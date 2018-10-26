Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials for Diagnostic, Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage explores how advanced nanoscale techniques can help preserve artworks. The book covers lab-scale available techniques as well as advanced methods from neutron sources and X-ray spectroscopy. Other sections highlight a variety of nanomaterials with potential uses in treatments for restoration and conservation, with conservation, consolidation and long-term protection protocols analyzed in each case. The final chapter presents case studies, demonstrates how nanoscale techniques are used to conserve art, and shows what happens when misinterpretation of data sources leads to misdiagnosis.

The book is intended for scientists from academic and professional conservators, restorers who are involved in the conservation of artistic and historical artifacts, and those who want to learn how nanotechnology can increase the efficiency of conservation and protection techniques.