Nanotechnology
2nd Edition
An Introduction
Table of Contents
- What is Nanotechnology?
2. The Nanoscale
3. Forces at the Nanoscale
4. The Nano/Bio Interface
5. Nanometrology
6. Noncarbon Nanomaterials and their Production
7. Nanodevices
8. Nanofacture of Devices
9. Carbon-based Nanomaterials and Devices
10. Nanosystems and their Design
11. Bionanotechnology
12. The Impact of Nanotechnology
Description
Nanotechnology: An Introduction, Second Edition, is ideal for the newcomer to nanotechnology, someone who also brings a strong background in one of the traditional disciplines, such as physics, mechanical or electrical engineering, or chemistry or biology, or someone who has experience working in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology.
This book brings together the principles, theory, and practice of nanotechnology, giving a broad, yet authoritative, introduction to the possibilities and limitations of this exciting and rapidly developing field. The book's author, Prof Ramsden, also discusses design, manufacture, and applications and their impact on a wide range of nanotechnology areas.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the rapidly growing and developing field of nanotechnology
- Focuses on key essentials, and structured around a robust anatomy of the subject
- Brings together the principles, theory, and practice of nanotechnology, giving a broad, yet authoritative, introduction to the possibilities and limitations of this exciting and rapidly developing field
Readership
Engineers, scientists, and developers in biotechnology, micro- and nanotechnology, and MEMS; Students following interdisciplinary nanotechnology programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 20th April 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393140
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323393119
About the Authors
Jeremy Ramsden Author
Jeremy Ramsden was educated at the Universities of Cambridge and Princeton and the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), where he obtained his doctorate in the Institute of Chemical Physics for research into photocatalytic semiconductor nanoparticles. He was a visiting scientist at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysics) of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Szeged (1987), after which he worked at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysical Chemistry) of the University of Basle (member of the Faculty of Natural Philosophy) until being appointed (2002) Professor and Chair of Nanotechnology at Cranfield University in the UK. From 2003–9 he was also Research Director for Nanotechnology at Cranfield University at Kitakyushu in Japan. In 2012 he moved to the University of Buckingham (UK) as Honorary Professor of Nanotechnology. His main research focus nowadays is on nanosensors. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (London) and a IUPAC Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Nanotechnology, Cranfield University, UK