Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety
2nd Edition
Risks, Regulation, and Management
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- List of Contributors
- Section 1: Precaution
- Chapter 1. Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety—What We’ve Learned and Where We’re (Potentially) Heading
- Chapter 2. What Are the Warning Signs That We Should Be Looking For?
- 2.1 Early warning signs
- 2.2 Cautionary tales, but is anyone listening?
- 2.3 Two steps forward and one step back? Or one step forward and two steps back?
- 2.4 But have we done enough?
- Chapter 3. Are We Willing to Heed the Lessons of the Past? Nanomaterials and Australia’s Asbestos Legacy
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Lessons of the past
- 3.3 Big problems with small materials
- 3.4 Controls and risk assessment
- 3.5 What needs to be done?
- 3.6 Answering the call for precaution?—SWA approach to ENMs post 2009
- 3.7 Emerging from the shadow: 2009 SWA report
- 3.8 A big shift: 2010–2012
- 3.9 A move toward higher levels of control
- 3.10 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Section 2: Progress
- Chapter 4. Characterization of Nanomaterials for NanoEHS Studies
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Morphology
- 4.3 Chemical composition
- 4.4 Standard reference materials and method standards
- 4.5 Incidental nanoparticles and nanoparticle cycles under relevant conditions
- 4.6 Advanced measurement techniques
- 4.7 Routine analysis
- 4.8 Reporting recommendations
- 4.9 Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Toxicological Issues to Consider When Evaluating the Safety of Consumer Products Containing Nanomaterials
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Types of consumer products that contain nanomaterials
- 5.3 Life cycle exposure to nanomaterials in consumer products
- 5.4 Nanotoxicology
- 5.5 Safety evaluations of consumer products containing nanomaterials
- 5.6 Characterizing nanomaterials for toxicological evaluation
- 5.7 Recommendations for companies developing nano-containing consumer products
- 5.8 Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Nanomaterials Ecotoxicology: A Case Study with Nanosilver
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Importance of comprehensive assessment of in-use applications
- 6.3 General ecotoxicology
- 6.4 Environmental modifying factors
- 6.5 Dosimetry considerations
- 6.6 Ecotoxicology related to modeled environmental concentrations
- 6.7 Conclusions and applicability of nanosilver to general nanotoxicology
- Chapter 7. A Nanomaterial Registry
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Registry concepts
- 7.3 Data curation
- 7.4 Leveraging initiatives in nanotechnology
- 7.5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8. Nanoinformatics: Data-Driven Materials Design for Health and Environmental Needs
- 8.1 Overview
- 8.2 Introduction—the information challenge
- 8.3 Quantifying information complexity in nanoscience
- 8.4 Harnessing nanoinformatics: case studies
- 8.5 Big data for nanotechnology policy
- Section 3: Perspectives
- Chapter 9. A Case Study of a Nanoscale-Research Facility: Safety Through Design and Operation
- 9.1 The BNC facility
- 9.2 Safety considerations
- 9.3 Designing in safety
- 9.4 Identification of hazard potentials in the BNC
- 9.5 Designing in safety—key examples
- 9.6 Gas hazard mitigation design
- 9.7 Summary
- Chapter 10. Commercialization of Cellulose Nanocrystal (NCC™) Production: A Business Case Focusing on the Importance of Proactive EHS Management
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Regulatory framework in Canada
- 10.3 Physical–chemical characterization of NCC™
- 10.4 Ecotoxicological and toxicological test results for NCC™
- 10.5 Occupational and environmental testing at the NCC™ demonstration plant
- 10.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Nanotechnology Risk Management: An Insurance Industry Perspective
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Risk management strategies
- 11.3 Which strategy to choose?
- 11.4 Insurance exposure and tools for risk management
- 11.5 Potential risk management and regulatory issues for nanomaterials
- 11.6 Likely insurance scenarios
- 11.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 12. A Nanotechnology Legal Framework
- 12.1 Nano-product legal life cycle
- 12.2 Legal issues
- 12.3 Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Two Steps Forward, One Step Back: Shaping the Nanotechnologies Landscape Through Regulatory Choice
- 13.1 Shaping behavior through regulation: subtle and not so subtle approaches
- 13.2 Key lessons and recommendations of regulatory reviews to date
- 13.3 Multilateral and multiparty initiatives: the story so far
- 13.4 Moving forward amidst uncertainty
- Section 4: Sustainability
- Chapter 14. Exploring Boundaries Around the Safe Use of Advanced Materials: A Prospective Product-Based Case Studies Approach
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Defining advanced materials
- 14.3 Advanced material risks and safe use—a prospective product-based case study approach
- 14.4 Testing the prospective product case study methodology—an example using a hypothetical dynamic food product label
- 14.5 A prospective product case study—a graphene-based dynamic labels for food products
- 14.6 Utility of the prospective product case study methodology
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 15. Nanomaterial Governance, Planetary Health, and the Sustainocene Transition
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Nanotechnology safety in global context
- 15.3 Regulatory uncertainty and nano-sunscreens
- 15.4 Regulatory uncertainty and nanosilver
- 15.5 Paths to greater nanoregulatory certainty
- 15.6 Reorienting global regulation so nanotechnology assists the Sustainocene
- 15.7 Reorienting the scientific quest toward nanotechnology’s role with the Sustainocene
- 15.8 Rethinking the ethics of corporate globalization
- 15.9 Reorienting international law to nanotechnology’s role with the Sustainocene
- 15.10 The moral culmination of nanoregulation in globalized artificial photosynthesis
- Chapter 16. Sustainable Nanotechnology: A Regional Perspective
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Environmental considerations
- 16.3 Societal considerations
- 16.4 Economic considerations of nanotechnology and sustainability
- 16.5 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety, Second Edition focuses not only on the impact of nanotechnology and the discipline of nanotoxicity, but also explains each of these disciplines through in the context of management requirements and via risk scenarios — providing an overview of regulation, risk management, and exposure. Contributors thoroughly explain environmental health and safety (EHS) issues, financial implications, foreseeable risks (e.g., exposure, dose, hazards of nanomaterials), occupational hygiene, and consumer protection.
Key new chapters have been included covering eco-toxicity, nanomedicine, informatics, and future threats. New case studies have also been added, including a chapter on the impact of nanosilver on the environment, as well as an assessment of how well lessons have been learned from the past, such as in the case of asbestos. The book also makes a business case for the importance of proactive EHS management - essential reading for existing or prospective producers of nanoscale products.
Key Features
- Practical guidance on risk management and mitigation across different legislative frameworks worldwide
- Reviews toxicological studies and industrial initiatives, supported by numerous case studies
- Includes extensive new material on the implications of nanotechnology for medicine, energy and food, as well as assessing future threats.
Readership
Researchers in academic and national laboratories, Regulators at the state and federal levels, Business professionals involved in development, manufacturing, and commercialization of emerging nanotechnologies, Risk managers and insurance professionals.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 16th June 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731909
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731886
About the Editors
Matthew Hull Editor
Matthew Hull is Associate Director for Innovation and Entrepreneurship with Virginia Tech’s National Center for Earth and Environmental Nanotechnology Infrastructure (NanoEarth). Hull is also president and owner of NanoSafe, Inc., a provider of nanotechnology human and environmental health and safety services he founded in 2007. He received his PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering and an MS in Biology from Virginia Tech. He received his BSc In Environmental Science from Ferrum College.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Owner, NanoSafe, Inc.
Diana Bowman Editor
Diana M. Bowman is an Andrew Carnegie Fellow, an Associate Professor in the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, where she serves as the Associate Dean for International Engagement, and the School for the Future of Innovation in Society, where she serves as the Associate Director for Students, at Arizona State University. She is also a visiting international scholar in the Faculty of Law at KU Leuven. Bowman’s research has primarily focused on the legal and policy issues associated with emerging technologies and public health law. Bowman earned her BSc (Physiology), a LLB, and a PhD in Law from Monash University. In August 2011, she was admitted to practice as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Victoria.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Public Health, University of Michigan, USA