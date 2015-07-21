Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857098443, 9780857098504

Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials

1st Edition

Fabrications, Applications and Future Trends

Authors: Lei Yang
eBook ISBN: 9780857098504
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857098443
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 21st July 2015
Page Count: 234
Table of Contents

Foreword

Part One: Fundamentals of Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials for Orthopedics

1. Fundamentals of Nanotechnology and Orthopedic Materials
2. Nanotechnology-Enhanced Metals and Alloys for Orthopedic Implants
3. Orthopedic Nanoceramics
4. Bioinspired Nanopolymers and Nanocomposites for Orthopedic Applications

Part Two: Future Trends in Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials

5. Carbon Nanostructures: New Materials for Orthopedic Applications
6. Self-Assembled Nanostructures for Bone Tissue Engineering
7. Nanotechnology Controlled Drug Delivery for Treating Bone Diseases
8. Frontiers in Nanotechnology-Enabled Orthopedic Materials
9. Safety of Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials

Description

Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials provides the latest information on the emergence and rapid development of nanotechnology and the ways it has impacted almost every aspect of biomedical engineering.

This book provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the field, focusing on the fabrication and applications of these materials, presenting updated, practical, and systematic knowledge on the synthesis, processing, and modification of nanomaterials, along with the rationale and methodology of applying such materials for orthopedic purposes.

Topics covered include a wide range of orthopedic material formulations, such as ceramics, metals, polymers, biomolecules, and self-assemblies. Final sections explore applications and future trends in nanotechnology-enhanced orthopedic materials.

Key Features

  • Details practical information on the fabrication and modification of new and traditional orthopedic materials
  • Analyzes a wide range of materials, designs, and applications of nanotechnology for orthopedics
  • Investigates future trends in the field, including sections on orthopedic materials with bacterial-inhibitory properties and novel materials for the control of immune and inflammatory responses

Readership

Materials and biomedical engineers or researchers interested in the orthopaedic field, as well as instructors and students interested in the general field of biomaterials and nanotechnology

About the Authors

Lei Yang Author

Professor, Orthopaedic Institute and the Department of Orthopaedics, the First Affiliated Hospital, Soochow University, China

Affiliations and Expertise

