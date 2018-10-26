Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials for Diagnostic, Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128139103, 9780128139110

Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials for Diagnostic, Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage

1st Edition

Editors: Giuseppe Lazzara Rawil Fakhrullin
eBook ISBN: 9780128139110
Paperback ISBN: 9780128139103
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th October 2018
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

1. Advanced microscopy techniques for nanoscale diagnosis of Cultural Heritage
2. Neutron tomography
3. Synchrotron Radiation Imaging
4. Thermal analysis and analytical methods
5. Raman Spectroscopy and imaging
6. Multispectral and Fluorescence imaging
7. Nanoparticles for paper and wooden artefacts
8. Smart nanomaterials for cleaning
9. Parchments and canvas, from protein structure to artwork conservations
10. Enzymes and microorganisms for cleaning
11. Case studies from archaeological sites and museums
12. Conclusions, perspectives for Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials in diagnosis, conservation and restoration of Cultural Heritage

Description

Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials for Diagnostic, Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage explores how advanced nanoscale techniques can help preserve artworks. The book covers lab-scale available techniques as well as advanced methods from neutron sources and X-ray spectroscopy. Other sections highlight a variety of nanomaterials with potential uses in treatments for restoration and conservation, with conservation, consolidation and long-term protection protocols analyzed in each case. The final chapter presents case studies, demonstrates how nanoscale techniques are used to conserve art, and shows what happens when misinterpretation of data sources leads to misdiagnosis.

The book is intended for scientists from academic and professional conservators, restorers who are involved in the conservation of artistic and historical artifacts, and those who want to learn how nanotechnology can increase the efficiency of conservation and protection techniques.

Key Features

  • Cogently explains how nanotechnology is used in the preservation, protection and restoration of artworks
  • Explores the best nanomaterials for a variety of situations
  • Shows how nanomaterials can be used in restoration, for cleaning and in conservation treatments
  • Includes guidelines to prevent the misinterpretation of diagnostic data to help avoid misdiagnosis

Readership

Materials scientists working in the conservation sector and conservationists wanting to learn more about how nanotechnology can help create more effective preservation and restoration techniques

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128139110
Paperback ISBN:
9780128139103

About the Editors

Giuseppe Lazzara Editor

Giuseppe Lazzara is Associate Professor - Department of Physics and Chemistry, University of Palermo, Italy. He received his PhD degree, University of Palermo, Italy, in 2007. His research focuses on halloysite clay nanotubes for drug delivery, conservation of cultural heritage, bioplastics and remediation technologies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Physics and Chemistry, University of Palermo, Italy

Rawil Fakhrullin Editor

Rawil F. Fakhrullin received his MSc from Kazan State University in 2003, later receiving a PhD in Biochemistry form Kazan State University (2006), and DSc in Microbiology from Kazan Federal University (2011). He also received an MSc degree in Chemistry with Nanotechnology from University of Hull, UK. He worked as a visiting scientist at the University of Hull (UK), University of Sheffield (UK) and Yeditepe University (Istanbul, Turkey). Currently, he is an Associate Professor at the Department of Microbiology and Bionanotechnology group leader . His research interests are focused on development of novel biomimetic materials (including functionalised cells), cell-based therapy, drug delivery, controllable assembly of living cells into multicellular clusters, fabrication of cell-based biosensors, and nanotoxicity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology and Bionanotechnology, Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Biology, Kazan Federal University, Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation

