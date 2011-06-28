"The book, Nanotechnology: An Introduction by Jeremy Ramsden, offers an introduction of the increasingly developing and growing nanotechnology field by highlighting the key fundamentals. It features a robust framework of the subject. This book is a collection of theories, principles, and experiments of nanotechnology presenting the overview"--Azonano.com

"…provides a very wide survey of topics, techniques, and concepts pertaining to the exploding discipline of nanotechnology. Unlike many other books in this field, Ramsden’s contribution provides substantial coverage of nanobiology and nanobiotechnology. In addition, the last of the book’s 12 chapters… addresses a topic often marginalized by scientists. This work is more a handbook or reference book than a textbook. Each section or subsection is usually only page or two long and describes the topic, technique or concept in concise detail, while assuming prior knowledge. This is ideal for experienced scientists or engineers new to the nanoscale field, but might be too difficult for students lacking a strong foundation."--CHOICE, July 2012, Vol. 49, No. 11