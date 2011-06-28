Nanotechnology
1st Edition
An Introduction
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. What is Nanotechnology?
1.1. Definitions and Concepts
1.2. An Ostensive Definition of Nanotechnology
1.3. A Brief History of Nanotechnology
1.4. Biology as Paradigm
1.5. Why Nanotechnology?
1.6. Summary
Chapter 2. The Nanoscale
2.1. The Size of Atoms
2.2. Molecules and Surfaces
2.3. Nucleation
2.4. Chemical Reactivity
2.5. Electronic and Optical Properties
2.6. Magnetic and Ferroelectric Properties
2.7. Mechanical Properties
2.8. Quantum Smallness
2.9. Summary
Chapter 3. Forces at the Nanoscale
3.1. The Casimir Force
3.2. Intermolecular Interactions
3.3. Capillary Force
3.4. Heterogeneous Surfaces
3.5. Weak Competing Interactions
3.6. Cooperativity
3.7. Percolation
3.8. The Structure of Water
3.9. Summary
Chapter 4. The Nano/Bio Interface
4.1. The “Physical” Nano/Bio Interface
4.2. Nanomedicine
4.3. Nanotoxicology
4.4. Summary
Chapter 5. Nanometrology
5.1. Topography
5.2. Chemical Surface Structure (Chemography)
5.3. The Metrology of Self-Assembly
5.4. The Representation of Texture
5.5. Metrology of the Nano/Bio Interface
5.6. Summary
Chapter 6. Nanomaterials and their Production
6.1. Nanoparticles
6.2. Nanofibers
6.3. Nanoplates and Ultrathin Coatings
6.4. Crystallization and Supramolecular Chemistry
6.5. Composites
6.6. Summary
Chapter 7. Nanodevices
7.1. Issues of Miniaturization
7.2. Digital Information Processing
7.3. Quantum Computing
7.4. Electronic Devices
7.5. Trends in the Miniaturization of Electronics
7.6. Spintronics (Magnetic Devices)
7.7. Photonic Devices
7.8. Mechanical Devices
7.9. Fluidic Devices
7.10. Summary
Chapter 8. Nanofacture of Devices
8.1. Top–Down Methods
8.2. Bottom–Up Methods
8.3. Bottom-to-Bottom Methods
8.4. Summary
Chapter 9. Carbon-Based Nanomaterials and Devices
9.1. Graphene
9.2. Carbon Nanotubes
9.3. Carbon Nanoparticles (Fullerenes)
9.4. Materials Applications
9.5. Device Components and Devices
9.5. Summary
Chapter 10. Nanosystems and their Design
10.1. Systems
10.2. Materials Selection
10.3. Defects in Nanograins
10.4. Spacial Distribution of Defects
10.5. Strategies to Overcome Component Failure
10.6. Computational Modeling
10.7. “Evolutionary” Design
10.8. Performance Criteria
10.9. Scaleout
10.10. Standardization
10.11. Creative Design
10.12. Produceability
10.13. Summary
Chapter 11. Bionanotechnology
11.1. The Structural Nature of Biomolecules
11.2. Some General Characteristics of Biological Molecules
11.3. The Mechanism of Biological Machines
11.4. DNA as Construction Material
11.5. Biosensors
11.6. Biophotonic Devices
11.7. Summary
Chapter 12. The Impact of Nanotechnology
12.1. Technical Revolutions
12.2. Scientific Impacts
12.3. Technical Impacts
12.4. Commercial and Economic Impacts
12.5. Environmental Impacts
12.6. Social Implications
12.7. Impacts on Individual Psychology
12.8. Some Ethical Issues
12.9. Summary
Appendix: Nano Neologisms
Abbreviations
Bibliography
Index
Description
This book provides an overview of the rapidly growing and developing field of nanotechnology, focusing on key essentials and structured around a robust anatomy of the subject. The newcomer to nanotechnology, who may well have a strong background in one of the traditional disciplines such as physics, mechanical or electrical engineering, chemistry or biology or who may have been working in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, is confronted with a bewildering range of information. This book brings together the principles, theory and practice of nanotechnology, giving a broad yet authoritative introduction to the possibilities and limitations of this exciting field.
Key Features
- Succinct chapter summaries allow readers to grasp quickly the concepts discussed and gain an overview of the field
- Discusses design and manufacture and applications and their impact in a wide range of nanotechnology areas
- An ideal introduction for businesses and potential investors in nanotechnology
Readership
Engineers, scientists, and developers in biotechnology, micro- and nanotechnology, and MEMS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2011
- Published:
- 28th June 2011
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778373
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080964478
Reviews
"The book, Nanotechnology: An Introduction by Jeremy Ramsden, offers an introduction of the increasingly developing and growing nanotechnology field by highlighting the key fundamentals. It features a robust framework of the subject. This book is a collection of theories, principles, and experiments of nanotechnology presenting the overview"--Azonano.com
"…provides a very wide survey of topics, techniques, and concepts pertaining to the exploding discipline of nanotechnology. Unlike many other books in this field, Ramsden’s contribution provides substantial coverage of nanobiology and nanobiotechnology. In addition, the last of the book’s 12 chapters… addresses a topic often marginalized by scientists. This work is more a handbook or reference book than a textbook. Each section or subsection is usually only page or two long and describes the topic, technique or concept in concise detail, while assuming prior knowledge. This is ideal for experienced scientists or engineers new to the nanoscale field, but might be too difficult for students lacking a strong foundation."--CHOICE, July 2012, Vol. 49, No. 11
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jeremy Ramsden Author
Jeremy Ramsden was educated at the Universities of Cambridge and Princeton and the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), where he obtained his doctorate in the Institute of Chemical Physics for research into photocatalytic semiconductor nanoparticles. He was a visiting scientist at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysics) of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Szeged (1987), after which he worked at the Biocenter (Institute of Biophysical Chemistry) of the University of Basle (member of the Faculty of Natural Philosophy) until being appointed (2002) Professor and Chair of Nanotechnology at Cranfield University in the UK. From 2003–9 he was also Research Director for Nanotechnology at Cranfield University at Kitakyushu in Japan. In 2012 he moved to the University of Buckingham (UK) as Honorary Professor of Nanotechnology. His main research focus nowadays is on nanosensors. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (London) and a IUPAC Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Nanotechnology, Cranfield University, UK
