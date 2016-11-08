Nanostructures
1st Edition
Description
Nanostructures covers the main concepts and fundamentals of nanoscience emphasizing characteristics and properties of numerous nanostructures.
This book offers a clear explanation of nanostructured materials via several examples of synthesis/processing methodologies and materials characterization. In particular, this book is targeted to a range of scientific backgrounds, with some chapters written at an introductory level and others with the in-depth coverage required for a seasoned professional.
Nanostructures is an important reference source for early-career researchers and practicing materials scientists and engineers seeking a focused overview of the science of nanostructures and nanostructured systems, and their industrial applications.
Key Features
- Presents an accessible overview of the science behind, and industrial uses of, nanostructures. Gives materials scientists and engineers an understanding of how using nanostructures may increase material performance
- Targeted to a wide audience, including graduate and postgraduate study with a didactic approach to aid fluid learning
- Features an analysis of different nanostructured systems, explaining their properties and industrial applications
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers, as well as those working in the natural and life sciences seeking a reference work outlining the essential principles of nanostructures and nanomaterials
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- 1: Basic Concepts and Principles
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Final Considerations
- List of Symbols
- 2: Supramolecular Systems
- Abstract
- 2.1. General Concepts of Supramolecular Systems
- 2.2. Molecular Recognition
- 2.3. Self-Organized Systems
- 2.4. Multicyclic Supramolecular Systems
- 3: Electrochemical Synthesis of Nanostructured Materials
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Fundamental Aspects of Electrochemistry
- 3.3. Synthesis of Nanostructured Films by Electrodeposition
- 3.4. Oxide Formation by Anodization of Valve Metals
- 3.5. Conclusions
- List of Symbols
- 4: Nanostructured Films: Langmuir–Blodgett (LB) and Layer-by-Layer (LbL) Techniques
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Langmuir–Blodgett Technique
- 4.3. Layer-by-Layer Technique
- 4.4. Final Considerations
- Acknowledgment
- 5: Low-Dimensional Systems: Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Synthesis Methods
- 5.3. Properties
- 5.4. Characterization Methods
- 5.5. Applications
- 5.6. Final Considerations
- List of Symbols
- 6: Magnetic Nanomaterials
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Basic Concepts of Magnetism
- 6.3. SPIOs
- 6.4. The Structure and Physico-Chemical Properties of the SPIO Systems
- 6.5. Biomedical Applications
- 6.6. Conclusions and Perspectives
- List of Symbols
- 7: Nanocomposites of Polymer Matrices and Lamellar Clays
- Abstract
- 7.1. Polymer Nanocomposites
- 7.2. Structures of Lamellar Clays
- 7.3. Structure of Polymer Nanocomposites
- 7.4. Methods for Obtaining Polymer Nanocomposites
- 7.5. Compatibilization in Nanocomposites with Nonpolar Matrices
- 7.6. Nanocomposites with Polar Matrices
- 7.7. Nanocomposites with Nonpolar Matrices
- 7.8. Final Considerations
- 8: Mathematical Fundamentals of Nanotechnology
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Classical Mechanics
- 8.3. Quantum Mechanics
- List of Symbols
- 9: Carbon-Based Nanomaterials
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Fullerenes
- 9.3. Carbon Nanotubes
- 9.4. Graphene
- 9.5. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 8th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497831
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323497824
About the Editor
Osvaldo de Oliveira, Jr
Prof. Osvaldo N Oliveira Jr completed his PhD at the University of Wales, Bangor, UK. He is a professor at the São Carlos Institute of Physics, University of São Paulo. He has published about 470 articles in refereed journals, 15 book chapters and has submitted seven patent applications. These works received about 9000 citations (as of August, 2016). He has supervised 40 masters and PhD candidates. His main areas of expertise are in nanostructured organic films, and natural language processing. He is a member of the São Paulo State Academy of Sciences. He is a member of the editorial board of three journals, and is also associated editor of the Journal of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He received the Scopus Award 2006 awarded by Elsevier in Brazil and Capes, as one of 16 outstanding Brazilian researchers, based on the number of publications and citations.
.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Physics of Sao Carlos, University of Sao Paulo, Brazil
Marystela Ferreira
Marystela Ferreira obtained her BSc in Chemistry in 1993, MSc and PhD in Physical Chemistry in 1996 and 2000, respectively, at the Universidade de São Paulo, São Carlos, Brazil. Her main fields of interest are preparation and characterization of nanostructured thin films for sensing, and Layer-by-Layer and Langmuir-Blodgett films of polymers for sensing different analytes in environmental and biological samples. She is a lecturer at the Universidade Federal de São Carlos, Sorocaba, Brazil, since 2007.
Alessandra Luzia Da Róz
Alessandra Luzia Da Róz completed a degree in sciences, with a major in chemistry, and obtained her PhD in Materials Science and Engineering at the University of São Paulo, in São Carlos, Brazil. After post-doc and researcher positions at the São Carlos Institute of Physics, University of São Paulo, and at the Federal University of São Carlos, she is now a lecturer at the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology (IFSC) in Itapetininga, Brazil, where she works in the coordination for research and development. Her main areas of research include polymers and their applications, such as in the processing of natural polymers, lignocellulosic biomass and solid fuels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral fellow, Federal University of Sao Carlos, Brazil
Fabio Leite
Fabio de Lima Leite obtained his PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from University of São Paulo, Brazil. Between 2006 and 2009, he was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the São Carlos Institute of Physics (IFSC-USP) in collaboration with Embrapa Agricultural Instrumentation. He was Fellow Young Researcher FAPESP (2009-2012). He has collaborated with Prof. Dr. Alan Graham MacDiarmid, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2000, with whom he published the first article in the Journal of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, in 2009. He is currently Adjunct Professor at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) - Campus Sorocaba, Coordinator of the Research Group in Nanoneurobiophysics and Future Scientist Program. He has conducted research the areas of nanoscience and nanotechnology, with emphasis on nanoneuroscience and medical nanobiophysics.