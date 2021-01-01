Nanostructures: Properties, Processing and Applications is oriented around the Structure-Property-Processing-Applications and Performance lifecycle of materials development at the nanoscale. Through analogies and illustrations, the book explains the complex fundamentals in the areas of nanoscience and nanotechnology in an accessible way. The structures of metallic, polymeric, ceramic, hybrid, novel and natural nanomaterials are covered in depth to provide a broad-based understanding for the reader.

The properties of materials are dependent on their structure; this is even more the case when nanostructures are examined. This book explains the major techniques for characterizing these properties. In order to control these properties, the synthesis of nanomaterials is essential. Hence a wide evaluation of processing of these materials with a focus on controlling size, shape and structure is a focal point of the book. The second half of the book covers the major applications and performances of nanostructured materials, drawing comparisons with previous technologies for applications, highlighting the efficacy of nanoscale technologies vis-à-vis the conventional ones.

This is an important information source for early career researchers and engineers wanting to understand the fundamentals of nanostructured materials, and what their major applications are.