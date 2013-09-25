Nanotube Superfiber Materials
1st Edition
Changing Engineering Design
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction to Nanotube Materials
Goals of Superfiber Research
Future Prospects
Major Areas of Nanotube Research
Background Needed for Studying Nanotube Materials
Acknowledgment
Editor Biographies
Chapter 1. Introduction to Fiber Materials
Abstract
1.1 Fibers and Nanofibers
1.2 The Challenge of CNT Yarn Fiber Fabrication
1.3 Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. New Applications and Techniques for Nanotube Superfiber Development
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.1 New Applications for Nanotube Superfiber Development
2.2 New Techniques for Nanotube Superfiber Development
2.3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Tailoring the Mechanical Properties of Carbon Nanotube Fibers
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Irradiation Cross-Linking: Strong and Stiff CNTs and CNT Bundles
3.3 Reformable Bonding: Strong and Tough CNT Bundles and Fibers
3.4 Materials Design: Optimized Geometry and Structure
3.5 Summary
References
Chapter 4. Synthesis and Properties of Ultralong Carbon Nanotubes
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Synthesis of Ultralong CNTs by CVD
4.3 Tuning the Structure of Ultralong CNTs
4.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Alloy Hybrid Carbon Nanotube Yarn for Multifunctionality
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Electrical Conductivity of CNT Yarns
5.3 Metal Deposition on CNT Macrostructures
5.4 Gas Sensing Applications
5.5 Summary
References
Chapter 6. Wet Spinning of CNT-based Fibers
Abstract
6.1 Introduction to Wet Spinning
6.2 Fibers Obtained from the Coagulation of Carbon Nanotubes
6.3 Fibers Obtained from the Coagulation of CNT–Polymer Mixtures
6.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Dry Spinning Carbon Nanotubes into Continuous Yarn: Progress, Processing and Applications
Abstract
Acknowledgments
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Basis of CNT Assembly in Macroscopic Structures
7.3 From Textile Spinning Technology to Dry CNT Spinning
7.4 Multistep Spinning Process Using a Drafting System
7.5 Several Treatments for CNT Yarn Improvement
7.6 CNT-Based Composite Yarns
7.7 Applications of CNT Yarns
7.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Synthesis and Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Nanotubes: Basic Structure
8.3 Synthesis of BNNTs
8.4 Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes
8.5 Comparison of BNNTs and CNTs
8.6 Summary
References
Chapter 9. Boron Nitride Nanotubes, Silicon Carbide Nanotubes, and Carbon Nanotubes—A Comparison of Properties and Applications
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 BNNT and SiCNT Structure and Synthesis
9.3 Composites Reinforced with High-Temperature Nanotubes
9.4 Applications of High-Temperature Nanotubes
9.5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10. Carbon Nanotube Fiber Doping
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Doping
10.3 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube Doping
10.4 Multiwalled Carbon Nanotube Doping
10.5 Characterization of Doped CNTs
10.6 Experimental Challenges in Characterization
10.7 Summary
References
Chapter 11. Carbon Nanofiber Multifunctional Mat
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Development of Carbon Nanofiber Mat
11.3 Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Direct Synthesis of Long Nanotube Yarns for Commercial Fiber Products
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Direct Synthesis of Long CNT Yarns
12.3 Growth of High-Quality CNTs
12.4 Applications of CNT Yarns/Fibers
12.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 13. Carbon Nanotube Sheet: Processing, Characterization and Applications
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Two-Dimensional Films, “Buckypapers” and Sheets of Carbon Nanotubes
13.3 Functionalization and Characterization of CNT Sheets
13.4 CNT Sheet Products Manufacturing
13.5 Conclusions and Future Work
References
Chapter 14. Direct Dry Spinning of Millimeter-long Carbon Nanotube Arrays for Aligned Sheet and Yarn
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Highly Spinnable MWCNT Arrays
14.3 Unidirectionally Aligned CNT Sheet
14.4 Mechanical Properties of CNT Yarn
14.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 15. Transport Mechanisms in Metallic and Semiconducting Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes: Cross-over from Weak Localization to Hopping Conduction
Abstract
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Relationship between MS Ratio and Conductivity of SWCNT Networks
15.3 Summary
References
Chapter 16. Thermal Conductivity of Nanotube Assemblies and Superfiber Materials
Abstract
Acknowledgments
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Thermal Conductivity and Measurement Issues for CNT Materials
16.3 Individual Carbon Nanotubes
16.4 Carbon Nanotube Bundles
16.5 Carbon Nanotube Composites
16.6 CNT Buckypaper and Thin Films
16.7 CNT Superfiber Materials
16.8 Boron Nitride Nanotubes
16.9 Challenges and Opportunities
References
Chapter 17. Three-dimensional Nanotube Networks and a New Horizon of Applications
Abstract
Acknowledgments
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Nanotube Network Types
17.3 Theoretical Studies
17.4 Synthesis of CNT Networks
17.5 Applications
17.6 Perspectives
References
Chapter 18. A Review on the Design of Superstrong Carbon Nanotube or Graphene Fibers and Composites
Abstract
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Hierarchical Simulations and Size Effects
18.3 Brittle Fracture
18.4 Elastic-Plasticity, Fractal Cracks and Finite Domains
18.5 Fatigue
18.6 Elasticity
18.7 Atomistic Simulations
18.8 Nanotensile Tests
18.9 Thermodynamic Limit
18.10 Sliding Failure
18.11 Conclusions
References
Chapter 19. Transition from Tubes to Sheets—A Comparison of the Properties and Applications of Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene
Abstract
19.1 Overview
19.2 Electronic Band Structures of Monolayer Graphene and Carbon Nanotubes
19.3 Comparison of Physical Properties and Device Applications between Graphenes and Carbon Nanotubes
19.4 Summary
References
Chapter 20. Multiscale Modeling of CNT Composites using Molecular Dynamics and the Boundary Element Method
Abstract
Acknowledgments
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Nanoscale Simulations Using Molecular Dynamics
20.3 Microscale Simulations Using the Boundary Element Method
20.4 Numerical Examples
20.5 Discussions
References
Chapter 21. Development of Lightweight Sustainable Electric Motors
Abstract
21.1 Electromagnetic Devices with Nanoscale Materials
21.2 Electric Motor Development
21.3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. Multiscale Laminated Composite Materials
Abstract
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Fabrication and Characterization of MWCNT Array-Reinforced Laminated Composites
22.3 Results and Discussion
22.4 Conclusions
References
Chapter 23. Aligned Carbon Nanotube Composite Prepregs
Abstract
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Recent Advances in the Fabrication of Aligned Composite Prepregs
23.3 Mechanical and Physical Properties of CNT Composite Prepregs
23.4 Opportunities and Challenges
23.5 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter 24. Embedded Carbon Nanotube Sensor Thread for Structural Health Monitoring and Strain Sensing of Composite Materials
Abstract
Acknowledgments
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Embedded Sensing Proof of Concept
24.3 CNT Sensor Thread Performance
24.4 Carbon Nanotube Thread SHM Architectures
24.5 Areas of Strong Multifunctional Potential
24.6 Future Work
References
Chapter 25. Tiny Medicine
Abstract
Acknowledgments
25.1 The History of Tiny Machines
25.2 Nanoscale Materials
25.3 A Pilot Microfactory for Nanomedicine Devices
25.4 Tiny Machines Concepts and Prototype Fabrication
25.5 Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 26. Carbon Nanotube Yarn and Sheet Antennas
Abstract
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Carbon Nanotube Thread Antennas
26.3 Carbon Nanotube Sheet Antennas
26.4 Multifunctional Carbon Nanotube Antenna/Gas Sensor
26.5 Summary
References
Chapter 27. Energy Storage from Dispersion Forces in Nanotubes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Idealized Parallel-Plate System
27.3 Orders of Magnitude
27.4 Performance Simulations
27.5 Conclusions
References
Index
Description
Nanotube Superfiber Materials refers to different forms of macroscale materials with unique properties constructed from carbon nanotubes. These materials include nanotube arrays, ribbons, scrolls, yarn, braid, and sheets. Nanotube materials are in the early stage of development and this is the first dedicated book on the subject. Transitioning from molecules to materials is a breakthrough that will positively impact almost all industries and areas of society.
Key properties of superfiber materials are high flexibility and fatigue resistance, high energy absorption, high strength, good electrical conductivity, high maximum current density, reduced skin and proximity effects, high thermal conductivity, lightweight, good field emission, piezoresistive, magnetoresistive, thermoelectric, and other properties. These properties will open up the door to dozens of applications including replacing copper wire for power conduction, EMI shielding, coax cable, carbon biofiber, bullet-proof vests, impact resistant glass, wearable antennas, biomedical microdevices, biosensors, self-sensing composites, supercapacitors, superinductors, hybrid superconductor, reinforced elastomers, nerve scaffolding, energy storage, and many others.
The scope of the book covers three main areas: Part I: Processing; Part II: Properties; and Part III: Applications. Processing involves nanotube synthesis and macro scale material formation methods. Properties covers the mechanical, electrical, chemical and other properties of nanotubes and macroscale materials. Different approaches to growing high quality long nanotubes and spinning the nanotubes into yarn are explained in detail. The best ideas are collected from all around the world including commercial approaches. Applications of nanotube superfiber cover a huge field and provides a broad survey of uses. The book gives a broad overview starting from bioelectronics to carbon industrial machines.
Key Features
- First book to explore the production and applications of macro-scale materials made from nano-scale particles.
- Sets out the processes for producing macro-scale materials from carbon nanotubes, and describes the unique properties of these materials
- Potential applications for CNT fiber/yarn include replacing copper wire for power conduction, EMI shielding, coax cable, carbon biofiber, bullet-proof vests, impact resistant glass, wearable antennas, biomedical microdevices, biosensors, self-sensing composites, supercapacitors, superinductors, hybrid superconductor, reinforced elastomers, nerve scaffolding, energy storage, and many others.
Readership
Nanomaterials scientists and nanoengineers (i.e. mechanical , chemical and electrical) researchers and developers, particular in aerospace, defence and medical device industries engineers and technologists .
Professors in academia, grad students, researchers, and materials engineering programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 25th September 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455778645
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455778638
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mark Schulz Editor
Mark J. Schulz is a Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at the University of Cincinnati, and Co-director of the Nanoworld Laboratories at the University of Cincinnati. The strategic goal of the Nanoworld Labs is to solve societally important and complex problems, to integrate nanotech into university-wide curricula, to interest students to go to graduate school, and to develop new smart and nano materials and devices for engineering and medical use. Mark is a co-founder of two companies based on university technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, USA
Vesselin Shanov Editor
Vesselin Shanov is a Professor of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He has received several prestigious awards including the Fulbright Award for Research and Teaching in the USA, and German Academic Foundation (DAAD) Grants. His recent research focuses on synthesis, characterization and processing of carbon nanotubes and graphene, with applications in the areas of energy storage, electronics and aerospace. He is a member of the Materials Research Society and co-founder and co-director of the teaching and research facility NANOWORLD Labs at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Shanov has more than 300 scientific publications, including 16 patents, 12 provisional patents and 5 books, has been cited in about 3,100 different references.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, USA
Zhangzhang Yin Editor
Zhangzhang (John) Yin is a Lead Chemist at Ecolab Inc. Previously he worked as the program manager at the NSF Engineering Research Center for Revolutionizing Metallic Biomaterials and Lab Manager in the Nanoworld Lab at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Yin’s research interest includes corrosion, application of nanotechnology in medicine and water treatment. Dr. Yin received his B.S. from Tongji University and Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati in Materials Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Science Foundation’s Engineering Research Center