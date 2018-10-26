Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials for Diagnostic, Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Advanced microscopy techniques for nanoscale diagnosis of Cultural Heritage
2. Neutron tomography
3. Synchrotron Radiation Imaging
4. Thermal analysis and analytical methods
5. Raman Spectroscopy and imaging
6. Multispectral and Fluorescence imaging
7. Nanoparticles for paper and wooden artefacts
8. Smart nanomaterials for cleaning
9. Parchments and canvas, from protein structure to artwork conservations
10. Enzymes and microorganisms for cleaning
11. Case studies from archaeological sites and museums
12. Conclusions, perspectives for Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials in diagnosis, conservation and restoration of Cultural Heritage
Description
Nanotechnologies and Nanomaterials for Diagnostic, Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage explores how advanced nanoscale techniques can help preserve artworks. The book covers lab-scale available techniques as well as advanced methods from neutron sources and X-ray spectroscopy. Other sections highlight a variety of nanomaterials with potential uses in treatments for restoration and conservation, with conservation, consolidation and long-term protection protocols analyzed in each case. The final chapter presents case studies, demonstrates how nanoscale techniques are used to conserve art, and shows what happens when misinterpretation of data sources leads to misdiagnosis.
The book is intended for scientists from academic and professional conservators, restorers who are involved in the conservation of artistic and historical artifacts, and those who want to learn how nanotechnology can increase the efficiency of conservation and protection techniques.
Key Features
- Cogently explains how nanotechnology is used in the preservation, protection and restoration of artworks
- Explores the best nanomaterials for a variety of situations
- Shows how nanomaterials can be used in restoration, for cleaning and in conservation treatments
- Includes guidelines to prevent the misinterpretation of diagnostic data to help avoid misdiagnosis
Readership
Materials scientists working in the conservation sector and conservationists wanting to learn more about how nanotechnology can help create more effective preservation and restoration techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139110
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139103
About the Editors
Giuseppe Lazzara Editor
Giuseppe Lazzara is Associate Professor - Department of Physics and Chemistry, University of Palermo, Italy. He received his PhD degree, University of Palermo, Italy, in 2007. His research focuses on halloysite clay nanotubes for drug delivery, conservation of cultural heritage, bioplastics and remediation technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Physics and Chemistry, University of Palermo, Italy
Rawil Fakhrullin Editor
Rawil F. Fakhrullin received his MSc from Kazan State University in 2003, later receiving a PhD in Biochemistry form Kazan State University (2006), and DSc in Microbiology from Kazan Federal University (2011). He also received an MSc degree in Chemistry with Nanotechnology from University of Hull, UK. He worked as a visiting scientist at the University of Hull (UK), University of Sheffield (UK) and Yeditepe University (Istanbul, Turkey). Currently, he is an Associate Professor at the Department of Microbiology and Bionanotechnology group leader . His research interests are focused on development of novel biomimetic materials (including functionalised cells), cell-based therapy, drug delivery, controllable assembly of living cells into multicellular clusters, fabrication of cell-based biosensors, and nanotoxicity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology and Bionanotechnology, Institute of Fundamental Medicine and Biology, Kazan Federal University, Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation