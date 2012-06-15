Nanotechnology Cookbook
1st Edition
Practical, Reliable and Jargon-free Experimental Procedures
Description
The peculiarities of materials at the nanoscale demand an interdisciplinary approach which can be difficult for students and researchers who are trained predominantly in a single field. A chemist might not have experience at working with cell cultures or a physicist may have no idea how to make the gold colloid they need for calibrating an atomic force microscope. The interdisciplinary approach of the book will help you to quickly synthesize information from multiple perspectives.
Nanoscience research is also characterized by rapid movement within disciplines. The amount of time it takes wading through papers and chasing down academics is frustrating and wasteful and our reviewers seem to suggest this work would give an excellent starting point for their work. The current source of published data is either in journal articles, which requires highly advanced knowledge of background information, or books on the subject, which can skim over the essential details of preparations. Having a cookbook to hand to flick through and from which you may select a preparation acts as a good source of contact both to researchers and those who supervise them alike.
This book therefore supports fundamental nanoscience experimentation. It is by intention much more user-friendly than traditional published works, which too-frequently assumes state of the art knowledge. Moreover you can pick up this book and find a synthesis to suit your needs without digging through specialist papers or tracking someone down who eventually may or may not be able to help. Once you have used the recipe the book would then act as a reference guide for how to analyze these materials and what to look out for.
Key Features
- 100+ detailed recipes for synthesis of basic nanostructured materials, enables readers to pick up the book and get started on a preparation immediately.
- High fidelity images show how preparations should look rather than vague schematics or verbal descriptions.
- Sequential and user-friendly by design, so the reader won't get lost in overly detailed theory or miss out a step from ignorance.
- A cookbook, by design and structure the work is easy to use, familiar and compact.
Readership
Nanoscientists working on a range of interdisciplinary experiments in academic research settings, from graduate through PhD and post-doctoral researcher. Interdisciplinary nanotechnology professionals and small to mid-size start-up companies interested in nanotech experimentation would also be highly interested.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Safety
General Laboratory Procedure
Personal Safety Equipment
REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Common Analytical Techniques for Nanoscale Materials
Principles of Electron Microscopy
Transmission Electron Microscopy
Sample Preparation for TEM
Scanning Electron Microscopy
Sample Preparation in SEM
Scanning Tunnelling Microscopy
Atomic Force Microscopy
Powder X-ray Diffraction
UV-visible Spectroscopy
Dynamic Light Scattering and Zeta Potential Measurement
BET Surface Area Measurement
REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Chemical Techniques
The Sol–Gel Process
Silica
Sodium Silicate
Silica Nanoparticles
Titania Nanoparticles
Making Titania Nanoparticles using Titanium Tetrachloride as a Precursor
Preparing Sub 4 nm Nanoparticles Using an Alkoxide Titanium Precursor
Making Larger Titania Spheres from Titania Glycolates
Making Black Titania Nanoparticles
Coating Nanomaterials Using the Sol Gel Method
Silica Coating a Gold Colloid
Glass Coating an Organic Crystal Template
How to Coat a Virus Template with Silica
How to Coat Carbon Nanotubes in Silica and Other Oxides using the Sol Gel Process
Coating MultiWalled Carbon Nanotubes in Zirconia
Using Sol Gel Dip Coating to Form Thin Films, Thin Porous Films and Replicas
Dip Coating
Dip Coating a Glass Film
Making a Dip Coating Chamber
Making a Cubic Phase in a Dip coated Silica Film Using Cetyltrimethylammonium Bromide
Dip Coating to Form a Doped Tin Oxide Film
Dip Coating to Form an Anatase Phase Titania Film
Replication of Oddly Shaped Morphologies Using Sol Gel Techniques
Replicating Pollen with Titania Using a Sol Gel Approach
Making a Cuttlefish Bone Replica
Making a Superconducting Cuttlebone
Mesoporous Inorganic Powders
Making a Porous Aluminosilicate Zeolite MCM-41
An Alkoxide Approach to MCM-41 Preparation
An Alkoxide Approach to MCM-48 Preparation
Making a Monolithic Silica Structure from Non-ionic Surfactants using a Diol Based Silica Precursor
Aerogels and Supercritical Drying
Applications of Aerogels
Making Silica Aerogel Monoliths
Troubleshooting
Cloudiness
Spherical or Coin-Shaped Bubbles
Stiction
Wavy Surfaces
Adjustable Parameters and Alternative Methods
Recipe for Making Hydrophobic Silica Aerogel Monoliths
Monoliths and Glasses Containing Functional Biological Materials
Making a Glass Containing Yeast
Making a Microtiter Plate Diagnostic for Glucose, Galactose, Lactose and Lactate
Making an Optical Thick Film Sensor Bioglass for the Detection of D-glucose-6-Phosphate
Growing Zinc Oxide Nanorods
Making Seed Layers for the Hydrothermal Growth of Zinc Oxide Nanorods
Thermal Decomposition of Zinc Acetate
To Seed a Substrate Layer Using a Colloid
Hydrothermal Growth of Zinc Oxide Nanorods
Cadmium Sulfide, Selenide and Telluride Quantum Dots
A Quick Water Based Method for the Preparation of Cadmium Sulfide Nanoparticles
Coating the TMV Virus with Cadmium Sulfide
Preparing Cadmium Selenide or Cadmium Telluride Quantum Dots with Well Defined Size Control
Making Zinc Sulfide Coated Cadmium Selenide Nanoparticles Stable in Water
Suface Modification of Cadmium Selenide Nanoparticles for use as Fluorescent Labels and Probes
Functionalising the Quantum Dots with Transferrin
Tagging the Mercaptoacetic Acid Stabilised Zns Coated CdSe Nanoparticles with Streptavidin so they can be Used for Target Specific Labelling
Cadmium Selenide Nanorods
Making Gold and Silver Colloids
Making an Aqueous Gold Colloid Using the Frens Method
Making an Oil Stable Alkanethiol Coated Gold Colloid Using the Brust Method
How to Make Gold Nanorods
How to Make Triangular Gold Nanoparticles
Using Plasmon Resonance in Gold Colloids as a Colorimetric Test for Various Molecules
A Quick Demonstration of Changing Colour and Colloid Stability with Varying Salt Concentration and PH
DNA Based Gold Assemblies and Aptamer Colorimetric Tests
Silver Nanoparticles and Structures
Making a Basic Silver Colloid by Reduction with Citric Acid
Preparation of Fluorescent Silver Nanoclusters
Making Silver Nanocubes and Rods Using the Polyol Process
A Hydrothermal Water Based Method for Preparing Silver Nanocubes
Ferrofluids
Magnetite Colloid Stabilised by Tetramethyl- or Tertabutylammonium Hydroxides
Magnetite Colloids Stabilised by a Biopolymer
Making a Polyol Stabilised Magnetite Colloid
Making Stable Ferrofluids in Non Polar Solvents
Making a Glass Coated Maghemite Colloid
Allotropes of Carbon
The Buckminsterfullerene
Carbon Nanotubes
Graphene and Graphene Oxide
Metal Organic Frameworks
Cobalt Bipyridyl Polymer
Prussian Blue Analogues, a Molecular Magnet Framework
Microemulsion Production of Cubic Prussian Blue Particles
Making a MOF With Large Pores
REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Physical Techniques
Chemical Vapour Deposition
CVD Using Silica or Titania Precursors
Atomic Layer Deposition
Photolithography Patterning
Clean Room Practices for Microfabrication
Cleaning the Substrate
Resolution and Pattern Transfer onto a Photoresist layer
Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)
Chemical Etching with KOH Solution
Soft Lithography, Pattern Replication and Contact Printing
Casting a Negative Mould Using PDMS
Patterning a Self-Assembled Monolayer onto a Gold Substrate Using a PDMS Stamp
Making a Microfluidic Device Using Soft Lithographic Templating
Making Wire Tips for Scanning Tunnelling Microscopy
Making a Platinum/Iridium STM Tip
Making a Tungsten STM Tip by Wet Electrochemical Etching
Etching a tungsten tip using alternating current in a beaker
Etching Tungsten Tips Using Direct Current
Direct Current Etching of Tungsten Tips Using the ‘Loop’ Method
Sticking a Particle Onto a Scanning Probe Microscopy Tip
Electrospinning Fibres from Polymeric Solutions
Making a Solar Cell Using Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles and Conductive Glass Electrodes
Making a Conductive Glass Electrode
REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Biological Nanotechnology
Cloning and Gene Expression to Produce Proteins in Escherichia Coli
Inserting a Gene into a Plasmid Vector
Plasmid Modification – Using Restriction Enzymes
Plasmid Modification for Gene Excision – Primers and PCR
Cutting the GFP Gene from the Subcloned Plasmid and Transferring it to the pET-45b Plasmid Vector Using Restriction Enzymes
Transformation and Cloning
Growing up a Colony and Triggering Expression of the GFP Protein
Purification of His6 Tagged Protein
Sodium Dodecyl Sulphate – Poly(acrylamide) Gel Electrophoeresis (SDS-PAGE) for Separating Proteins
Transformation of Yeast
DNA Origami
Designing a DNA Origami Shape Using a Program
Making a DNA Scaffold from M13 Bacteriophage
Running the Self-Assembly Using the Single-Stranded DNA and the Staples
Purification and Analysis of DNA Products
Agarose Gel Electrophoresis for Checking the DNA Product from a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Keeping Bacteria Long Term in a Glycerol Stock
Testing the Minimum Inhibitory Concentration of an Antibiotic
REFERENCES
Index
