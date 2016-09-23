Nanotechnology and the Brain, Volume 130
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Khuloud T. Al-Jamal
1. New therapies towards CNS diseases: markers, molecular targets and delivery systems
Maria da Conceição Monteiro Pedroso Lima
2. From the Blood to the Central Nervous System, a Nanoparticle's Journey through the Blood-Brain Barrier by Transcytosis
Giuseppe Battaglia
3. Carbohydrate Nanoparticles for Brain Delivery
Aikaterini Lalatsa
4. Current Perspective of Carbon Nanotubes Application in Neurology
Khuloud T. Al-Jamal
5. Gold nanoparticles for imaging and drug-transport to the CNS
David Male
6. Metal Nanoparticles as carriers to circumvent the blood brain barrier
Marcelo Kogan
7. Application of nanomedicine to the CNS diseases
Karine Andrieux
Description
Nanotechnology and the Brain, the latest edition in the International Review of Neurobiology series is well-known for its appeal to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Written by an internationally renowned expert in the field, this volume focuses on the application of nanotechnology in the brain, covering blood brain barrier biology and how nanoparticles should be engineered to tackle this barrier.
Key Features
- Covers a wide range of nanoparticles in dedicated chapters
- Focuses on the application of nanotechnology in the brain, shedding light on blood brain barrier biology and nanoparticles engineering
- Contains the diverse expertise of renowned contributors
Readership
Chemical engineers, biologists, materials scientists, pharmacists, medics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 23rd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128047590
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046364
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Khuloud Al-Jamal Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Khuloud T Al-Jamal, Reader in Nanomedicine, King’s College London
Dr. Khuloud T. Al-Jamal, BSc (Honour), PhD, MRPharmS joined KCL as a lecturer in January 2011. She is currently a Reader in Nanomedicine. She has completed her pre-registration pharmacy training at The University College London Hospital and was awarded the Overseas Research Award Scheme (ORSA) Scholarship from The University of London (2000-2004) to complete her PhD in Drug Delivery from The School of Pharmacy, University of London (currently known as UCL-School of Pharmacy).
She was awarded the prestigious CW Maplethorpe Research and Teaching Postdoctoral Fellowship from The University of London (2005-2007) to explore the use of cationic dendrimers as anti-angiogenic agents for growth inhibition of solid and metastatic tumours.
She has developed an extensive experience in designing and developing novel nanoscale delivery systems including dendrimers, liposomes, quantum Dots (QDs), viral vectors and chemically functionalised carbon nanotubes. Her current work involves pre-clinical translation of novel nanomaterials designed specifically for drug, siRNA, plasmid and radionuclide delivery for therapeutic or diagnostic applications. She reported for the first time the intrinsic anti-angiogenic activity of cationic poly-L-lysine dendrimers, and pioneered surface engineering of carbon nanotube-based vectors to deliver siRNA materials to the central nervous system (CNS) and solid tumours in vivo.
She was awarded and is managing a number of research projects funded by The Royal Society, Worldwide Cancer Research, EPSRC, BBSRC, FP6, FP7 and ITN Marie Curie research programmes. In February 2012, she was awarded the BBSRC New Investigator award exploring the use of chemically functionalised carbon nano-needles as vectors for delivering therapeutics across the BBB. She was a winner of the Wellcome Trust photo competition in 2014 and 2015. In 2012, she was awarded the prestigious Royal Pharmaceutical Society Science Award in recognition for her outstanding scientific achievements in the field of Nanomedicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, King's College London, UK