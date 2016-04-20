Nanotechnology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323393119, 9780323393140

Nanotechnology

2nd Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Jeremy Ramsden
eBook ISBN: 9780323393140
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393119
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 20th April 2016
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

  1. What is Nanotechnology?
    2. The Nanoscale
    3. Forces at the Nanoscale
    4. The Nano/Bio Interface
    5. Nanometrology
    6. Noncarbon Nanomaterials and their Production
    7. Nanodevices
    8. Nanofacture of Devices
    9. Carbon-based Nanomaterials and Devices
    10. Nanosystems and their Design
    11. Bionanotechnology
    12. The Impact of Nanotechnology

Description

Nanotechnology: An Introduction, Second Edition, is ideal for the newcomer to nanotechnology, someone who also brings a strong background in one of the traditional disciplines, such as physics, mechanical or electrical engineering, or chemistry or biology, or someone who has experience working in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology.

This book brings together the principles, theory, and practice of nanotechnology, giving a broad, yet authoritative, introduction to the possibilities and limitations of this exciting and rapidly developing field. The book's author, Prof Ramsden, also discusses design, manufacture, and applications and their impact on a wide range of nanotechnology areas.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the rapidly growing and developing field of nanotechnology
  • Focuses on key essentials, and structured around a robust anatomy of the subject
  • Brings together the principles, theory, and practice of nanotechnology, giving a broad, yet authoritative, introduction to the possibilities and limitations of this exciting and rapidly developing field

Readership

Engineers, scientists, and developers in biotechnology, micro- and nanotechnology, and MEMS; Students following interdisciplinary nanotechnology programs

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jeremy Ramsden Author

Jeremy Ramsden was educated at the Universities of Cambridge and Princeton and the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), where he obtained his doctorate in the Institute of Chemical Physics for research into photocatalytic semiconductor nanoparticles. He was a visiting scientist at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysics) of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Szeged (1987), after which he worked at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysical Chemistry) of the University of Basle (member of the Faculty of Natural Philosophy) until being appointed (2002) Professor and Chair of Nanotechnology at Cranfield University in the UK. From 2003–9 he was also Research Director for Nanotechnology at Cranfield University at Kitakyushu in Japan. In 2012 he moved to the University of Buckingham (UK) as Honorary Professor of Nanotechnology. His main research focus nowadays is on nanosensors. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (London) and a IUPAC Fellow.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair of Nanotechnology, Cranfield University, UK

