseases control.

Key Features

  • Informs and updates on control progress of parasitic diseases in China, with focus on strategies, combating measures, surveillance-response systems, and multi-sectoral cooperation
  • Introduces advances in research achievements in development of diagnostics, drugs, insecticides and surveillance tools, in interactions between parasites and hosts by integrating traditional and modern technologies
  • Features reviews of more traditional parasitic diseases, which help to shape current thinking and applications of modern tools in research and control of the diseases

Readership

PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels

About the Serial Volume Editors

Xiao-Nong Zhou

Xiao-Nong Zhou Serial Volume Editor

Professor Xiao-Nong Zhou is Director of the National Institute of Parasitic Diseases at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shanghai, P.R.China. He graduated with a PhD in Biology from Copenhagen University, Denmark. His professional works are across the fields of ecology, population biology, epidemiology, and malacology. Professor Zhou is the Chair of the National Expert Advisory Committee on schistosomiasis and other parasitic diseases for China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission. He has written extensively on parasitology and parasitic diseases, with more than 100 peer review publications in international journals, such as N Engl J Med, Lancet, Emerg Inf Dis, Inter J Parasitol, Adv Parasitol, PLoS NTDs, Parasites and Vectors, etc. He has collaborated with WHO/TDR and WHO, including serving as members for WHO STAC on NTDs, WHO/TDR STAC, WHO Foodborne Burden Epidemiology Reference Group. He had contributed, as former President, to the Regional Network on Asian Schistosomiasis and Other Important Zoonoses since 2000. He is the Editor-in-Chief for Infectious Diseases of Poverty (BioMed Central as publisher), and Chinese Journal of Schistosomiasis Control (Chinese national journal).

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shanghai, People's Republic of China

Dirk Engels Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shanghai, People's Republic of China

About the Series Volume Editors

Yu Wang Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Shanghai, People's Republic of China

