Nanotechnology and Photocatalysis for Environmental Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. History and Fundamentals of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
2. Nanostructures and their classification by dimensionality
3. Synthesis Methods of Nanostructures
4. Photocatalysis fundamentals
5. Nanomaterials for Photocatalysis
6. Metal oxide and Metal Sulphide based Nanomaterials as a Photocatalyst
7. Carbonaceous Nanomaterials as a Photocatalyst
8. Photocatalytic Nanomaterials for degradation of organic pollutant and heavy metals
9. Photocatalytic Nanomaterials for Hydrogen evolution from splitting water
10. Photocatalytic Nanomaterials for CO2 photo-reduction and Disinfection of bacteria
11. Photocatalytic Nanomaterials for Treatment of Pharmaceuticals
12. Photocatalytic Nanomaterials for Air purification and Self-cleaning
13. Recent advances in the development of photocatalysis and future perspectives
Description
Nanotechnology and Photocatalysis for Environmental Applications focuses on nanostructured control, synthesis methods, activity enhancement strategies, environmental applications, and perspectives of semiconductor-based nanostructures.
Nanotechnology and Photocatalysis offers future guidelines for designing new semiconductor-based photocatalysts, with low cost and high efficiency, for a range of products aimed at environmental protection. This book covers the fundamentals of nanotechnology, the synthesis of nanotechnology, and the use of metal oxide, metal sulfide, and carbon-based nanomaterials in photocatalysis. It also discusses the major challenges of using photocatalytic nanomaterials on a broad scale. Next, the book explores how photocatalytic nanomaterials and nanocomposites are being used for sustainable development applications, including environmental protection, pharmaceuticals, and air purification. The final chapter considers the recent advances in the field and outlines future perspectives on the technology.
This is an important reference for materials scientists, chemical engineers, and energy scientists, who are looking to understand more about the photocatalytic potential of nanomaterials, and their possible environmental applications.
Key Features
- Explains why the properties of semiconductor-based nanomaterials make them particularly good for environmental applications
- Explores how photocatalytic nanomaterials and nanocomposites are being used for sustainable development applications, including environmental protection, pharmaceuticals and air purification
- Discusses the major challenges of using photocatalytic nanomaterials on a broad scale
Readership
Materials scientists, chemical engineers, and energy scientists, who are looking to understand more about the photocatalytic potential of nanomaterials, and their possible environmental applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128211922
About the Editors
Muhammad Tahir Editor
Muhammad Tahir is Assistant Professor and Group Leader: Materials Science, Nanomaterials & Applications, at the Department of Physics, University of Gujrat, Pakistan. His research focuses on the areas of micro- and nanomanufacturing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Group Leader: Materials Science, Nanomaterials and Applications,Department of Physics, University of Gujrat, Pakistan
Muhammad Rafique Editor
Muhammad Rafique is Assistant Professor of Nanotechnology and Nanosciences, at the Department of Physics, University of Gujrat, Pakistan. His research focuses on the area of nanomaterials synthesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nanotechnology and Nanosciences, Department of Physics, University of Gujrat, Pakistan
Muhammad Rafique Editor
Muhammad Shahid Rafique is Professor and Director, at the Laser & Optronics Centre, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Pakistan. His research focuses on the areas of nanomaterials and thin films.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Laser and Optronics Centre, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Pakistan