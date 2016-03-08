Nanotechnology Tools for the Study of RNA, Volume 139
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Probing the Translation Dynamics of Ribosomes Using Zero-Mode Waveguides
Albert Tsai, Joseph D. Puglisi and Sotaro Uemura
- –1 Programmed Ribosomal Frameshifting as a Force-Dependent Process
Koen Visscher
- Studies of RNA Sequence and Structure Using Nanopores
Robert Y. Henley, Spencer Carson and Meni Wanunu
- Photocontrolled Intracellular RNA Delivery Using Nanoparticles or Carrier-Photosensitizer Conjugates
Kazunori Watanabe and Takashi Ohtsuki
- RNA Study Using DNA Nanotechnology
Hisashi Tadakuma, Takeya Masubuchi and Takuya Ueda
- RNA and RNP as Building Blocks for Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology
Hirohisa Ohno and Hirohide Saito
Description
This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science introduces emerging strategies of studying RNA structure and function using nanotechnological tools. The volume aims to provide the readers with a novel view and give them opportunities to think about how to incorporate the new technologies into their own research.
Key Features
- This book informs and updates on strategies to take advantages of nanotechnological tools to answer to fundamental questions in RNA science
- Collection of reviews written by the leading scientists from the field
- The book covers a range of topics, from single molecule analyses using nanomaterials to gene regulation using RNA nanostructures
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, biophysics, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 8th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045749
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128045657
About the Serial Volume Editors
Satoko Yoshizawa Serial Volume Editor
Satoko Yoshizawa received her PhD in 1995 from the University of Tokyo, Japan. She was trained in chemistry and biotechnology and was a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University with Pr. Joseph Puglisi. She is a Research Director at Institute for Integrative Biology of the Cell of CNRS in France. She is interested in structure and function of RNA in translation and takes multidisciplinary approach, molecular biology, biochemistry, structural biology, and nanotechnology. Dr. Yoshizawa was awarded for number of prestigious fellowships and prizes including Maurice Nicloux Prize from the French society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS-CGM, Gif sur Yvette, France