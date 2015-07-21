Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials
1st Edition
Fabrications, Applications and Future Trends
Table of Contents
Foreword
Part One: Fundamentals of Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials for Orthopedics
1. Fundamentals of Nanotechnology and Orthopedic Materials
2. Nanotechnology-Enhanced Metals and Alloys for Orthopedic Implants
3. Orthopedic Nanoceramics
4. Bioinspired Nanopolymers and Nanocomposites for Orthopedic Applications
Part Two: Future Trends in Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials
5. Carbon Nanostructures: New Materials for Orthopedic Applications
6. Self-Assembled Nanostructures for Bone Tissue Engineering
7. Nanotechnology Controlled Drug Delivery for Treating Bone Diseases
8. Frontiers in Nanotechnology-Enabled Orthopedic Materials
9. Safety of Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials
Description
Nanotechnology-Enhanced Orthopedic Materials provides the latest information on the emergence and rapid development of nanotechnology and the ways it has impacted almost every aspect of biomedical engineering.
This book provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the field, focusing on the fabrication and applications of these materials, presenting updated, practical, and systematic knowledge on the synthesis, processing, and modification of nanomaterials, along with the rationale and methodology of applying such materials for orthopedic purposes.
Topics covered include a wide range of orthopedic material formulations, such as ceramics, metals, polymers, biomolecules, and self-assemblies. Final sections explore applications and future trends in nanotechnology-enhanced orthopedic materials.
Key Features
- Details practical information on the fabrication and modification of new and traditional orthopedic materials
- Analyzes a wide range of materials, designs, and applications of nanotechnology for orthopedics
- Investigates future trends in the field, including sections on orthopedic materials with bacterial-inhibitory properties and novel materials for the control of immune and inflammatory responses
Readership
Materials and biomedical engineers or researchers interested in the orthopaedic field, as well as instructors and students interested in the general field of biomaterials and nanotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 21st July 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098504
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857098443
About the Authors
Lei Yang Author
Professor, Orthopaedic Institute and the Department of Orthopaedics, the First Affiliated Hospital, Soochow University, China
Professor, Orthopaedic Institute and the Department of Orthopaedics, the First Affiliated Hospital, Soochow University, China