Nanotube Superfiber Materials - 1st Edition

Nanotube Superfiber Materials

1st Edition

Changing Engineering Design

Editors: Mark Schulz Vesselin Shanov Zhangzhang Yin
eBook ISBN: 9781455778645
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455778638
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Page Count: 848
Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction to Nanotube Materials

Goals of Superfiber Research

Future Prospects

Major Areas of Nanotube Research

Background Needed for Studying Nanotube Materials

Acknowledgment

Editor Biographies

Chapter 1. Introduction to Fiber Materials

Abstract

1.1 Fibers and Nanofibers

1.2 The Challenge of CNT Yarn Fiber Fabrication

1.3 Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. New Applications and Techniques for Nanotube Superfiber Development

Abstract

Acknowledgments

2.1 New Applications for Nanotube Superfiber Development

2.2 New Techniques for Nanotube Superfiber Development

2.3 Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Tailoring the Mechanical Properties of Carbon Nanotube Fibers

Abstract

Acknowledgments

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Irradiation Cross-Linking: Strong and Stiff CNTs and CNT Bundles

3.3 Reformable Bonding: Strong and Tough CNT Bundles and Fibers

3.4 Materials Design: Optimized Geometry and Structure

3.5 Summary

References

Chapter 4. Synthesis and Properties of Ultralong Carbon Nanotubes

Abstract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Synthesis of Ultralong CNTs by CVD

4.3 Tuning the Structure of Ultralong CNTs

4.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Alloy Hybrid Carbon Nanotube Yarn for Multifunctionality

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electrical Conductivity of CNT Yarns

5.3 Metal Deposition on CNT Macrostructures

5.4 Gas Sensing Applications

5.5 Summary

References

Chapter 6. Wet Spinning of CNT-based Fibers

Abstract

6.1 Introduction to Wet Spinning

6.2 Fibers Obtained from the Coagulation of Carbon Nanotubes

6.3 Fibers Obtained from the Coagulation of CNT–Polymer Mixtures

6.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Dry Spinning Carbon Nanotubes into Continuous Yarn: Progress, Processing and Applications

Abstract

Acknowledgments

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Basis of CNT Assembly in Macroscopic Structures

7.3 From Textile Spinning Technology to Dry CNT Spinning

7.4 Multistep Spinning Process Using a Drafting System

7.5 Several Treatments for CNT Yarn Improvement

7.6 CNT-Based Composite Yarns

7.7 Applications of CNT Yarns

7.8 Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Synthesis and Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes

Abstract

Acknowledgments

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nanotubes: Basic Structure

8.3 Synthesis of BNNTs

8.4 Properties of Boron Nitride Nanotubes

8.5 Comparison of BNNTs and CNTs

8.6 Summary

References

Chapter 9. Boron Nitride Nanotubes, Silicon Carbide Nanotubes, and Carbon Nanotubes—A Comparison of Properties and Applications

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 BNNT and SiCNT Structure and Synthesis

9.3 Composites Reinforced with High-Temperature Nanotubes

9.4 Applications of High-Temperature Nanotubes

9.5 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 10. Carbon Nanotube Fiber Doping

Abstract

Acknowledgments

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Doping

10.3 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube Doping

10.4 Multiwalled Carbon Nanotube Doping

10.5 Characterization of Doped CNTs

10.6 Experimental Challenges in Characterization

10.7 Summary

References

Chapter 11. Carbon Nanofiber Multifunctional Mat

Abstract

Acknowledgments

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Development of Carbon Nanofiber Mat

11.3 Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Direct Synthesis of Long Nanotube Yarns for Commercial Fiber Products

Abstract

Acknowledgments

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Direct Synthesis of Long CNT Yarns

12.3 Growth of High-Quality CNTs

12.4 Applications of CNT Yarns/Fibers

12.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 13. Carbon Nanotube Sheet: Processing, Characterization and Applications

Abstract

Acknowledgments

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Two-Dimensional Films, “Buckypapers” and Sheets of Carbon Nanotubes

13.3 Functionalization and Characterization of CNT Sheets

13.4 CNT Sheet Products Manufacturing

13.5 Conclusions and Future Work

References

Chapter 14. Direct Dry Spinning of Millimeter-long Carbon Nanotube Arrays for Aligned Sheet and Yarn

Abstract

Acknowledgments

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Highly Spinnable MWCNT Arrays

14.3 Unidirectionally Aligned CNT Sheet

14.4 Mechanical Properties of CNT Yarn

14.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 15. Transport Mechanisms in Metallic and Semiconducting Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes: Cross-over from Weak Localization to Hopping Conduction

Abstract

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Relationship between MS Ratio and Conductivity of SWCNT Networks

15.3 Summary

References

Chapter 16. Thermal Conductivity of Nanotube Assemblies and Superfiber Materials

Abstract

Acknowledgments

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Thermal Conductivity and Measurement Issues for CNT Materials

16.3 Individual Carbon Nanotubes

16.4 Carbon Nanotube Bundles

16.5 Carbon Nanotube Composites

16.6 CNT Buckypaper and Thin Films

16.7 CNT Superfiber Materials

16.8 Boron Nitride Nanotubes

16.9 Challenges and Opportunities

References

Chapter 17. Three-dimensional Nanotube Networks and a New Horizon of Applications

Abstract

Acknowledgments

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Nanotube Network Types

17.3 Theoretical Studies

17.4 Synthesis of CNT Networks

17.5 Applications

17.6 Perspectives

References

Chapter 18. A Review on the Design of Superstrong Carbon Nanotube or Graphene Fibers and Composites

Abstract

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Hierarchical Simulations and Size Effects

18.3 Brittle Fracture

18.4 Elastic-Plasticity, Fractal Cracks and Finite Domains

18.5 Fatigue

18.6 Elasticity

18.7 Atomistic Simulations

18.8 Nanotensile Tests

18.9 Thermodynamic Limit

18.10 Sliding Failure

18.11 Conclusions

References

Chapter 19. Transition from Tubes to Sheets—A Comparison of the Properties and Applications of Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene

Abstract

19.1 Overview

19.2 Electronic Band Structures of Monolayer Graphene and Carbon Nanotubes

19.3 Comparison of Physical Properties and Device Applications between Graphenes and Carbon Nanotubes

19.4 Summary

References

Chapter 20. Multiscale Modeling of CNT Composites using Molecular Dynamics and the Boundary Element Method

Abstract

Acknowledgments

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Nanoscale Simulations Using Molecular Dynamics

20.3 Microscale Simulations Using the Boundary Element Method

20.4 Numerical Examples

20.5 Discussions

References

Chapter 21. Development of Lightweight Sustainable Electric Motors

Abstract

21.1 Electromagnetic Devices with Nanoscale Materials

21.2 Electric Motor Development

21.3 Conclusions

References

Chapter 22. Multiscale Laminated Composite Materials

Abstract

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Fabrication and Characterization of MWCNT Array-Reinforced Laminated Composites

22.3 Results and Discussion

22.4 Conclusions

References

Chapter 23. Aligned Carbon Nanotube Composite Prepregs

Abstract

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Recent Advances in the Fabrication of Aligned Composite Prepregs

23.3 Mechanical and Physical Properties of CNT Composite Prepregs

23.4 Opportunities and Challenges

23.5 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Chapter 24. Embedded Carbon Nanotube Sensor Thread for Structural Health Monitoring and Strain Sensing of Composite Materials

Abstract

Acknowledgments

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Embedded Sensing Proof of Concept

24.3 CNT Sensor Thread Performance

24.4 Carbon Nanotube Thread SHM Architectures

24.5 Areas of Strong Multifunctional Potential

24.6 Future Work

References

Chapter 25. Tiny Medicine

Abstract

Acknowledgments

25.1 The History of Tiny Machines

25.2 Nanoscale Materials

25.3 A Pilot Microfactory for Nanomedicine Devices

25.4 Tiny Machines Concepts and Prototype Fabrication

25.5 Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 26. Carbon Nanotube Yarn and Sheet Antennas

Abstract

26.1 Introduction

26.2 Carbon Nanotube Thread Antennas

26.3 Carbon Nanotube Sheet Antennas

26.4 Multifunctional Carbon Nanotube Antenna/Gas Sensor

26.5 Summary

References

Chapter 27. Energy Storage from Dispersion Forces in Nanotubes

Abstract

Acknowledgments

27.1 Introduction

27.2 Idealized Parallel-Plate System

27.3 Orders of Magnitude

27.4 Performance Simulations

27.5 Conclusions

References

Index

Description

Nanotube Superfiber Materials refers to different forms of macroscale materials with unique properties constructed from carbon nanotubes. These materials include nanotube arrays, ribbons, scrolls, yarn, braid, and sheets. Nanotube materials are in the early stage of development and this is the first dedicated book on the subject. Transitioning from molecules to materials is a breakthrough that will positively impact almost all industries and areas of society.

Key properties of superfiber materials are high flexibility and fatigue resistance, high energy absorption, high strength, good electrical conductivity, high maximum current density, reduced skin and proximity effects, high thermal conductivity, lightweight, good field emission, piezoresistive, magnetoresistive, thermoelectric, and other properties. These properties will open up the door to dozens of applications including replacing copper wire for power conduction, EMI shielding, coax cable, carbon biofiber, bullet-proof vests, impact resistant glass, wearable antennas, biomedical microdevices, biosensors, self-sensing composites, supercapacitors, superinductors, hybrid superconductor, reinforced elastomers, nerve scaffolding, energy storage, and many others.

The scope of the book covers three main areas: Part I: Processing; Part II: Properties; and Part III: Applications. Processing involves nanotube synthesis and macro scale material formation methods. Properties covers the mechanical, electrical, chemical and other properties of nanotubes and macroscale materials. Different approaches to growing high quality long nanotubes and spinning the nanotubes into yarn are explained in detail. The best ideas are collected from all around the world including commercial approaches. Applications of nanotube superfiber cover a huge field and provides a broad survey of uses. The book gives a broad overview starting from bioelectronics to carbon industrial machines.

Key Features

  • First book to explore the production and applications of macro-scale materials made from nano-scale particles.

  • Sets out the processes for producing macro-scale materials from carbon nanotubes, and describes the unique properties of these materials

  • Potential applications for CNT fiber/yarn include replacing copper wire for power conduction, EMI shielding, coax cable, carbon biofiber, bullet-proof vests, impact resistant glass, wearable antennas, biomedical microdevices, biosensors, self-sensing composites, supercapacitors, superinductors, hybrid superconductor, reinforced elastomers, nerve scaffolding, energy storage, and many others.

Readership

Nanomaterials scientists and nanoengineers (i.e. mechanical , chemical and electrical) researchers and developers, particular in aerospace, defence and medical device industries engineers and technologists .

Professors in academia, grad students, researchers, and materials engineering programs

Details

848
848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2013
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781455778645
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455778638

About the Editors

Mark Schulz Editor

Mark J. Schulz is a Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at the University of Cincinnati, and Co-director of the Nanoworld Laboratories at the University of Cincinnati. The strategic goal of the Nanoworld Labs is to solve societally important and complex problems, to integrate nanotech into university-wide curricula, to interest students to go to graduate school, and to develop new smart and nano materials and devices for engineering and medical use. Mark is a co-founder of two companies based on university technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, USA

Vesselin Shanov Editor

Vesselin Shanov is a Professor of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He has received several prestigious awards including the Fulbright Award for Research and Teaching in the USA, and German Academic Foundation (DAAD) Grants. His recent research focuses on synthesis, characterization and processing of carbon nanotubes and graphene, with applications in the areas of energy storage, electronics and aerospace. He is a member of the Materials Research Society and co-founder and co-director of the teaching and research facility NANOWORLD Labs at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Shanov has more than 300 scientific publications, including 16 patents, 12 provisional patents and 5 books, has been cited in about 3,100 different references.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, USA

Zhangzhang Yin Editor

Zhangzhang (John) Yin is a Lead Chemist at Ecolab Inc. Previously he worked as the program manager at the NSF Engineering Research Center for Revolutionizing Metallic Biomaterials and Lab Manager in the Nanoworld Lab at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Yin’s research interest includes corrosion, application of nanotechnology in medicine and water treatment. Dr. Yin received his B.S. from Tongji University and Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati in Materials Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Science Foundation’s Engineering Research Center

