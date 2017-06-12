Nanotechnology for Microelectronics and Photonics
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Low-dimensional semiconductors for nanoelectronics and nanophotonics
2. Survey of Solid State Physics and Quantum Mechanics
3. Review of Semiconductor Physics
4. Basic properties of low-Dimensional Structures
5. Semiconductor Quantum Nanostructures and Superlattices
6. Electric Field Transport in Nanostructures
7. Transport in low-dimensional structures under magnetic fields. The quantum Hall effect
8. Optical and electro-optical processes in low-dimensional quantum structures
9. Applications I: Electronic devices based on nanostructures
10. Applications II: Photonic and optoelectronic devices based on nanostructures
11. Novel advanced nanomaterials and devices for nanoelectronics and photonics
Description
Nanotechnology for Microelectronics and Photonics, Second Edition has been thoroughly revised, expanded, and updated. The aim of the book is to present the most recent advances in the field of nanomaterials, as well as the devices being developed for novel nanoelectronics and nanophotonic systems. It covers the many novel nanoscale applications in microelectronics and photonics that have been developed in recent years. Looking to the future, the book suggests what other applications are currently in development and may become feasible within the next few decades based on novel materials such as graphene, nanotubes, and organic semiconductors.
In addition, the inclusion of new chapters and new sections to keep up with the latest developments in this rapidly-evolving field makes Nanotechnology for Microelectronics and Photonics, Second Edition an invaluable reference to research and industrial scientists looking for a guide on how nanostructured materials and nanoscale devices are used in microelectronics, optoelectronics, and photonics today and in future developments.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamental scientific principles that explain the novel properties and applications of nanostructured materials in the quantum frontier
- Offers clear and concise coverage of how nanotechnology is currently used in the areas of microelectronics, optoelectronics, and photonics, as well as future proposed devices
- Includes nearly a hundred problems along with helpful hints and full solutions for more than half of them
Readership
MEMS (Micro Electro-Mechanical Systems) engineers, Mechanical and electrical engineers in corporate R&D groups and academia; graduate students studying optics and electronics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011010
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323461764
About the Authors
Raúl José Martín-Palma Author
Raúl José Martín-Palma is Adjunct Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain. His research interests include work in nanostructures and nanotechnology, optics and photonics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain
José Martínez-Duart Author
José Martínez-Duart is Professor of Physics at Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Spain. He is the author about three hundred publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals. During the 70s, he was Assistant Professor at Penn State University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Research Visiting Scientist at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center. Later was the Director of the Solid State Physics Institute (CSIC) at Madrid, and the Applied Physics Department at Universidad Autónoma, Madrid.
He is the former President of the European Materials Research Society (EMRS), 2000-1, and the first President of the Spanish Materials Society. During the last twenty years he has been working on the electronic and optoelectronic properties of nanostructured materials. His previous books several books with Elsevier, serving as Co-Editor of the two-volumes, “Materials and Processes for Submicron Technologies” and “Current Trends in Nanotechnologies, as well as the first edition of the current book.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physics, Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, Spain