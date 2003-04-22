NANOTECHNOLOGY AND NANO-INTERFACE CONTROLLED ELECTRONIC DEVICES - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510914, 9780080512372

NANOTECHNOLOGY AND NANO-INTERFACE CONTROLLED ELECTRONIC DEVICES

1st Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080512372
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510914
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd April 2003
Page Count: 528
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34400.00
29240.00
413.64
351.59
245.00
208.25
405.00
344.25
305.00
259.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
295.00
250.75
235.00
199.75
385.00
327.25
34400.00
29240.00
355.00
301.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book deals with topics such as single molecular electronics and photonics, NICE devices, smart soft materials, interfacial dynamic technology, and fabrication and characterization technology.

Table of Contents

Foreword. A. Single molecular electronics and photonics.

  1. Nanostructure fabrication using electron and ion beams (S.Matsui).
  2. Information storage using a scanning probe (K. Takimoto).
  3. Single electron tunneling organic devices (T. Kubota, et al).
  4. Spatial light confinement and laser emission from a gain medium containing dendrime (S. Yokoyama, S. Mashiko).
  5. Control of molecular selective assembling on metal surface (T. Yokoyama).

B. NICE Devices.

  1. Polymer optoelectronics towards nanometer dimensions (O. Inganas, F. Zhang).
  2. Control of charge transfer and interface structures in nano-structured dyesensitized solar cells (S. Yanagida, et al.).
  3. Materials and devices for ultrafast molecular photonics (T. Nagamura).
  4. Carrier transport behaviors in organic LED (T. Mizutani, T. Mori).
  5. Electrical characterization of organic semiconductor films by in-situ field-effect measurements (K. Kudo).

C. Smart soft materials.

  1. Introducting ruber into the Langmuir-Blodgett technique (H. Xu, et al.).
  2. Design of functional interface between living systems and semiconductor nano-structures (M. Tanaka).
  3. Structural colour forming system composed of polypeptide-based LB films (T. Kinoshita, et al.).
  4. Generation of strong dipole layer and its function by using helical peptide molecular assemblies (S. Kimura, et al.).

D. Interfacial dynamic technology.

  1. Guided mode studies of liquid crystal layers (F. Yang, J. R. Sambles)
  2. Explanation of the static and dynamic director orientation in thin nematic liquid crystal films using deuterium NMR spectroscopy (A. Sugimura, G.R. Luckhurst).
  3. SHG-MDC Spectroscopy of organic monolayer film (A. Tojima, et al.).
  4. Light-driven dynamic controls in nano-hybrid materials (T. Seki).

E. Fabrication and characterization technology.

  1. Solvent-induced morphology in nano-structures (B. Cheng, et al.).
  2. Polarons in conjugated polymer and its composite with fullerene (K. Marumoto, S. Kuroda).
  3. Characterization of semiconductor surfaces with noncontact atomic force microscopy (S. Morita, Y. Sugawara)
  4. Transport and photocarrier generation in poly(3-alkylthiophene) and metal junctions (K. Kaneto, K. Rikitake, W. Takashima)
  5. Thermochromic behavior in novel conducting polymers at the solid-liquid phase transition (M. Onoda, K. Tada)

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080512372
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510914

About the Author

Author Unknown

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.