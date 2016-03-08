Nanotechnology Tools for the Study of RNA - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128045657, 9780128045749

Nanotechnology Tools for the Study of RNA, Volume 139

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Satoko Yoshizawa
eBook ISBN: 9780128045749
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128045657
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th March 2016
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

  1. Probing the Translation Dynamics of Ribosomes Using Zero-Mode Waveguides
    Albert Tsai, Joseph D. Puglisi and Sotaro Uemura
  2. –1 Programmed Ribosomal Frameshifting as a Force-Dependent Process
    Koen Visscher
  3. Studies of RNA Sequence and Structure Using Nanopores
    Robert Y. Henley, Spencer Carson and Meni Wanunu
  4. Photocontrolled Intracellular RNA Delivery Using Nanoparticles or Carrier-Photosensitizer Conjugates
    Kazunori Watanabe and Takashi Ohtsuki
  5. RNA Study Using DNA Nanotechnology
    Hisashi Tadakuma, Takeya Masubuchi and Takuya Ueda
  6. RNA and RNP as Building Blocks for Nanotechnology and Synthetic Biology
    Hirohisa Ohno and Hirohide Saito

Description

This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science introduces emerging strategies of studying RNA structure and function using nanotechnological tools. The volume aims to provide the readers with a novel view and give them opportunities to think about how to incorporate the new technologies into their own research.

Key Features

  • This book informs and updates on strategies to take advantages of nanotechnological tools to answer to fundamental questions in RNA science
  • Collection of reviews written by the leading scientists from the field
  • The book covers a range of topics, from single molecule analyses using nanomaterials to gene regulation using RNA nanostructures

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, biophysics, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128045749
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128045657

About the Serial Volume Editors

Satoko Yoshizawa Serial Volume Editor

Satoko Yoshizawa received her PhD in 1995 from the University of Tokyo, Japan. She was trained in chemistry and biotechnology and was a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University with Pr. Joseph Puglisi. She is a Research Director at Institute for Integrative Biology of the Cell of CNRS in France. She is interested in structure and function of RNA in translation and takes multidisciplinary approach, molecular biology, biochemistry, structural biology, and nanotechnology. Dr. Yoshizawa was awarded for number of prestigious fellowships and prizes including Maurice Nicloux Prize from the French society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS-CGM, Gif sur Yvette, France

