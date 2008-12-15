Nathan Zuntz
1st Edition
His Life and Work in the Fields of High Altitude Physiology and Aviation Medicine
Description
This book focuses on the life and work of Nathan Zuntz (1847-1920), a German physiologist, who made significant contributions to high altitude physiology and aviation medicine.
He achieved fame for his invention of the Zuntz-Geppert respiratory apparatus in 1886 and the first treadmill (Laufband) in 1889. He also invented an X-ray apparatus to observe cardiac changes during exercise and constructed a climate chamber to study exercise under varying and sometimes extreme climates.
Readership
Physiologists and researchers working in aviation medicine plus anyone interested in the history of medicine.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Biography
Scientific Work
On the Development of Aviation
Conclusions
Lists of Works by Nathan Zuntz
Appendix
List of Sources
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 15th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885247
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747402
About the Author
Hanns-Christian Gunga
Dr. Gunga has been working in the field of integrated research on humans in extreme environments for more than 25 years. He has garnered financial support from the German Government (BMBF/BMWI/DLR) and established public private partnerships with the Center of Space Medicine and Extreme Environments at the Charité University Medicine Berlin. As a PI, he has conducted several national and international research studies in different laboratories and under field conditions around the world and in space. (e.g. MIR, Shuttle, International Space Station). His team combines scientific research at the academic forefront in different extreme environments with teaching duties at one of the largest medical clinics in Europe. In addition, he has been invited to give lecture courses on human in extreme environments at the Northwestern Polytechnic University in Xi’an (China) in the frame of the ‘High End Foreign Expert Program’ of the Chinese Government from 2012-2016 and recently renewed this contract for an additional three years (2017-2019). Furthermore, in October 2016 he was invited by the Universidad de Antofagasta to give an internet-based lecture, which was officially announced in the frame of the ‘Latin American Network of High Altitude Medicine and Physiology.’ The Chilean Government and the German Academic Exchange Program (DAAD, Bonn) financed this guest professorship. In April 2017, the guest professorship was renewed and will be conducted in October and November this year, again at the University Antofagasta.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institut fur Physiologie, Charite Universitatsmedizin, Berlin, Germany