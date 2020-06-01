Nanotechnology Applications for Cancer Chemotherapy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Basic pathology and etiology of tumor and its microenvironmen
2. EPR effect and its implication in passive targeting of nanocarrier to the tumor
3. pH sensitive carriers as delivery to tumor
4. Temperature sensitive carrier temperature directed tumor cell eradication
5. Magnetically responsive delivery into tumor environment
6. Ligands used for tumor targeting
7. Therapy targeting angiogenic potential of tumor
8. Immunotherapy of cancer
9. Chemical linkers: Potential approach to target tumor
10. Cell penetrating peptide in cancer targeting
11. Inorganic nanoparticles: A new avenue in improving diagnostic
12. Development of photodynamic cancer therapy
13. Cancer vaccine: Current development
14. Therapeutic based on small interfering RNAs (siRNA)
15. Aptamer conjugates: A new avenue
16. Application of cancer stem cells in improving therapeutics
17. Targeting breast cancer
18. Lung cancer: Improving efficacy and reducing side effects
19. Colorectal cancer: Local targeting
20. Hepatic cancer targeting
21. Solid tumor: Addressing the problems associatedPancreatic cancer: Removing extracellular matrix barrier in delivery
22. Targeting to the CNS: Approach for brain tumor
23. Metastatic cancer: How one can address the therapeutic challenge
24. Prostate cancer: Delivery aspect and prospect
25. Leukemia: Trends in treatment and how close we have achieved eradication
26. Tumor imaging and its application in tumor targeted drug delivery
27. 2D and 3D cell culture: Getting close to mimicking tumor microenvironment in vitro
28. In vivo animal model for cancer: what have we learnt from chemical induced and xenograft models
29. Nanosystem: Regulatory aspects, clinical development and market potential
Description
Applications of Nanotechnology in Cancer Chemotherapy offers a complete and concise summary of nanotechnological interventions for cancer management. It highlights the basics of oncology, the cancer microenvironment, targets for active drug delivery, the underlying mechanisms and molecular pathways to enhance the drug delivery to the cancer site. The book discusses the principles of basic and innovative nanocarrier-based therapeutic approaches to modulate the progression of the disease. In addition, this book also explores the evolving targeting approaches specific to the cancer site and type.
The scope of the book is not limited to targeted drug delivery for various cancers, but also explores the advancements in cancer imaging and diagnostics employing the nanotechnological tools. Emphasis has been given on the important evaluation techniques like in-vitro cell culture and in-vivo animal models to assess the performance of cancer nanomedicines. The book includes clinical study reports of various drug moieties explored using variety of nanoconstructs in myriad cancer conditions with the input of global market and pharmacoeconomics.
Key Features
- Discusses how organic and inorganic nanoplatforms are being used in cancer treatment
- Shows how nanotechnology is being used to create new and more accurate diagnostic tools
- Surveys the current generation of cancer nanomedicines, assessing their advantages and challenges
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and biomedical research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178461
About the Authors
Sanyog Jain Author
Sanyog Jain is an Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics at the Centre for Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), India. His research focuses in the areas of nanomedicine and advanced drug delivery. His laboratory has been actively engaged with the design and evaluation of myriad of nanostructured drug delivery vehicles, a few of which are already at advanced stage of development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics at the Centre for Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), India
Kaisar Raza Author
Kaisar Raza is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Pharmacy, Central University of Rajasthan, Ajmer, India. His research focuses on the development of nanoscale systems for the improvement of cancer chemotherapy, brain delivery, dermal and transdermal assimilation and oral bioavailability of many of drugs Apart from routine nanotechnological interventions, his expertise lies in pharmacokinetics and quality-by-design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor at the Department of Pharmacy, Central University of Rajasthan, Ajmer, India
Ashish Kumar Agrawal Author
Ashish Kumar Agrawal is Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), India. His research interests include targeted and controlled drug delivery by using nanotechnology based approaches, development of vesicular and particulate nanocarriers for various biomedical applications, and protein and peptide delivery through alternative routes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), India
Ankur Vaidya Author
Ankur Vaidya is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, India. His research focuses on the use of nanomaterials and nanotechnology-based drug delivery products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, India