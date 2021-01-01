COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Nanostructures: Properties, Processing and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128200483

Nanostructures: Properties, Processing and Applications

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Gaurav Verma
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200483
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
200.00
175.00
279.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introducing Nanoscale: Its realm and attributes
    2. Nanostructures: Novelty and peculiarity
    3. Properties and characteristics
    4. Synthesis/Processing Approaches
    5. Applications: Nanotechnology vis-à-vis conventional technologies
    6. Simulation and Theoretical Perspectives
    7. Performance
    8. Nanotoxicity
    9. Ponderables and conclusions

Description

Nanostructures: Properties, Processing and Applications is oriented around the Structure-Property-Processing-Applications and Performance lifecycle of materials development at the nanoscale. Through analogies and illustrations, the book explains the complex fundamentals in the areas of nanoscience and nanotechnology in an accessible way. The structures of metallic, polymeric, ceramic, hybrid, novel and natural nanomaterials are covered in depth to provide a broad-based understanding for the reader.

The properties of materials are dependent on their structure; this is even more the case when nanostructures are examined. This book explains the major techniques for characterizing these properties. In order to control these properties, the synthesis of nanomaterials is essential. Hence a wide evaluation of processing of these materials with a focus on controlling size, shape and structure is a focal point of the book.  The second half of the book covers the major applications and performances of nanostructured materials, drawing comparisons with previous technologies for applications, highlighting the efficacy of nanoscale technologies vis-à-vis the conventional ones.

This is an important information source for early career researchers and engineers wanting to understand the fundamentals of nanostructured materials, and what their major applications are.

Key Features

  • Explains the fundamental concepts and properties behind nanostructured materials
  • Discusses the major stages of materials development at the nanoscale
  • Explores the major application areas, showing how nanotechnology is more efficient than other technologies for a variety of biomedical, environmental and industrial uses

Readership

Materials scientists and engineers 

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128200483

Ratings and Reviews

About the Author

Gaurav Verma

Gaurav Verma is Associate Professor at the Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology, India, and also Adjunct Faculty at the Department of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at the University of Punjab, India. His research focuses in the areas of applied nanoscience and nanostructured materials.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, SS Bhatnagar University, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.