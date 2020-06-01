Nanotechnology Applications for Cancer Chemotherapy

Applications of Nanotechnology in Cancer Chemotherapy offers a complete and concise summary of nanotechnological interventions for cancer management. It highlights the basics of oncology, the cancer microenvironment, targets for active drug delivery, the underlying mechanisms and molecular pathways to enhance the drug delivery to the cancer site. The book discusses the principles of basic and innovative nanocarrier-based therapeutic approaches to modulate the progression of the disease. In addition, this book also explores the evolving targeting approaches specific to the cancer site and type.

The scope of the book is not limited to targeted drug delivery for various cancers, but also explores the advancements in cancer imaging and diagnostics employing the nanotechnological tools. Emphasis has been given on the important evaluation techniques like in-vitro cell culture and in-vivo animal models to assess the performance of cancer nanomedicines. The book includes clinical study reports of various drug moieties explored using variety of nanoconstructs in myriad cancer conditions with the input of global market and pharmacoeconomics.