National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, China, Volume 110
1st Edition
70 years and beyond
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Contributions to Schistosomiasis Control in China by NIPD-CTDR
2. The contributions and achievements on malaria control and forthcoming elimination in China over the past 70 years by the NIPD-CTDR
3. Contribution to the echinococcosis control program in China by NIPD-CTDR
4. Contributions to the lymphatic filariasis elimination prgramme and post-elimination surveillance in China by NIPD-CTDR
5. Contributions to the control of visceral leishmaniasis in China
6. Engagement of the National Institute of Parasitic Diseases in control of soil-transmitted helminthiasis in China
7. From awareness to action: NIPD’s engagement in the control of food-borne clonorchiasis
8. Control of eosinopilic meningitis caused by Angiostrongylus cantonensis in the People’s Republic of China
9. Control of taeniasis and cysticercosis in China
10. Epidemiological big data and analytical tools applied in the control programmes on parasitic diseases in China: NIPD’s sustained contributions in 70 years
11. Establishment and application of surveillance and response systems for parasitic diseases in China
12. Establishment and application of the National Parasitic Resource Center (NPRC) in China
13. 2020 -2030 Roadmap for parasitic disease control in China
Description
National Institute of Parasitic Diseases, China: 70 Years and Beyond, Volume 110 covers the major achievements gained in the research and control of parasitic diseases in China, e.g. schistosomiasis, malaria, lymphatic filariasis, echinococcosis, visceral leishmaniasis, soil-transmitted helminthiasis, foodborne clonorchiasis, angiostrongyliasis, taeniasis and cysticercosis, etc. The book introduces approaches that can be developed with big data analytic tools, how to use surveillance-response systems at national and regional levels, and tactics to promote the national parasitic resources center to support various research and control activities. Finally, a chapter on the roadmap for parasitic diseases control in China from 2020 to 2030 is presented.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on the controlled progress of parasitic diseases in China, with a focus on strategies, combating measures, surveillance-response systems, and multi-sectoral cooperation
- Introduces advances in research achievements in the development of diagnostics, drugs, insecticides and surveillance tools
- Features reviews of more traditional parasitic diseases that help to shape current thinking and applications of modern tools in research and control of diseases
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207529
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.